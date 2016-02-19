Recent Advances in Aerosol Research - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080105758, 9781483155586

Recent Advances in Aerosol Research

1st Edition

A Bibliographical Review

Authors: C. N. Davies
eBook ISBN: 9781483155586
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1964
Page Count: 90
Description

Recent Advances in Aerosol Research: A Bibliographical Review presents a bibliographic review of advances in aerosol research covering the period from the beginning of 1957 to the end of 1962. Topics covered include chemical reactions, combustion, coagulation and diffusion, and adhesion of particles. References on filtration, evaporation and condensation, nucleation and growth, and laminar flow and impingement are also included. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins by citing research on acoustic, ultrasonic, and shock wave effects, along with adhesion of particles, chemical reactions, combustion, coagulation and diffusion, and filtration. The following chapters deal with evaporation and condensation, nucleation and growth, laminar flow and impingement, generators, photophoresis, and the optics of aerosols. Other chapters focus on radioactivity, sampling instruments, sedimentation and fluid resistance, thermophoresis, and diffusiophoresis. The last chapter highlights turbulent flow and deposition of aerosols. This monograph will be a valuable resource for researchers and practitioners interested in aerosols.

Table of Contents


Introduction

Chapter 1. Acoustic, Ultrasonic and Shock Wave Effects

References

Chapter 2. Adhesion of Particles

References

Chapter 3. Chemical Reactions

References

Chapter 4. Coagulation and Diffusion

References

Chapter 5. Combustion

References

Chapter 6. Concentration, Particle Size and Shape

References

Chapter 7. Electric Properties

References

Chapter 8. Evaporation and Condensation

References

Chapter 9. Filtration

References

Chapter 10. Generators

References

Chapter 11. Laminar Flow and Impingement

References

Chapter 12. Nucleation and Growth

References

Chapter 13. Optics of Aerosols

References

Chapter 14. Photophoresis

References

Chapter 15. Radioactivity

References

Chapter 16. Sampling Instruments

References

Chapter 17. Sedimentation and Fluid Resistance

References

Chapter 18. Thermophoresis, Diffusiophoresis

References

Chapter 19. Turbulent Flow and Deposition of Aerosols

References

Author Index

Subject Index

No. of pages:
90
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1964
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483155586

