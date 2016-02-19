Recent Advances in Aerosol Research
1st Edition
A Bibliographical Review
Description
Recent Advances in Aerosol Research: A Bibliographical Review presents a bibliographic review of advances in aerosol research covering the period from the beginning of 1957 to the end of 1962. Topics covered include chemical reactions, combustion, coagulation and diffusion, and adhesion of particles. References on filtration, evaporation and condensation, nucleation and growth, and laminar flow and impingement are also included. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins by citing research on acoustic, ultrasonic, and shock wave effects, along with adhesion of particles, chemical reactions, combustion, coagulation and diffusion, and filtration. The following chapters deal with evaporation and condensation, nucleation and growth, laminar flow and impingement, generators, photophoresis, and the optics of aerosols. Other chapters focus on radioactivity, sampling instruments, sedimentation and fluid resistance, thermophoresis, and diffusiophoresis. The last chapter highlights turbulent flow and deposition of aerosols. This monograph will be a valuable resource for researchers and practitioners interested in aerosols.
Table of Contents
Introduction
Chapter 1. Acoustic, Ultrasonic and Shock Wave Effects
References
Chapter 2. Adhesion of Particles
References
Chapter 3. Chemical Reactions
References
Chapter 4. Coagulation and Diffusion
References
Chapter 5. Combustion
References
Chapter 6. Concentration, Particle Size and Shape
References
Chapter 7. Electric Properties
References
Chapter 8. Evaporation and Condensation
References
Chapter 9. Filtration
References
Chapter 10. Generators
References
Chapter 11. Laminar Flow and Impingement
References
Chapter 12. Nucleation and Growth
References
Chapter 13. Optics of Aerosols
References
Chapter 14. Photophoresis
References
Chapter 15. Radioactivity
References
Chapter 16. Sampling Instruments
References
Chapter 17. Sedimentation and Fluid Resistance
References
Chapter 18. Thermophoresis, Diffusiophoresis
References
Chapter 19. Turbulent Flow and Deposition of Aerosols
References
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 90
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1964
- Published:
- 1st January 1964
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155586