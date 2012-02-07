Recent Advancements in Neuromuscular Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781455739172, 9781455743063

Recent Advancements in Neuromuscular Medicine, An Issue of Physical Medicine and Rehabilitation Clinics, Volume 23-1

1st Edition

Authors: Gregory Carter
eBook ISBN: 9781455743063
Hardcover ISBN: 9781455739172
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 7th February 2012
Description

This issue will cover: sinle muscle fiber electrophysiology, skinned muscle fibers, magnetic resonance imaging in muscular dystrophy, ultrasound of nerve and muscle, microgenomics of the motor neuron system, and electrodiagnostic studies in animal models.

Details

Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2012
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9781455743063
Hardcover ISBN:
9781455739172

About the Authors

Gregory Carter Author

Affiliations and Expertise

University of Washington

