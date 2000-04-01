Real Variable Methods in Fourier Analysis - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780444861245, 9780080871578

Real Variable Methods in Fourier Analysis, Volume 46

1st Edition

Series Editors: Miguel Guzman
eBook ISBN: 9780080871578
Imprint: North Holland
Published Date: 1st April 2000
Page Count: 391
Details

No. of pages:
391
Language:
English
Copyright:
© North Holland 1981
Published:
Imprint:
North Holland
eBook ISBN:
9780080871578

About the Series Editors

Miguel Guzman Series Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Universidad Complutense de Madrid, Madrid, Spain

