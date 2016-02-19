Real Time Programming 1988
1st Edition
Proceedings of the 15thIFAC/IFIP Workshop, Valencia, Spain, 25-27 May 1988
Editors: A. Crespo J.A. De La Puente
eBook ISBN: 9781483298054
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 24th April 1989
Page Count: 95
Table of Contents
Formal Specification. Correctness verification of real-time programs, T Szmuc. LOTOS based derivation methodology in the PRODAT project, A Fernandez et al. The creative step in designing real-time software, T Tempelmeier. Applying the principle of separation of concerns in software development, R J Mitchell. Supporting tool for object oriented design of real-time applications, G Alrebdawi et al. Languages for Real-Time Programming. Additional Pearl language structures for the implementation of reliable and inherently safe real-time systems, W A Halang & R Henn. The use of standard software in real-time programming: An example demonstrating the integration of ADA, ORACLE and GKS, W Fritz et al. Specifications. Specification, design and modula-2 implementation of a low cost industrial control system, D Garcia et al. Microprocessor based development tool - design and realization of SISO controllers, B Palmgren & F Aasma. A real-time system for robot manipulator inverse dynamics computation, J A T Machado et al. Operating System and Implementation Aspects. A model for a hard real-time system executive, V Gafni. The Spy: a mechanism for safe implementation of highly concurrent systems, S Velilla & M Silva. Round Table Discussions. Formal specification, J Szlanko. Programming languages for real-time applications, V Haase. Author index.
Description
Digital computers are now used routinely in on-line control systems. As applications become more complex and costs of developing software rise, the need for good software tools becomes vital. This volume presents 14 papers on the most recent developments within real-time programming - languages for real-time programming, software development tools and the application of real-time systems within industry.
Readership
For software and systems engineers and computer scientists.
@qu:These proceedings give a useful impression of the current state of the art... @source:IFAC/IFIP Workshop Valencia
About the Editors
A. Crespo Editor
J.A. De La Puente Editor
Affiliations and Expertise
Dpto de Sistemas Informaticos y Computacion, Universidad Politecnica de Valencia, Spain
