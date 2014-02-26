Real-Time UML Workshop for Embedded Systems
2nd Edition
Table of Contents
About the Author
Chapter 1. Introduction to UML
1.1 UML Basic Modeling Concepts
1.2 Structural Elements and Diagrams
1.3 Behavioral Elements and Diagrams
1.4 Use Case and Requirements Models
1.5 Summary
Chapter 2. The Harmony Process
2.1 Introduction
2.2 The Harmony Development Process
2.3 The Systems Engineering Harmony Workflows in Detail
2.4 The Hand-off from Systems Engineering
2.5 The Software Workflows in Detail
2.6 Summary
Chapter 3. Meeting Industry Standards
3.1 Overview
3.2 On the Importance of Being Standard
3.3 Architectural Framework Standards (I’m looking at you UPDM)
3.4 IEC 61508
3.5 DO-178B/C
3.6 IEC 62304
3.7 CMMI-DEV
3.8 Summary
Chapter 4. Specifying Requirements
4.1 Overview
4.2 Representing Requirements in UML and SysML
4.3 Specification View: State Machines for Requirements Capture
Chapter 5. Systems Architecture: Deployment and Subsystems Architecture
5.1 Overview
5.2 The Hand-off from Systems to Downstream Engineering
5.3 Looking Ahead
Chapter 6. Dependability Architecture
6.1 Overview
6.2 A (Not-So) Quick Note about Design Patterns
6.3 What is a Design Pattern?
6.4 Summary
Chapter 7. High-Fidelity Modeling
7.1 Overview
7.2 A Quick Note about Structured Design with UML
7.3 High-Fidelity Modeling Workflow
7.4 Key Strategies for Object Identification
7.5 Summary
Chapter 8. Distribution Architecture
8.1 Overview
8.2 Summary
Chapter 9. Concurrency and Resource Architecture
9.1 What is the Concurrency and Resource Architecture?
9.2 Harmony Concurrency and Resource Architecture Workflow
9.3 Summary
Chapter 10. Collaboration and Detailed Design
10.1 Overview
10.2 Collaboration Design
10.3 Detailed Design
10.4 Summary
Chapter 11. Specifying Requirements: Answers
11.1 Answer 4.1: Identifying Kinds of Requirements
11.2 Answer 4.2: Identifying Use Cases for the Roadrunner Traffic Light Control System
11.3 Answer 4.3: Mapping Requirements to Use Cases
11.4 Answer 4.4: Identifying Use Cases for the Coyote UAV System
11.5 Answer 4.5: Create a Requirements Table
11.6 Answer 4.6: Capturing Quality of Service Requirements
11.7 Answer 4.7: Operational View: Identifying Traffic Light Scenarios
11.8 Answer 4.8: Operational View: Coyote UAV Optical Surveillance Scenarios
11.9 Answer 4.9: Specification View: Use Case Descriptions
11.10 Answer 4.10: Simple State Machine Specification
11.11 Answer 4.11: Specification View: Capturing Complex Requirements
11.12 Answer 4.12: Operational to Specification View: Capturing Operational Contracts
Chapter 12. Deployment and Subsystems Architecture: Answers
12.1 Answer 5.1: Organizing the Systems Model
12.2 Answer 5.2: Subsystem Identification
12.3 Answer 5.3: Mapping Operational Contracts into the Subsystem Architecture
12.4 Answer 5.4: Identifying Subsystem Use Cases
12.5 Answer 5.5: Creating the Shared Model
12.6 Answer 5.6: Initiating the Subsystem Model
Chapter 13. Dependability Architecture: Answers
13.1 Answer 6.1: Safety Architecture
13.2 Answer 6.2: Reliability Architecture
13.3 Answer 6.3: Security Architecture
Chapter 14. High-Fidelity Modeling: Answers
14.1 Answer 7.1: Apply Nouns and Causal Agents Strategies
14.2 Answer 7.2: Apply Services and Messages Strategies
14.3 Answer 7.3: Apply the Strategies with a Test-Driven Development Approach
Chapter 15. Distribution Architecture: Answers
15.1 Answer 8.1: Roadrunner Distribution Architecture
15.2 Answer 8.2: Coyote UAV Distribution Architecture
Chapter 16. Concurrency and Resource Architecture: Answers
16.1 Answer 9.1: Roadrunner Concurrency and Resource Architecture
16.2 Answer 9.2: Reconnaissance Concurrency and Resource Architecture
Chapter 17. Collaboration and Detailed Design: Answers
17.1 Answer 10.1: Applying Collaboration Design Patterns: Part 1
17.2 Answer 10.2: Applying Collaboration Design Patterns: Part 2
17.3 Answer 10.3: Applying Detailed Design State Behavioral Patterns
17.4 Answer 10.4: Applying Detailed Design Idioms
Appendix A. The Roadrunner™ Intersection Controller System Specification
Appendix B. The Coyote Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System (CUAVS)
Appendix C. UML Notational Summary
Index
Description
Written as a workbook with a set of guided exercises that teach by example, this book gives a practical, hands-on guide to using UML to design and implement embedded and real-time systems.
Key Features
- A review of the basics of UML and the Harmony process for embedded software development: two on-going case examples to teach the concepts, a small-scale traffic light control system and a large scale unmanned air vehicle show the applications of UML to the specification, analysis and design of embedded and real-time systems in general.
- A building block approach: a series of progressive worked exercises with step-by-step explanations of the complete solution, clearly demonstrating how to convert concepts into actual designs.
- A walk through of the phases of an incremental spiral process: posing the problems and the solutions for requirements analysis, object analysis, architectural design, mechanistic design, and detailed design.
Readership
Professional embedded systems engineers, undergraduate and post-graduate students.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 576
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Newnes 2014
- Published:
- 26th February 2014
- Imprint:
- Newnes
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124078307
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780124077812
Reviews
"The book is quite useful for both practitioners and teachers concerned with the modeling and design of real-time systems. There are many illustrative diagrams and detailed explanations."
About the Authors
Bruce Douglass Author
Embedded Software Methodologist. Triathlete. Systems engineer. Contributor to UML and SysML specifications. Writer. Black Belt. Neuroscientist. Classical guitarist. High school dropout. Bruce Powel Douglass, who has a doctorate in neurocybernetics from the USD Medical School, has over 35 years of experience developing safety-critical real-time applications in a variety of hard real-time environments. He is the author of over 5700 book pages from a number of technical books including Real-Time UML, Real-Time UML Workshop for Embedded Systems, Real-Time Design Patterns, Doing Hard Time, Real-Time Agility, and Design Patterns for Embedded Systems in C. He is the Chief Evangelist at IBM Rational, where he is a thought leader in the systems space and consulting with and mentors IBM customers all over the world. He can be followed on Twitter @BruceDouglass. Papers and presentations are available at his Real-Time UML Yahoo technical group (http://tech.groups.yahoo.com/group/RT-UML) and from his IBM thought leader page (www-01.ibm.com/software/rational/leadership/thought/brucedouglass.html).
Affiliations and Expertise
Chief Evangelist, IBM Internet of Things, Fairfax, VA, USA