Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition — 1986 focuses on developments in the compositions of animal feeds. The book first discusses studies on the fat content of human diet. The text also looks at future trends in the marketing of animal products with particular reference to fats. The book then discusses the manipulation of fat characteristics in animal products; antinutritional factors related with dietary fats and oils; and method of analysis of feedingstuffs for the identification of crude oils. The text highlights the implications for research and the feed compounder of oils and fats determination and the implications of biotechnology for animal nutrition. The book discusses the manipulation of milk yield with growth hormone (GH). Endogenous GH and lactation potential; mechanisms underlying the galactopoietic effects of bovine growth hormone (bGH); and galactopoietic action of exogenous bGH are discussed. The text also explains near infrared reflectance analysis of forages, residues in animal products, and nutrient modulation of the immune system. The book also highlights probiotics in pig diets and use of synthetic amino acids in poultry and pig diets. The book is a good source of information for readers wanting to study the compositions of animal feeds.
Table of Contents
I Fats in Human Health and Animal Nutrition
1 Dietary Fat and Human Health
2 Future Trends in the Marketing of Animal Products with Particular Reference to Fats
3 Manipulation of Fat Characteristics in Animal Products
4 Antinutritional Factors Associated with Dietary Fats and Oils
5 A New Method of Analysis of Feedingstuffs for the Determination of Crude Oils and Fats
6 The Implications to Research and the Feed Compounder of the New Oils and Fats Determination
II Biotechnology in Animal Nutrition and Production
7 The Potential Implications of Biotechnology in Animal Nutrition
8 Manipulation of Milk Yield with Growth Hormone
9 ß-Agonists and Their Effects on Growth and Carcass Quality
III General Nutrition
10 Near Infrared Reflectance Analysis of Forages
11 Residues in Animal Products
12 Nutrient Modulation of the Immune System
13 Probiotics in Pig Diets
14 Alternative Methods for Supplying Micronutrients
15 Use of Synthetic Amino Acids in Pig and Poultry Diets
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 268
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1986
- Published:
- 3rd September 1986
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100302