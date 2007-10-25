Rebhun's Diseases of Dairy Cattle
2nd Edition
Description
REBHUN'S DISEASES OF DAIRY CATTLE, 2nd Edition is your all-in-one guide to bovine disease management. With thorough, up-to-date coverage of differential diagnosis methods, surgical and therapeutic treatment options, and prevention strategies, it provides vital information for battling bovine diseases in both dairy and non-dairy cattle. The book is organized by body system for quick, convenient reference, and this new edition meets the growing need for management of both diseases of individual cows and problems affecting whole herds.
Key Features
- Individual case presentations provide a valuable tool for differential diagnosis.
- Practical overviews for procedures such as blood transfusion, abdominal paracentesis, and ECG give you reliable support for some of the most common procedures in bovine care.
- Body systems organization makes diagnosis easier and more effective by isolating system-specific diseases and conditions.
Table of Contents
Part 1: Examination and Assessment
1. The Clinical Examination, Thomas J. Divers, Simon F. Peek, Gillian Perkins
2. Therapeutics and Routine Procedures, Thomas J. Divers and Simon F. Peek
Part 2: Diseases of Body Systems
3. Cardiovascular Diseases, Simon F. Peek and Sheila M. McGuirk
4. Respiratory Diseases, Thomas J. Divers
5. Noninfectious Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract, Susan Fubini and Thomas J. Divers
6. Infectious Diseases of the Gastrointestinal Tract, David C. Van Metre, Bud C. Tennant, and Robert H. Whitlock
7. Skin Diseases, Danny W. Scott
8. Diseases of the Teats and Udder, Lisle W. George, Thomas J. Divers, Norm Ducharme, and Frank Welcome
9. Reproductive Diseases, R. Hillman
10. Urinary Tract Diseases, Thomas J. Divers
11. Musculoskeletal Diseases, Chuck Guard
12. Neurologic Diseases, Alexander deLahunta and Thomas J. Divers
13. Ocular Diseases, Ronald Riis
14. Metabolic Diseases, Simon F. Peek and Thomas J. Divers
15. Miscellaneous Infectious Diseases, Frank Garry
16. Miscellaneous Toxicities and Deficiencies, Frank Garry
Details
- No. of pages:
- 704
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Saunders 2008
- Published:
- 25th October 2007
- Imprint:
- Saunders
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781416064459
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781437710830
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9781416031376
About the Author
Thomas J. Divers
Affiliations and Expertise
Steffen Professor of Veterinary Medicine Large Animal Medicine, Department of Clinical Sciences, College of Veterinary Medicine, Cornell University, Ithaca, NY, USA
Simon F. Peek
Affiliations and Expertise
Clinical Professor, Large Animal Internal Medicine, Theriogenology, and Infectious Diseases, School of Veterinary Medicine, University of Wisconsin, Madison, WI