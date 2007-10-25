REBHUN'S DISEASES OF DAIRY CATTLE, 2nd Edition is your all-in-one guide to bovine disease management. With thorough, up-to-date coverage of differential diagnosis methods, surgical and therapeutic treatment options, and prevention strategies, it provides vital information for battling bovine diseases in both dairy and non-dairy cattle. The book is organized by body system for quick, convenient reference, and this new edition meets the growing need for management of both diseases of individual cows and problems affecting whole herds.