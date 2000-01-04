Real Time Programming 1999
1st Edition
Table of Contents
Chapter headings and selected papers: Keynote Papers. Real-time software architectures and design patterns: fundamental concepts and their consequences (J. Zalewski). Distributed, object-oriented, active, real-time DBMSS: we want it all - do we need them (at) all? (A.P. Buchmann, C. Liebig). Requirements Engineering and Software Engineering. Aspects of flight control software - a software engineering point of view (A. Ro&bgr;kopf, T. Tempelmeier). A tool for validating timing requirements of industrial applications based on the foundation fieldbus protocol (R. Wild, C.E. Pereira). Timing constraints and object-oriented design (M. Hermeling et al.). An object-orientated approach to task-graph representation (A. Silberman et al.). Concepts from deadline non-intrusive monitoring (M. Harelick, A. Stoyen). Building re-useable components using formal specifications for complex evolving systems (G. Tsai, W.A. Halang). Building safety-critical real-time systems with synchronous software components (M. Gunzert). Active and Real Time Data Base Systems. A completely integrated approach to developing, implementing, evaluating distributed active database management and its OSS support (H.F. Wedde et al.). Towards a general real-time database simulator software library (J. Taina, S.H. Son). How to construct predictable rule sets (E. Falkenroth, A. Törne). Distributing control systems using active rules (S.F. Andler et al.). Communication and Clock Synchronisation. Real-time treatments and communications in SICODI DCS (M.A. García, C. de Prada). Developing a testbed for distributed real-time applications (P.T. Woolley et al.). Experimental evaluation of high-accuracy time distribution in a COTS-based ethernet LAN (U. Schmid, H. Nachtnebel). Supporting communicating real-time state machines by a customisable actor kernel (G. Fortino et al.). Achieving internal synchronization accuracy of 30 &mgr;s under message delays varying more than 3 msec (H.F. Wedde et al.). Congestion control for ATM real-time upsurge service (P. Yuan, L. Zhang). A total ordering scheme for real-time multicasts in CAN (M.A. Livani, J. Kaiser). Embedded Systems and Case Studies. Well-behaved applications allow for more efficient scheduling (H.O. Trutmann). Hard real time controller: a case study (K. Sacha). Real-time systems for mobile robotic applications based on a behavioural model (F. Buendía et al.). Formal Methods. Modular verification of function block based industrial control systems (N. Völker, B.J. Krämer). Verification of real-time system requirements: a petri net approach (M. Szpyrka). An analyzable execution model for SDL for embedded real-time systems (J.M. A´lvarez et al.). H-astral and its use in the development of real-time control systems (K. Brink et al.). Developing provably correct systems with OBSERV (S. Tyszberowicz, A. Yehudai). From timed automata to testable untimed automata (E. Petitjean, H. Fouchal). Operating Systems and Scheduling. Real-time operating systems on the test-bench (M. Mächtel, H. Rzehak). Timing analysis of PL programs (M. Lin). Using timed automata for response time analysis of distributed real-time systems (S. Bradley et al.). Dynamic CPU scheduling with imprecise knowledge of computation-time (S.A. Aldarmi, A. Burns). Schedulability analysis for real-time processes with age constraints (D. Zöbel). On the schedulability analysis for distributed real-time systems (S. Wang, G. Färber). A flexible model of time constraints for control and multimedia real-time systems (J.M. López, D. García). Author index.
Description
In 1999 the IFAC/IFIP Workshop on Real Time Programming (WRTP) joined forces with the Workshop on Active and Real-Time Database Systems (ARTDB). Both series of workshops provide an excellent forum for exchanging information on recent scientific and technological advances and practices in real time computing, a field that is becoming an essential enabling discipline of both control engineering and computer science and engineering.
The annual Workshop on Real Time Programming and the bi-annual Workshop on Active and Real-time Databases Systems are intended as meetings of relatively small numbers of experts in their fields taking place as truly international events. The 1999 Workshop maintained the outstanding quality of both series, providing an opportunity to assess the state-of-the-art, to present new results, and to discuss possible lines of future developments. Primarily, it focused on software development for real time systems, real time operating systems and active and real time database systems.
In particular, the technical programme of the Workshop covered latest research and developments in requirements engineering, software engineering, active and real time database systems, communication and clock synchronisation, embedded systems, formal methods, operating systems and scheduling. Out of 58 submissions from 19 countries, the International Programme Committee selected 26 regular papers and 8 reserve papers for presentation at the Workshop. Contributions come from Europe, North America, Australia, and the Far East. In addition to these, the programme also featured two world renowned keynote speakers, and a discussion panel about the state-of-the-art in the field of active real time database systems.
Readership
For scientists and engineers involved in the technological advances and practices in real time computing.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 248
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 2000
- Published:
- 4th January 2000
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080964164
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780080435480
About the Editors
A.H. Frigeri Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Universidade Federal do Rio do Sul, Brazil
S.H. Son Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Department of Computer Science, University of Virginia, USA
W.A. Halang Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Faculty of Electrical Engineering, FernUniversität Hagen, Germany