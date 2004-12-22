Real World Nursing Survival Guide: Hemodynamic Monitoring

The latest title in the Real World Nursing Survival Guide series, this fun and engaging book makes it easy to review must-know concepts associated with hemodynamic monitoring. Its lighthearted, cartoon-filled approach guides readers through challenging concepts and procedures. The book begins with an overview of five main concepts: cardiac output, stroke volume, preload, afterload, and contractility. It discusses equipment used for specific procedures, followed by discussions of specific aspects of hemodynamic monitoring including cardiac output, intra-arterial, central venous, pulmonary artery, and mixed venous oxygenation. The final chapter focuses on clinical applications with case studies, clinical interventions, and exercises.