Recent Advancements in Neuromuscular Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 23-1
1st Edition
Authors: Gregory Carter
eBook ISBN: 9781455743063
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739172
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th February 2012
Description
This issue will cover: sinle muscle fiber electrophysiology, skinned muscle fibers, magnetic resonance imaging in muscular dystrophy, ultrasound of nerve and muscle, microgenomics of the motor neuron system, and electrodiagnostic studies in animal models.
Details
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2012
- Published:
- 7th February 2012
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781455743063
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781455739172
About the Authors
Gregory Carter Author
Affiliations and Expertise
University of Washington
Request Quote
Tax Exemption
We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.