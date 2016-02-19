Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750607148, 9781483100258

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition

1st Edition

Authors: P. C. Garnsworthy W. Haresign D.J.A. Cole
eBook ISBN: 9781483100258
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 8th September 1992
Page Count: 232
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
54.95
38.47
38.47
38.47
43.96
38.47
38.47
43.96
43.99
30.79
30.79
30.79
35.19
30.79
30.79
35.19
72.95
51.06
51.06
51.06
58.36
51.06
51.06
58.36
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition: 1992 is an annual review of the changes and updates in the field of animal nutrition, especially progresses in the study of feeds. The book is divided into four parts. Part I discusses topics related to nutrition in non-ruminant animals, while Part II covers ruminant nutrition. Part III tackles studies about general nutrition such as the use of growth promoters in animal feeds and predicting the response to variation and diet, and Part IV deals with feed compounding and its effects.
The text is recommended for agriculturists, zoologists, and those involved in the development and manufacture of feeds who would like to know more about the nutrition of agriculturally important animals.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

I. Non-Ruminant Nutrition

1 Antinutritional Factors in the Plant Proteins of Diets For Non-Ruminants

2 Hock Burn in Broilers

3 Protein Quality and Amino Acid Utilization in Poultry

II. Ruminant Nutrition

4 Nutrition - Genotype Interactions in Dairy Cattle

5 The Metabolizable Protein System For Ruminants

6 Implications of Nutrition of Animals On Environmental Pollution

III. General Nutrition

7 Report on the EC Commission On the Use of Growth Promoters and Other Additives in Animal Feeds - Some Personal Observations

8 Predicting the Response to Variation in Diet Composition

IV. Feed Compounding

9 The Impact of Cap Reform and Gatt on the UK Animal Feed Compounding Industry

10 Effects Of Processing on the Stability of Heat Labile Nutrients in Animal Feeds

11 Legislation and Its Effects on the Feed Compounder

List Of Participants

Index




Details

No. of pages:
232
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1992
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100258

About the Author

P. C. Garnsworthy

W. Haresign

D.J.A. Cole

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.