Real-Time Shader Programming
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Preface Chapter 1: Introduction Chapter 2: Preliminary Math Chapter 3: Mathematics of Lighting and Shading Chapter 4: Introduction to Shaders Chapter 5: Shader Set Up in DirectX Chapter 6: Shader Tools and Resources Chapter 7: Shader Buffet Chapter 8: Shader Reference (Part I: Vertex Shader Reference and Part II: Pixel Shader Reference) References Index About the Author About the CD-ROM
Description
Now that PC users have entered the realm of programmable hardware, graphics programmers can create 3D images and animations comparable to those produced by RenderMan's procedural programs—-but in real time. Here is a book that will bring this cutting-edge technology to your computer.
Beginning with the mathematical basics of vertex and pixel shaders, and building to detailed accounts of programmable shader operations, Real-Time Shader Programming provides the foundation and techniques necessary for replicating popular cinema-style 3D graphics as well as creating your own real-time procedural shaders.
A compelling writing style, color illustrations throughout, and scores of online resources make Real-Time Shader Programming an indispensable tutorial/reference for the game developer, graphics programmer, game artist, or visualization programmer, to create countless real-time 3D effects.
Key Features
Contains a complete reference of the low-level shader language for both DirectX 8 and DirectX 9
Provides an interactive shader demonstration tool (RenderMonkeyTM) for testing and experimenting
Maintains an updated version of the detailed shader reference section at www.directx.com
Teaches the latest shader programming techniques for high-performance real-time 3D graphics
Readership
Professional game developers, programmers, and real-time graphics programmers. Students in computer animation and computer graphics studying game programming, real-time graphics, rendering, modeling, simulation, and virtual worlds and interactive environments on the web.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 424
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2003
- Published:
- 31st December 2002
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515908
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558608535
Reviews
"If you are new to shaders, there is no better way to learn the topic than to have an expert guide you from beginning to end. Ron Fosner is that guide and his well-crafted book will help you to become a competent shader programmer." —Dave Eberly, President, Magic Software, Inc., and author of 3D Game Engine Design. "Real-Time Shader Programming by Ron Fosner has everything you need: well-written background sections, insightful comments, and lots of useful and well-explained code from which to build your own shaders." —Franz Lanzinger, President, Actual Entertainment, Inc. "Fosner'sReal-Time Shader Programming provides a timely and complete resource that will introduce newcomers to the excitement of writing their own custom shaders, but will also grow with them and remain an essential reference companion for even the seasoned shader developer." —Martin Reddy, Graphics Software Engineer at "a Large Animation Studio in Northern California" and author of Level of Detail for Computer Graphics
About the Authors
Ron Fosner Author
A graphics programmer for nearly 20 years, Ron Fosner wrote the book OpenGL Programming for Windows 95 and Windows NT, published articles for Microsoft Systems Journal, Dr. Dobb’s, Game Developer Magazine, Gamasutra, and Microsoft Developer Network CD's, and lectured at the Windows Developer and Game Developers conferences. He currently runs DirectX.com, a graphics consultancy firm.
Affiliations and Expertise
3D Graphics Architect, Ashland, MA, U.S.A.