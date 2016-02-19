Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition—1983 is a collection of papers that tackles the nutritional concerns of raising livestock. The text presents 14 studies that are organized into four parts. The first part covers the evaluation of nutritional data. This part discusses the interpretation of response data from animal feeding trials and errors in measurement and their importance in animal nutrition. Next, the book deals with topics relevant to pig nutrition, such as predicting the energy content of pig feeds and the use of fat in sow diets. Part III discusses the systems of calf rearing and milk replacers of calves. The remaining chapters tackle the concerns in ruminant nutrition, including nutritional aspects of high yielding dairy herds and copper in animal feeds. The text will be most useful to both researchers and practitioners of animal related disciplines, such agriculture and veterinary medicine.