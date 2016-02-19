Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition: 1992 is an annual review of the changes and updates in the field of animal nutrition, especially progresses in the study of feeds. The book is divided into four parts. Part I discusses topics related to nutrition in non-ruminant animals, while Part II covers ruminant nutrition. Part III tackles studies about general nutrition such as the use of growth promoters in animal feeds and predicting the response to variation and diet, and Part IV deals with feed compounding and its effects.

The text is recommended for agriculturists, zoologists, and those involved in the development and manufacture of feeds who would like to know more about the nutrition of agriculturally important animals.