Rearrangements in Ground and Excited States
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Vol. 3
Rearrangements in Ground and Excited States, Volume 3 presents essays on the chemical generation of excited states; the cis-trans isomerization of olefins; and the photochemical rearrangements in trienes. The book also includes essays on the zimmerman rearrangements; the photochemical rearrangements of enones; the photochemical rearrangements of conjugated cyclic dienones; and the rearrangements of the benzene ring. Essays on the photo rearrangements via biradicals of simple carbonyl compounds; the photochemical rearrangements involving three-membered rings or five-membered ring heterocycles; and the photochemical rearrangements of coordination compounds are also covered. Chemists and people involved in the study of the rearrangements in ground and excited states will find the book invaluable.
List of Contributors
Contents of Other Volumes
Essay 13 Chemical Generation of Excited States
I. Introduction
II. Thermal Generation of Excited Carbonyls: Thermal Fragmentation of Dioxetanes
III. Thermolysis of Peroxides: Chemical Generation of Molecular Oxygen
IV. Chemiluminescent Pericyclic Rearrangements
V. Applications of Chemiexcitation to Photochemical and Mechanistic Problems
VI. Rearrangements to Produce Chemiluminescent Intermediates
References
Essay 14 Cis- Trans Isomerization of Olefins
I. Theoretical Considerations
II. Thermal Cis-Trans Isomerization
III. Thermochemical Cis-Trans Isomerization
Note Added in Proof
References
Essay 15 Photochemical Rearrangements in Trienes
I. Introduction
II. Photochemical Reactions
III. Discussion and Results
References
Essay 16 The Di-ir-Methane (Zimmerman) Rearrangement
I. General Formulation of the Reaction: An Introduction
II. The Gross Reaction Mechanism
III. Reaction Multiplicity
IV. Reaction Regioselectivity
V. Role of the Second ð Bond
VI. Reaction Stereochemistry
VII. Structural Effects: Central Substitution and Conformation
VIII. Substituent Effects
IX. Barrelene-Related Examples
X. Independent Generation of Cyclopropyldicarbinyl Diradicals
XI. Additional Examples
References
Essay 17 Photochemical Rearrangements of Enones
I. General Introduction
II. Photorearrangements of Cyclohex-2-en-l-ones
III. Rearrangements of 2-Cyclopentenones and Related Compounds
IV. Miscellaneous Rearrangements of a,0-Enones
V. Photochemical Rearrangements of â,ã-Enones
References
Essay 18 Photochemical Rearrangements of Conjugated Cyclic Dienones
I. Rearrangements of Cross-Conjugated Dienones
II. Rearrangements of Linearly Conjugated Dienones
References
Essay 19 Rearrangements of the Benzene Ring
I. Introduction
II. Nonphotochemical Rearrangements of the Benzene Ring
III. Photochemical Rearrangements of the Benzene Ring
References
Essay 20 Photorearrangements Via Biradicals of Simple Carbonyl Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Cleavage Reactions
III. Hydrogen Abstraction
IV. Cycloadditions
References
Essay 21 Photochemical Rearrangements Involving Three-Membered Rings
I. Introduction
II. Three-Membered Heterocycles with One Heteroatom
III. Three-Membered Heterocycles with Two Heteroatoms
IV. Three-Membered Heterocycles with Three Heteroatoms
V. Conclusion
References
Essay 22 Photochemical Rearrangements of Five-Membered Ring Heterocycles
I. Introduction
II. Mechanistic Possibilities for Photoisomerization of Five-Membered Heterocycles
III. Five-Membered Ring Systems with One Heteroatom
IV. Five-Membered Ring Systems with Two Heteroatoms References
Essay 23 Photochemical Rearrangements of Coordination Compounds
I. Introduction
II. Photochemical Isomerizations of Coordination Compounds
III. Stereochemical Changes during Ligand Photosubstitution: Chromium(III) Complexes
References
Index
- No. of pages:
- 622
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1980
- Published:
- 28th January 1980
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483218731