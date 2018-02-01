Rebhun's Diseases of Dairy Cattle - 3rd Edition - ISBN: 9780323390552, 9780323396592

Rebhun's Diseases of Dairy Cattle

3rd Edition

Authors: Simon F. Peek Thomas J. Divers
eBook ISBN: 9780323396592
Hardcover ISBN: 9780323390552
Imprint: Saunders
Published Date: 1st February 2018
Page Count: 704
Description

Diagnose and treat bovine diseases in cattle with Rebhun’s Diseases of Dairy Cattle, 3rd Edition — your all-in-one guide to bovine disease management. Organized by body system for quick, convenient reference, this complete resource equips practitioners and students with the knowledge needed to confidently diagnose, treat, and prevent bovine disease. All chapters are updated from the previous edition to reflect the most up-to-date diagnostics and therapeutics, including revised drug usage considerations. An entirely new chapter for this third edition provides easy-to-read, but detailed information on diagnostic laboratory sample submission so that you will know what tests are available and the proper samples to submit. Another entirely new chapter focuses on diseases of the bull. More color photographs and illustrations are provided so that clinical signs and pathology of the diseases and diagnostic procedures commonly used in practice can be visualized. With expanded coverage of herd diseases, this new edition meets the growing need for management of both diseases of individual cows and medical problems affecting whole herds.

Key Features

  • Practical overviews for procedures such as blood transfusion, abdominal paracentesis, and ECG give you reliable support for some of the most common procedures in bovine care.
  • A logical and user-friendly body systems organization makes diagnosis easier and more effective by isolating system-specific diseases and conditions.
  • Additional public health/safety considerations identify diseases that pose a substantial public threat and detail special measures for related care of dairy cattle.
  • Addresses the latest treatment innovations, including: antibiotic residue testing, care of individual metabolic disease, troubleshooting, and much more.
  • Expanded, up-to-date coverage of public health/food safety considerations for practitioners helps to prevent dangerous and costly errors.
  • Current legal and practical considerations for extra label medications are outlined, and all recommendations for drug usage have been revised according to federal guideline changes, to help ensure that you are familiar with the latest evidence-based guidelines.

Table of Contents

Part One: Examination and Assessment
1. The Clinical Examination
2. Therapeutics and Routine Procedures
Part Two: Diseases of Body Systems
3. Cardiovascular Diseases
4. Respiratory Diseases
5. Noninfectious Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract
6. Infectious Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract 
7. Skin Diseases
8. Diseases of the Teats and Udder
9. Reproductive Diseases
10. Diseases Specific to or Common in the Dairy Bull
11. Urinary Tract Diseases
12. Musculoskeletal Diseases
13. Neurologic Diseases
14. Ocular Diseases
15. Metabolic Diseases
16. Miscellaneous Infectious Diseases
17. Miscellaneous Toxicities and Deficiencies

Details

No. of pages:
704
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Saunders 2018
Published:
Imprint:
Saunders
eBook ISBN:
9780323396592
Hardcover ISBN:
9780323390552

About the Author

Simon F. Peek

Affiliations and Expertise

Clinical Professor, Large Animal Internal Medicine, Theriogenology, and Infectious Diseases, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI

Thomas J. Divers

Affiliations and Expertise

Steffen Professor of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA

