Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition—1983 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408710169, 9781483164311

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition—1983

1st Edition

Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences

Authors: W. Haresign
eBook ISBN: 9781483164311
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 26th July 1983
Page Count: 250
Description

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition—1983 is a collection of papers that tackles the nutritional concerns of raising livestock. The text presents 14 studies that are organized into four parts. The first part covers the evaluation of nutritional data. This part discusses the interpretation of response data from animal feeding trials and errors in measurement and their importance in animal nutrition. Next, the book deals with topics relevant to pig nutrition, such as predicting the energy content of pig feeds and the use of fat in sow diets. Part III discusses the systems of calf rearing and milk replacers of calves. The remaining chapters tackle the concerns in ruminant nutrition, including nutritional aspects of high yielding dairy herds and copper in animal feeds. The text will be most useful to both researchers and practitioners of animal related disciplines, such agriculture and veterinary medicine.

Table of Contents


I Evaluation of Nutritional Data

1 The Number of Replicates and Other Considerations in the Design of Field Trials

2 The Interpretation of Response Data from Animal Feeding Trials

3 Errors in Measurement and Their Importance in Animal Nutrition

II Pig Nutrition

4 Cereal Replacers as Alternative Sources of Energy For Pigs

5 Predicting the Energy Content of Pig Feeds

6 The Use of Fat in Sow Diets

III Calf Nutrition

8 Systems of Calf Rearing

9 Milk Replacers for Calves

10 Nutrient Requirement of the Breeding Ewe

11 Growth Promoters and Their Importance in Ruminant Livestock Production

12 Some Nutritional Aspects of High Yielding Dairy Herds

13 Feeding for High Margins in Dairy Cows

14 Copper in Animal Feeds

List of Participants

Index


