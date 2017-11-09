This is one of most organized and understandable neuroscience books I have read!

This book was quite a smooth read considering the breadth of its content. The author does an excellent job of truly focusing on the "Neuroscience of Reasoning" and invites the reader to explore where the field is today and how we got there. Unlike many other textbooks over similar topics that I have read, this DOES NOT feel like I was reading a textbook! I genuinely felt intrigued from the introduction all the way through to the end taking part in enjoying the material as much as the author does! The organization is well constructed such that each successive chapter presents with a familiarity from the material presented before it, while also engaging the reader into new territories and questioning beyond the information. Another way to put this is that the narrative reaches novice and experienced readers alike connecting what is known as a vast field of research into something well-focused and easily understandable. Without trying to give away the joy of the read, you’ll experience everything and more from early history, pertinent research accomplishments, RELATABLE real-world examples, and challenges we face today all while enjoying the visual elements throughout each chapter. I also found it humbling to see the author recognize the vast spectrum of other fields that have participated in developing what we know today. I would 100% recommend this for anyone with a curious mind!!