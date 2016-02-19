Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition – 1980 is a collection of papers that deals with the nutritional concerns of both ruminants and non-ruminants livestock. The book presents a total of 13 papers that cover various issues in animal husbandry. The first half of the text deals with ruminant nutrition. The coverage of this part includes feed input-milk output relationships in the autumn-calving dairy cow; microbial protein synthesis and digestion in the high-yielding dairy cow; and the contribution of undegraded protein to the protein requirements of dairy cows. Next, the book covers studies related to non-ruminant nutrition, such as energy and protein nutrition of the sow; a bioeconomic model of turkey production; and feeding the replacement pullet. The text will be most useful to both researchers and practitioners of animal related disciplines, such agriculture and veterinary medicine.