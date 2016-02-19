Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition – 1980
1st Edition
Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences
Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition – 1980 is a collection of papers that deals with the nutritional concerns of both ruminants and non-ruminants livestock. The book presents a total of 13 papers that cover various issues in animal husbandry. The first half of the text deals with ruminant nutrition. The coverage of this part includes feed input-milk output relationships in the autumn-calving dairy cow; microbial protein synthesis and digestion in the high-yielding dairy cow; and the contribution of undegraded protein to the protein requirements of dairy cows. Next, the book covers studies related to non-ruminant nutrition, such as energy and protein nutrition of the sow; a bioeconomic model of turkey production; and feeding the replacement pullet. The text will be most useful to both researchers and practitioners of animal related disciplines, such agriculture and veterinary medicine.
Table of Contents
I Ruminant Nutrition
1 Feed Input - Milk Output Relationships in the Autumn-Calving Dairy Cow
2 Feed Input - Milk Output Relationships in the Spring-Calving Dairy Cow
3 Amino Acid Requirements for Lactation in High-Yielding Dairy Cows
4 Microbial Protein Synthesis and Digestion In The High-Yielding Dairy Cow
5 Degradability of Protein Supplements and Utilization of Undegraded Protein by Highproducing Dairy Cows
6 The Contribution of Undegraded Protein to the Protein Requirements of Dairy Cows
II Non-Ruminant Nutrition
7 Energy and Protein Nutrition of the Sow
8 The Nutrition of the Piglet
9 Amino Acid Use by Growing Pigs
10 Sex Differences in the Nutrition and Growth of Pigs
11 A Bioeconomic Model of Turkey Production
12 Pullet Feeding Systems During Rearing in Relation to Subsequent Laying Performance
13 Feeding the Replacement Pullet
List of Participants
Index
