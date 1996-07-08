Recent Advances and New Horizons in Zeolite Science and Technology - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444824998, 9780080543901

Recent Advances and New Horizons in Zeolite Science and Technology, Volume 102

1st Edition

Editors: H. Chon S.I. Woo S.-E. Park
eBook ISBN: 9780080543901
Imprint: Elsevier Science
Published Date: 8th July 1996
Page Count: 467
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
280.00
238.00
375.00
318.75
375.00
318.75
225.00
191.25
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Table of Contents

Preface. 1. Periodic mesoporous materials: synthesis, characterization and potential applications (A. Sayari). 2. Synthesis, characterization and catalysis with microporous ferrierites, octahedral molecular sieves, and layered materials (S.L. Suib). 3. Organic zeolites (S. Lee, D. Venkataraman). 4. Spectroscopic characterization of zeolites (R.F. Howe). 5. Characterization of zeolitic materials by solid-state NMR - state of the art (M. Stöcker). 6. Application of surface science techniques in the field of zeolitic materials (S. Kaliaguine). 7. Computational approaches in zeolite structural chemistry (J.M. Newsam). 8. What can be in the channels and cavities of zeolites? (K. Seff). 9. Conjugated and conducting nanostructures in zeolites (T. Bein). 10. New catalytic applications of zeolites for petrochemicals (C.T. O'Connor, E. Van Steen, M.E. Dry). 11. Synthesis of intermediates and fine chemicals using molecular sieve catalysts (S. Feast, J.A. Lercher). 12. Zeolite-based membranes, preparation, performance and prospects (M.J. den Exter, J.C. Jansen, J. van de Graaf, F. Kapteijn, H. van Bekkum). Keyword index.

Description

This volume was conceived as a handbook for the Pre-Conference Summer School on Zeolites, held in Taejon, Korea. The 11th IZC Summer School was organized to acquaint those already actively working in zeolite science and technology with the latest developments and to develop new prospects of zeolite science and technology for the 21st century.

The aim of this volume is to give an extensive review and analysis of the important new findings of the last 10 years on the synthesis, characterization and applications of zeolite materials as well as the prediction of new R&D directions for the next decade.

Details

No. of pages:
467
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier Science 1996
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier Science
eBook ISBN:
9780080543901

Reviews

@qu:...the book includes a number of excellent review articles. @source:Journal of the American Chemical Society

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

H. Chon Editor

S.I. Woo Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

KAIST, Taejon, Korea

S.-E. Park Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

KRICT, Taejon, Korea

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.