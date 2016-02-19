Rearrangements in Ground and Excited States
1st Edition
Organic Chemistry: A Series of Monographs, Vol. 42.2
Editors: Paul de Mayo
eBook ISBN: 9781483218724
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 28th January 1980
Page Count: 444
Description
Rearrangements in Ground and Excited States, Volume 2 covers essays on the theoretical approach of rearrangements; the rearrangements involving boron; and the molecular rearrangements of organosilicon compounds. The book also includes essays on the polytopal rearrangement at phosphorus; the rearrangement in coordination complexes; and the reversible thermal intramolecular rearrangements of metal carbonyls. Chemists and people involved in the study of rearrangements will find the book invaluable.
Table of Contents
List of Contributors
Contents of Other Volumes
Essay 7 Rearrangements: A Theoretical Approach
I. Introduction
II. The History and Evolution of the Quantitative Theory of Reactivity
III. The Need for a New General Theory of Chemical Reactions
IV. The Method of Linear Combination of Fragment Configurations and Quantitative Potential Energy Surfaces
V. Potential Energy Surfaces for Cycloadditions
VI. Theory of Organic Diradicals
VII. Applications to Cycloadditions
VIII. The Olefin Metathesis Reaction
IX. Electrocyclic Reactions
X. Potential Energy Surfaces for Sigmatropic Shifts
XI. Applications to [1,3] Sigmatropic Shifts
XII. Potential Energy Surfaces for [1,2] Sigmatropic Shifts
Postscript
References
Essay 8 Rearrangements Involving Boron
I. Introduction
II. ßo'-Unsaturated Organoboranes
III. Triorganylboranes
IV. Tetraorganyl Borates
References
Essay 9 Molecular Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds
I. Introduction
II. 1,2 Thermal Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds
III. 1,2 Rearrangements Involving Radical Intermediates
IV. 1,2 Photochemical Rearrangements
V. 1,2 Anionic Rearrangements
VI. 1,2 Cationic Rearrangements
VII. 1,3 Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds
VIII. 1,4 Thermal Rearrangements of Silyl Groups
IX. 1,4 Anionic Rearrangements of Silicon Compounds
X. 1,5,1,« and Other Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds
XI. Conclusions and Summary
References
Essay 10 The Polytopal Rearrangement at Phosphorus
I. Introduction
II. Chemistry
III. Enzymology
References
Essay 11 Rearrangement in Coordination Complexes
I. Introduction
II. Inversion at Chiral Donor Atoms
III. Stereochemical Change in Octahedral Aquation
IV. Base-Catalyzed Rearrangements
V. Linkage Isomerization
References
Essay 12 Fluxional Molecules: Reversible Thermal Intramolecular Rearrangements of Metal Carbonyls
I. Introduction
II. Mononuclear Carbonyls and One-Center Processes in Polynuclear Carbonyls
III. Internuclear CO Scrambling in Binuclear Metal Carbonyls
IV. Internuclear CO Scrambling in Polynuclear Metal Carbonyls
References
Index
About the Editor
Paul de Mayo
