Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition 1988 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780407011656, 9781483100227

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition 1988

1st Edition

Editors: W. Haresign D.J.A. Cole
eBook ISBN: 9781483100227
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 3rd August 1988
Page Count: 258
Description

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition 1988 focuses on how feeds affect animal nutrition. The book first discusses problems of raw ingredient variability; European legumes in diets for non-ruminants; and the implications of vitamin E and free radical formation for animal nutrition. The text also underscores approaches to enhance growth in pigs. Growth hormone injection, enzyme supplementation, somatostatin immunization, and probiotics are noted. The book then highlights the nutritional requirements of turkeys to meet market demands. Early bodyweight and subsequent growth rate; nutrition and meat yields; commercial recommendations; and traditional farm-fresh turkeys are discussed. The text also discusses the mineral and trace element requirements of poultry; response of laying hens to energy and amino acids; and prediction of the metabolizable energy content of compound feeds and nutrient allowances for ruminants. The selection is a vital source of data for readers interested in studying animal nutrition.

Table of Contents


I General Nutrition

1 Problems of Dealing with Raw Ingredient Variability

2 European Legumes in Diets for Non-Ruminants

3 Vitamin E and Free Radical Formation: Possible Implications for Animal Nutrition

II Pig Nutrition

4 Acidification of Diets for Pigs

5 Novel Approaches to Growth Promotion in the Pig

III Poultry Nutrition

6 The nutritional Requirements of Turkeys to Meet Current Market Demands

7 Mineral and Trace Element Requirements of Poultry

8 Response of Laying Hens to Energy and Amino Acids

IV Ruminant Nutrition

9 Predicting the Metabolizable Energy (ME) Content of Compound Feeds for Ruminants

10 Nutrient Allowances for Ruminants

11 Alternative Approaches to the Characterization of Feedstuffs for Ruminants

V Nutrition of Alternative Species

12 Nutrient Requirements of Gamebirds

13 Nutrition of the Leisure Horse

14 Nutrition of the Dog

List of Participants

Index

Details

No. of pages:
258
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1988
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483100227

About the Editor

W. Haresign

D.J.A. Cole

