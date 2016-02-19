Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition — 1986 focuses on developments in the compositions of animal feeds. The book first discusses studies on the fat content of human diet. The text also looks at future trends in the marketing of animal products with particular reference to fats. The book then discusses the manipulation of fat characteristics in animal products; antinutritional factors related with dietary fats and oils; and method of analysis of feedingstuffs for the identification of crude oils. The text highlights the implications for research and the feed compounder of oils and fats determination and the implications of biotechnology for animal nutrition. The book discusses the manipulation of milk yield with growth hormone (GH). Endogenous GH and lactation potential; mechanisms underlying the galactopoietic effects of bovine growth hormone (bGH); and galactopoietic action of exogenous bGH are discussed. The text also explains near infrared reflectance analysis of forages, residues in animal products, and nutrient modulation of the immune system. The book also highlights probiotics in pig diets and use of synthetic amino acids in poultry and pig diets. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study the compositions of animal feeds.