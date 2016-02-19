Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition – 1979
1st Edition
Studies in the Agricultural and Food Sciences
Description
Recent Advances in Animal Nutrition-1979 is a collection of studies that tackles the nutritional concerns of both ruminant and non-ruminant livestock. The book presents a total of 11 materials that cover the measurement of nutritional value of feeds up to the inter-relationships between nutrition, body condition, and reproduction of livestock. The text first tackles the nutritional availabilities in livestock diets, and then proceeds to dealing with covering topics related to energy value of feeds, such as energy evaluation of cereals for pig diets; developments of the metabolizable energy system for ruminants; and predicting the metabolizable energy value of feeds for ruminants. The book also covers the effects of cereal processing and growth stimulants on the efficiency of ruminant production. The selection will be most useful to both researchers and practitioners of animal related disciplines, such agriculture and veterinary medicine.
Table of Contents
1 The Concept of Amino-Acid Availability in Farm Animals
2 Amino-Acid Availability in Pig Diets with Special Reference to Natural Proteins and Synthetic Amino Acids
3 Availability of Phosphorus in Animal Feeds
4 Metabolizable Energy Evaluation of Poultry Diets
5 Energy Evaluation of Cereals for Pig Diets
6 Body Condition and Reproduction in Pigs
7 Further Developments of the Metabolizable Energy system for Ruminants
8 The Adviser's Approach to Predicting the Metabolizable Energy Value of Feeds for Ruminants
9 Body Condition, Milk Yield and Reproduction in Cattle
10 Recent Advances in the Understanding of Cereal Processing for Ruminants
11 Growth Stimulation in Ruminants
