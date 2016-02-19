Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition 1988
1st Edition
Description
Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition 1988 focuses on how feeds affect animal nutrition. The book first discusses problems of raw ingredient variability; European legumes in diets for non-ruminants; and the implications of vitamin E and free radical formation for animal nutrition. The text also underscores approaches to enhance growth in pigs. Growth hormone injection, enzyme supplementation, somatostatin immunization, and probiotics are noted. The book then highlights the nutritional requirements of turkeys to meet market demands. Early bodyweight and subsequent growth rate; nutrition and meat yields; commercial recommendations; and traditional farm-fresh turkeys are discussed. The text also discusses the mineral and trace element requirements of poultry; response of laying hens to energy and amino acids; and prediction of the metabolizable energy content of compound feeds and nutrient allowances for ruminants. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in studying animal nutrition.
Table of Contents
I General Nutrition
1 Problems of Dealing with Raw Ingredient Variability
2 European Legumes in Diets for Non-Ruminants
3 Vitamin E and Free Radical Formation: Possible Implications for Animal Nutrition
II Pig Nutrition
4 Acidification of Diets for Pigs
5 Novel Approaches to Growth Promotion in the Pig
III Poultry Nutrition
6 The nutritional Requirements of Turkeys to Meet Current Market Demands
7 Mineral and Trace Element Requirements of Poultry
8 Response of Laying Hens to Energy and Amino Acids
IV Ruminant Nutrition
9 Predicting the Metabolizable Energy (ME) Content of Compound Feeds for Ruminants
10 Nutrient Allowances for Ruminants
11 Alternative Approaches to the Characterization of Feedstuffs for Ruminants
V Nutrition of Alternative Species
12 Nutrient Requirements of Gamebirds
13 Nutrition of the Leisure Horse
14 Nutrition of the Dog
List of Participants
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 258
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
- Published:
- 3rd August 1988
- Imprint:
- Butterworth-Heinemann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483100227