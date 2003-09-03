Real World Nursing Survival Guide: IV Therapy

Nursing students struggling with the difficult area of IV therapy need a resource that guides them through the essentials and highlights what they need to know. This guide offers a visual, engaging approach that clearly explains topics such as: equipment and infusion devices, principles of peripheral and central venous therapy, peripheral and central complications, and special concerns for pediatric and older adult patients. The first section of the book presents content in an illustrated multi-modal approach that explains key concepts and reviews topics with a range of engaging learning activities. The last section contains 115 NCLEX® review questions with answers and rationales for correct and incorrect answers.