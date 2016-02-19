Real Time Programming 1977 covers the proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop, held in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on June 20-22, 1977. The book focuses on the languages, methods, and techniques in real time programming, including debugging systems, hardware, parallel programs, and multi-processor systems. The selection first discusses experience with the programming language modula; flexible approaches to process communication; and high level process control “Esprit“ and its source level debugging system “Solda“. The book then takes a look at software tools for designing and realizing distributed systems in process control and steps in implementing a parallel code executor, including system decomposition, challenge of the new hardware, and situation of real-time programming. The publication reviews software specification language for sequential processes and petri nets for proving correctness of parallel programs. Concerns include state graphs as a model for automata and petri net application to programs. The text also focuses on real-time distributed processing system using GEC 4000 series computers; integration of high-level interpretive software with microprocessor-based distributed control systems; and software approach for multi-processor systems. The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in real-time programming.