Rearrangements in Ground and Excited States, Volume 2 covers essays on the theoretical approach of rearrangements; the rearrangements involving boron; and the molecular rearrangements of organosilicon compounds. The book also includes essays on the polytopal rearrangement at phosphorus; the rearrangement in coordination complexes; and the reversible thermal intramolecular rearrangements of metal carbonyls. Chemists and people involved in the study of rearrangements will find the book invaluable.

Essay 7 Rearrangements: A Theoretical Approach

I. Introduction

II. The History and Evolution of the Quantitative Theory of Reactivity

III. The Need for a New General Theory of Chemical Reactions

IV. The Method of Linear Combination of Fragment Configurations and Quantitative Potential Energy Surfaces

V. Potential Energy Surfaces for Cycloadditions

VI. Theory of Organic Diradicals

VII. Applications to Cycloadditions

VIII. The Olefin Metathesis Reaction

IX. Electrocyclic Reactions

X. Potential Energy Surfaces for Sigmatropic Shifts

XI. Applications to [1,3] Sigmatropic Shifts

XII. Potential Energy Surfaces for [1,2] Sigmatropic Shifts

Postscript

References

Essay 8 Rearrangements Involving Boron

I. Introduction

II. ßo'-Unsaturated Organoboranes

III. Triorganylboranes

IV. Tetraorganyl Borates

References

Essay 9 Molecular Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds

I. Introduction

II. 1,2 Thermal Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds

III. 1,2 Rearrangements Involving Radical Intermediates

IV. 1,2 Photochemical Rearrangements

V. 1,2 Anionic Rearrangements

VI. 1,2 Cationic Rearrangements

VII. 1,3 Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds

VIII. 1,4 Thermal Rearrangements of Silyl Groups

IX. 1,4 Anionic Rearrangements of Silicon Compounds

X. 1,5,1,« and Other Rearrangements of Organosilicon Compounds

XI. Conclusions and Summary

References

Essay 10 The Polytopal Rearrangement at Phosphorus

I. Introduction

II. Chemistry

III. Enzymology

References

Essay 11 Rearrangement in Coordination Complexes

I. Introduction

II. Inversion at Chiral Donor Atoms

III. Stereochemical Change in Octahedral Aquation

IV. Base-Catalyzed Rearrangements

V. Linkage Isomerization

References

Essay 12 Fluxional Molecules: Reversible Thermal Intramolecular Rearrangements of Metal Carbonyls

I. Introduction

II. Mononuclear Carbonyls and One-Center Processes in Polynuclear Carbonyls

III. Internuclear CO Scrambling in Binuclear Metal Carbonyls

IV. Internuclear CO Scrambling in Polynuclear Metal Carbonyls

References

