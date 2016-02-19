Recent Advances in Aerosol Research: A Bibliographical Review presents a bibliographic review of advances in aerosol research covering the period from the beginning of 1957 to the end of 1962. Topics covered include chemical reactions, combustion, coagulation and diffusion, and adhesion of particles. References on filtration, evaporation and condensation, nucleation and growth, and laminar flow and impingement are also included. This volume is comprised of 19 chapters and begins by citing research on acoustic, ultrasonic, and shock wave effects, along with adhesion of particles, chemical reactions, combustion, coagulation and diffusion, and filtration. The following chapters deal with evaporation and condensation, nucleation and growth, laminar flow and impingement, generators, photophoresis, and the optics of aerosols. Other chapters focus on radioactivity, sampling instruments, sedimentation and fluid resistance, thermophoresis, and diffusiophoresis. The last chapter highlights turbulent flow and deposition of aerosols. This monograph will be a valuable resource for researchers and practitioners interested in aerosols.