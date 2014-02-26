Real-Time UML Workshop for Embedded Systems - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780124077812, 9780124078307

Real-Time UML Workshop for Embedded Systems

2nd Edition

Authors: Bruce Douglass
eBook ISBN: 9780124078307
Paperback ISBN: 9780124077812
Imprint: Newnes
Published Date: 26th February 2014
Page Count: 576
Table of Contents

Dedication

Preface

Acknowledgements

About the Author

Chapter 1. Introduction to UML

1.1 UML Basic Modeling Concepts

1.2 Structural Elements and Diagrams

1.3 Behavioral Elements and Diagrams

1.4 Use Case and Requirements Models

1.5 Summary

Chapter 2. The Harmony Process

2.1 Introduction

2.2 The Harmony Development Process

2.3 The Systems Engineering Harmony Workflows in Detail

2.4 The Hand-off from Systems Engineering

2.5 The Software Workflows in Detail

2.6 Summary

Chapter 3. Meeting Industry Standards

3.1 Overview

3.2 On the Importance of Being Standard

3.3 Architectural Framework Standards (I’m looking at you UPDM)

3.4 IEC 61508

3.5 DO-178B/C

3.6 IEC 62304

3.7 CMMI-DEV

3.8 Summary

Chapter 4. Specifying Requirements

4.1 Overview

4.2 Representing Requirements in UML and SysML

4.3 Specification View: State Machines for Requirements Capture

Chapter 5. Systems Architecture: Deployment and Subsystems Architecture

5.1 Overview

5.2 The Hand-off from Systems to Downstream Engineering

5.3 Looking Ahead

Chapter 6. Dependability Architecture

6.1 Overview

6.2 A (Not-So) Quick Note about Design Patterns

6.3 What is a Design Pattern?

6.4 Summary

Chapter 7. High-Fidelity Modeling

7.1 Overview

7.2 A Quick Note about Structured Design with UML

7.3 High-Fidelity Modeling Workflow

7.4 Key Strategies for Object Identification

7.5 Summary

Chapter 8. Distribution Architecture

8.1 Overview

8.2 Summary

Chapter 9. Concurrency and Resource Architecture

9.1 What is the Concurrency and Resource Architecture?

9.2 Harmony Concurrency and Resource Architecture Workflow

9.3 Summary

Chapter 10. Collaboration and Detailed Design

10.1 Overview

10.2 Collaboration Design

10.3 Detailed Design

10.4 Summary

Chapter 11. Specifying Requirements: Answers

11.1 Answer 4.1: Identifying Kinds of Requirements

11.2 Answer 4.2: Identifying Use Cases for the Roadrunner Traffic Light Control System

11.3 Answer 4.3: Mapping Requirements to Use Cases

11.4 Answer 4.4: Identifying Use Cases for the Coyote UAV System

11.5 Answer 4.5: Create a Requirements Table

11.6 Answer 4.6: Capturing Quality of Service Requirements

11.7 Answer 4.7: Operational View: Identifying Traffic Light Scenarios

11.8 Answer 4.8: Operational View: Coyote UAV Optical Surveillance Scenarios

11.9 Answer 4.9: Specification View: Use Case Descriptions

11.10 Answer 4.10: Simple State Machine Specification

11.11 Answer 4.11: Specification View: Capturing Complex Requirements

11.12 Answer 4.12: Operational to Specification View: Capturing Operational Contracts

Chapter 12. Deployment and Subsystems Architecture: Answers

12.1 Answer 5.1: Organizing the Systems Model

12.2 Answer 5.2: Subsystem Identification

12.3 Answer 5.3: Mapping Operational Contracts into the Subsystem Architecture

12.4 Answer 5.4: Identifying Subsystem Use Cases

12.5 Answer 5.5: Creating the Shared Model

12.6 Answer 5.6: Initiating the Subsystem Model

Chapter 13. Dependability Architecture: Answers

13.1 Answer 6.1: Safety Architecture

13.2 Answer 6.2: Reliability Architecture

13.3 Answer 6.3: Security Architecture

Chapter 14. High-Fidelity Modeling: Answers

14.1 Answer 7.1: Apply Nouns and Causal Agents Strategies

14.2 Answer 7.2: Apply Services and Messages Strategies

14.3 Answer 7.3: Apply the Strategies with a Test-Driven Development Approach

Chapter 15. Distribution Architecture: Answers

15.1 Answer 8.1: Roadrunner Distribution Architecture

15.2 Answer 8.2: Coyote UAV Distribution Architecture

Chapter 16. Concurrency and Resource Architecture: Answers

16.1 Answer 9.1: Roadrunner Concurrency and Resource Architecture

16.2 Answer 9.2: Reconnaissance Concurrency and Resource Architecture

Chapter 17. Collaboration and Detailed Design: Answers

17.1 Answer 10.1: Applying Collaboration Design Patterns: Part 1

17.2 Answer 10.2: Applying Collaboration Design Patterns: Part 2

17.3 Answer 10.3: Applying Detailed Design State Behavioral Patterns

17.4 Answer 10.4: Applying Detailed Design Idioms

Appendix A. The Roadrunner™ Intersection Controller System Specification

Appendix B. The Coyote Unmanned Aerial Vehicle System (CUAVS)

Appendix C. UML Notational Summary

Index

Description

Written as a workbook with a set of guided exercises that teach by example, this book gives a practical, hands-on guide to using UML to design and implement embedded and real-time systems.

Key Features

  • A review of the basics of UML and the Harmony process for embedded software development: two on-going case examples to teach the concepts, a small-scale traffic light control system and a large scale unmanned air vehicle show the applications of UML to the specification, analysis and design of embedded and real-time systems in general.
  • A building block approach: a series of progressive worked exercises with step-by-step explanations of the complete solution, clearly demonstrating how to convert concepts into actual designs.
  • A walk through of the phases of an incremental spiral process: posing the problems and the solutions for requirements analysis, object analysis, architectural design, mechanistic design, and detailed design.

Readership

Professional embedded systems engineers, undergraduate and post-graduate students.

Details

No. of pages:
576
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Newnes 2014
Published:
Imprint:
Newnes
eBook ISBN:
9780124078307
Paperback ISBN:
9780124077812

Reviews

"The book is quite useful for both practitioners and teachers concerned with the modeling and design of real-time systems. There are many illustrative diagrams and detailed explanations."

Ratings and Reviews

About the Authors

Bruce Douglass Author

Embedded Software Methodologist. Triathlete. Systems engineer. Contributor to UML and SysML specifications. Writer. Black Belt. Neuroscientist. Classical guitarist. High school dropout. Bruce Powel Douglass, who has a doctorate in neurocybernetics from the USD Medical School, has over 35 years of experience developing safety-critical real-time applications in a variety of hard real-time environments. He is the author of over 5700 book pages from a number of technical books including Real-Time UML, Real-Time UML Workshop for Embedded Systems, Real-Time Design Patterns, Doing Hard Time, Real-Time Agility, and Design Patterns for Embedded Systems in C. He is the Chief Evangelist at IBM Rational, where he is a thought leader in the systems space and consulting with and mentors IBM customers all over the world. He can be followed on Twitter @BruceDouglass. Papers and presentations are available at his Real-Time UML Yahoo technical group (http://tech.groups.yahoo.com/group/RT-UML) and from his IBM thought leader page (www-01.ibm.com/software/rational/leadership/thought/brucedouglass.html).

Affiliations and Expertise

Chief Evangelist, IBM Internet of Things, Fairfax, VA, USA

