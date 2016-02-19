Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition – 1980 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780408710138, 9781483164397

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition – 1980

1st Edition

Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences

Authors: William Haresign
eBook ISBN: 9781483164397
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 29th December 1980
Page Count: 244
Description

Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition – 1980 is a collection of papers that deals with the nutritional concerns of both ruminants and non-ruminants livestock. The book presents a total of 13 papers that cover various issues in animal husbandry. The first half of the text deals with ruminant nutrition. The coverage of this part includes feed input-milk output relationships in the autumn-calving dairy cow; microbial protein synthesis and digestion in the high-yielding dairy cow; and the contribution of undegraded protein to the protein requirements of dairy cows. Next, the book covers studies related to non-ruminant nutrition, such as energy and protein nutrition of the sow; a bioeconomic model of turkey production; and feeding the replacement pullet. The text will be most useful to both researchers and practitioners of animal related disciplines, such agriculture and veterinary medicine.

Table of Contents


I Ruminant Nutrition

1 Feed Input - Milk Output Relationships in the Autumn-Calving Dairy Cow

2 Feed Input - Milk Output Relationships in the Spring-Calving Dairy Cow

3 Amino Acid Requirements for Lactation in High-Yielding Dairy Cows

4 Microbial Protein Synthesis and Digestion In The High-Yielding Dairy Cow

5 Degradability of Protein Supplements and Utilization of Undegraded Protein by Highproducing Dairy Cows

6 The Contribution of Undegraded Protein to the Protein Requirements of Dairy Cows

II Non-Ruminant Nutrition

7 Energy and Protein Nutrition of the Sow

8 The Nutrition of the Piglet

9 Amino Acid Use by Growing Pigs

10 Sex Differences in the Nutrition and Growth of Pigs

11 A Bioeconomic Model of Turkey Production

12 Pullet Feeding Systems During Rearing in Relation to Subsequent Laying Performance

13 Feeding the Replacement Pullet

List of Participants

Index


No. of pages: 244
244
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Butterworth-Heinemann 1981
Published:
Imprint:
Butterworth-Heinemann
eBook ISBN:
9781483164397

