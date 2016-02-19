Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407011632, 9781483100203

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: W. Haresign D.J.A. Cole,
Editors: D.J.A. Cole W. Haresign W. Henrichsmeyer
Description

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition — 1987 focuses on the advancement of techniques, procedures, and processes in animal nutrition. The selection first discusses techniques for identifying the metabolizable energy (ME) content of poultry feeds and the impact of declaration of ME value of poultry feeds. Methods for determining the ME of feeds; formulation of products and declaration of energy; species and ages of birds; and analytical problems are considered. The book also discusses the effects of diarrhea and wet litter in meat poultry; the inclusion of phosphorus in the diet of laying hens; natural products for egg yolk pigmentation; and the addition of enzymes to enhance the utilization of pig and poultry diets. The text also examines the nutrition of goats and cattle; immunity, nutrition, and performance in animal production; and methods of identifying the amino acid requirement of pigs. The book highlights as well the reactions of consumers to meat quality. Consumption trends; changes in eating patterns, retailing, and consumer purchasing patterns; and fatness and eating quality are considered. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study animal nutrition.

Table of Contents


I Poultry Nutrition

1 Techniques for Determining the Metabolizable Energy (ME) Content of Poultry Feeds

2 The Impact of Declaration of the Metabolizable Energy (ME) Value of Poultry Feeds

3 Problems of Diarrhea and Wet Litter in Meat Poultry

4 Dietary Phosphorus for Laying Hens

5 Natural Products for Egg Yolk Pigmentation

II General Nutrition

6 Supplementary Enzymes to Improve the Utilization of Pig and Poultry Diets

7 The Nutrition of Goats

8 Immunity, Nutrition and Performance in Animal Production

9 Methods of Determining the Amino Acid Requirements of Pigs

10 Consumer Attitudes to Meat Quality

III Ruminant Nutrition

11 Nutrient Requirements of Intensively Reared Beef Cattle

12 Meeting the Nutrient Requirements of Beef Cattle in Forage Based Systems of Production

13 Energy and Protein Requirements of the Ewe

14 Factors Affecting Substitution Rates in Dairy Cows on Silage Based Rations

List of Participants

Index

