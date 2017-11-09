Reasoning
1st Edition
The Neuroscience of How We Think
Description
Reasoning: The Neuroscience of How We Think is a comprehensive guide to the core topics related to a thorough understanding of reasoning. It presents the current knowledge of the subject in a unified, complete manner, ranging from animal studies, to applied situations, and is the only book available that presents a sustained focus on the neurobiological processes behind reasoning throughout all chapters, while also synthesizing research from animal behavior, cognitive psychology, development, and philosophy for a truly multidisciplinary approach. The book considers historical perspectives, state-of-the-art research methods, and future directions in emerging technology and cognitive enhancement.
Written by an expert in the field, this book provides a coherent and structured narrative appropriate for students in need of an introduction to the topic of reasoning as well as researchers seeking well-rounded foundational content. It is essential reading for neuroscientists, cognitive scientists, neuropsychologists and others interested in the neural mechanisms behind thinking, reasoning and higher cognition.
Key Features
- Provides a comparative perspective considering animal cognition and its relevance to human reasoning
- Includes developmental and lifespan considerations throughout the book
- Discusses technological development and its role in reasoning, both currently and in the future
- Considers perspectives from not only neuroscience, but cognitive psychology, philosophy, development, and animal behavior for a multidisciplinary treatment
- Contains highlight boxes featuring additional details on methods, historical descriptions and experimental tasks
Readership
Advanced students and researchers in neuroscience and neurology of thinking, reasoning, and decision making in basic and applied areas; advanced students and researchers in psychology interested in the neural basis of reasoning and higher cognition
Table of Contents
1. Introduction to Reasoning
2. Historical Perspectives on Reasoning
3. The Neuroscience of Reasoning
4. The Comparative Approach: Reasoning in Other Species
Daniel Krawczyk and Aaron Blaisdell
5. Reasoning Origins: Human Development in Infancy and Childhood
6. Reasoning over the Lifespan
7. Disorders and their Effects on Reasoning
8. Causal Reasoning
9. Deduction and Induction
10. Analogical Reasoning
11. Decision Making and Abductive Reasoning
12. Social Reasoning
13. Future Directions: Emerging Technology and Cognitive Enhancement
Details
- No. of pages:
- 352
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 9th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128095768
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128092859
About the Author
Daniel Krawczyk
Dan Krawczyk is an Associate Professor & Deputy Director of the Center for BrainHealth®, and the Francis Chair in Behavioral and Brain Sciences. Dr. Krawczyk is also an Associate Professor in Psychiatry at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center. His extensive multi-disciplinary research has investigated the neural basis of reasoning in veterans, healthy adults, adolescents, and individuals with disorders including dementia, brain injury, and autism spectrum disorders. His Department of Defense-funded research with U.S. military veterans has helped to provide a greater understanding of how reasoning strategies can enhance rehabilitation of brain functions after traumatic brain injury. He has also received support from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) to evaluate social reasoning skills across cultures. Dr. Krawczyk holds a Ph.D. from the University of California, Los Angeles and was previously a Ruth L. Kirschstein postdoctoral fellow at the University of California, Berkeley. He has appeared on television, radio, & frequently in print media. He recently spoke at a TEDx talk https://youtu.be/J3ktgPQbUvo & Perot Museum of Science, Dallas, TX. https://youtu.be/wcgS77KlUPE. For more up to date information on Dr. Krawczyk visit https://www.danielkrawczyk.org/
Affiliations and Expertise
Debbie and Jim Francis Chair and Associate Professor, School of Behavioral and Brain Sciences, The University of Texas at Dallas, and Associate Professor, Department of Psychiatry, University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, Texas, USA