Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition — 1985 focuses on the different compositions of animal feeds. The book first discusses the prediction of energy value of compound seeds. Existing methods for the prediction of metabolizable energy (ME) or digestible energy (DE) from chemical composition; poultry and pig compound feeds; ruminant compound feeds; and technical and analytical variation in the chemical composition of compound feeds are described. The text also looks at the fiber content of animal feeds, the influence of fiber on digestibility of poultry feeds, and the role of dietary fiber in pig diets. The book highlights the effect of fiber in compound feeds on the performance of ruminants. Feed intake and rumen fermentation; digestibility and energetic feeding value; and milk production and composition are considered. The text also discusses the response of pregnant animals to protein and energy intake. The book also underscores developments on anticoccidial agents for poultry. The effect of coccidiosis on growth rate and feed conversion efficiency; development of resistance to anticoccidiosis products; and continual use of ionophore anticoccidial products are considered. The text also discusses eggshell formation and quality, seasonal variation of appetite in ruminants, and photoperiodic influences on milk production in dairy cows. The book is valuable for readers interested in studying the varying compositions of animal feeds.
Table of Contents
I General Nutrition
1 Prediction of the Energy Value of Compound Feeds
II Fiber in Animal Feeds
2 Definition of Fiber in Animal Feeds
3 Influence of Fiber on Digestibility of Poultry Feeds
4 Role of Dietary Fiber in Pig Diets
5 Effect of Fiber in Compound Feeds on the Performance of Ruminants
III Pig Nutrition
6 Strategies for Sow Nutrition: Predicting the Response of Pregnant Animals to Protein and Energy Intake
7 Nutritional Manipulation of Carcass Quality in Pigs
8 Consequences of Changes in Carcass Composition on Meat Quality
IV Poultry Nutrition
9 Recent Developments in the Field of Anticoccidial Agents for Poultry
10 Eggshell Formation and Quality
V Ruminant Nutrition
11 Seasonal Variation of Appetite in Ruminants
12 Photoperiodic Influences on Milk Production in Dairy Cows
13 Factors Affecting the Nutritive Value of Grass Silages
14 Amino acid Requirements of Ruminants
