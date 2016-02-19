Real Time Programming 1977
1st Edition
Proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop, Eindhoven, Netherlands, 20-22 June 1977
Description
Real Time Programming 1977 covers the proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop, held in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on June 20-22, 1977. The book focuses on the languages, methods, and techniques in real time programming, including debugging systems, hardware, parallel programs, and multi-processor systems. The selection first discusses experience with the programming language modula; flexible approaches to process communication; and high level process control “Esprit“ and its source level debugging system “Solda“. The book then takes a look at software tools for designing and realizing distributed systems in process control and steps in implementing a parallel code executor, including system decomposition, challenge of the new hardware, and situation of real-time programming. The publication reviews software specification language for sequential processes and petri nets for proving correctness of parallel programs. Concerns include state graphs as a model for automata and petri net application to programs. The text also focuses on real-time distributed processing system using GEC 4000 series computers; integration of high-level interpretive software with microprocessor-based distributed control systems; and software approach for multi-processor systems. The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in real-time programming.
Table of Contents
Contents
Preface
Opening Address: How To Master Complexity: Decomplexing
Session I - Real-Time Programming Languages
Experience With The Programming Language Modula
A Flexible Approach To Process Communication
High Level Process Control Language ESPRIT and Its Source Level Debugging System (SOLDA)
Discussion
Session II - Methods and Tools For Real-Time System Description
Compiling GAELIC, A Global Real-Time Language
A New Set of Software Tools For Designing and Realizing Distributed Systems in Process Control
Steps Towards The Implementation of A Parallel Code Executor
Petri Nets For Proving Some Correctness Properties of Parallel Programs
Discussion
Session III - Multiprocessor and Distributed Real-Time Systems
A Real-Time Distributed Processing System Using GEC 4000 Series Computers
The Integration of High Level Interpretive Software with Microprocessor Based Distributed Control Systems
Software Approach For Multi-Processor Systems
Distributed Load Sharing Functions in Multi-Computer System
Discussion
Session IV - Real-Time Operating Systems
Experiences in the Design and Implementation of A Structured Real-Time Operating System
Kernel Real-Time System
Generation of Dedicated Real-Time Operating Systems by Dialogue
A Methodological Approach To The Design of Real-Time Operating Systems
Discussion
Session V - Real-Time Applications
Computer Implementation of Automata For Electricity Distribution Control
Real-Time Computer System For The Data Acquisition Net Control
Interactive Control of A Biomedical Manipulator
Discussion
Session VI - The Estimation of the Software Development Costs
A Procedure For The Estimation of Software Development Costs
Discussion
International Program Committee
List of Participants
Details
- No. of pages:
- 252
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1978
- Published:
- 1st January 1978
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483154589