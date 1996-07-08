Recent Advances and New Horizons in Zeolite Science and Technology, Volume 102

This volume was conceived as a handbook for the Pre-Conference Summer School on Zeolites, held in Taejon, Korea. The 11th IZC Summer School was organized to acquaint those already actively working in zeolite science and technology with the latest developments and to develop new prospects of zeolite science and technology for the 21st century.

The aim of this volume is to give an extensive review and analysis of the important new findings of the last 10 years on the synthesis, characterization and applications of zeolite materials as well as the prediction of new R&D directions for the next decade.