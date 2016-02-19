Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition
1st Edition
Description
Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition: 1992 is an annual review of the changes and updates in the field of animal nutrition, especially progresses in the study of feeds.
The book is divided into four parts. Part I discusses topics related to nutrition in non-ruminant animals, while Part II covers ruminant nutrition. Part III tackles studies about general nutrition such as the use of growth promoters in animal feeds and predicting the response to variation and diet, and Part IV deals with feed compounding and its effects.
The text is recommended for agriculturists, zoologists, and those involved in the development and manufacture of feeds who would like to know more about the nutrition of agriculturally important animals.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
I. Non-Ruminant Nutrition
1 Antinutritional Factors in the Plant Proteins of Diets For Non-Ruminants
2 Hock Burn in Broilers
3 Protein Quality and Amino Acid Utilization in Poultry
II. Ruminant Nutrition
4 Nutrition - Genotype Interactions in Dairy Cattle
5 The Metabolizable Protein System For Ruminants
6 Implications of Nutrition of Animals On Environmental Pollution
III. General Nutrition
7 Report on the EC Commission On the Use of Growth Promoters and Other Additives in Animal Feeds - Some Personal Observations
8 Predicting the Response to Variation in Diet Composition
IV. Feed Compounding
9 The Impact of Cap Reform and Gatt on the UK Animal Feed Compounding Industry
10 Effects Of Processing on the Stability of Heat Labile Nutrients in Animal Feeds
11 Legislation and Its Effects on the Feed Compounder
List Of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 232
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
- Published:
- 8th September 1992
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100258