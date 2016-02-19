Real Time Programming 1988

Table of Contents

Formal Specification. Correctness verification of real-time programs, T Szmuc. LOTOS based derivation methodology in the PRODAT project, A Fernandez et al. The creative step in designing real-time software, T Tempelmeier. Applying the principle of separation of concerns in software development, R J Mitchell. Supporting tool for object oriented design of real-time applications, G Alrebdawi et al. Languages for Real-Time Programming. Additional Pearl language structures for the implementation of reliable and inherently safe real-time systems, W A Halang & R Henn. The use of standard software in real-time programming: An example demonstrating the integration of ADA, ORACLE and GKS, W Fritz et al. Specifications. Specification, design and modula-2 implementation of a low cost industrial control system, D Garcia et al. Microprocessor based development tool - design and realization of SISO controllers, B Palmgren & F Aasma. A real-time system for robot manipulator inverse dynamics computation, J A T Machado et al. Operating System and Implementation Aspects. A model for a hard real-time system executive, V Gafni. The Spy: a mechanism for safe implementation of highly concurrent systems, S Velilla & M Silva. Round Table Discussions. Formal specification, J Szlanko. Programming languages for real-time applications, V Haase. Author index.