Real Time Programming 1977 - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080220192, 9781483154589

Real Time Programming 1977

1st Edition

Proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop, Eindhoven, Netherlands, 20-22 June 1977

Editors: C. H. Smedema
eBook ISBN: 9781483154589
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1978
Page Count: 252
Description

Real Time Programming 1977 covers the proceedings of the IFAC/IFIP Workshop, held in Eindhoven, Netherlands, on June 20-22, 1977. The book focuses on the languages, methods, and techniques in real time programming, including debugging systems, hardware, parallel programs, and multi-processor systems. The selection first discusses experience with the programming language modula; flexible approaches to process communication; and high level process control “Esprit“ and its source level debugging system “Solda“. The book then takes a look at software tools for designing and realizing distributed systems in process control and steps in implementing a parallel code executor, including system decomposition, challenge of the new hardware, and situation of real-time programming. The publication reviews software specification language for sequential processes and petri nets for proving correctness of parallel programs. Concerns include state graphs as a model for automata and petri net application to programs. The text also focuses on real-time distributed processing system using GEC 4000 series computers; integration of high-level interpretive software with microprocessor-based distributed control systems; and software approach for multi-processor systems. The selection is a vital reference for readers interested in real-time programming.

Table of Contents


Contents

Preface

Opening Address: How To Master Complexity: Decomplexing

Session I - Real-Time Programming Languages

Experience With The Programming Language Modula

A Flexible Approach To Process Communication

High Level Process Control Language ESPRIT and Its Source Level Debugging System (SOLDA)

Discussion

Session II - Methods and Tools For Real-Time System Description

Compiling GAELIC, A Global Real-Time Language

A New Set of Software Tools For Designing and Realizing Distributed Systems in Process Control

Steps Towards The Implementation of A Parallel Code Executor

Petri Nets For Proving Some Correctness Properties of Parallel Programs

Discussion

Session III - Multiprocessor and Distributed Real-Time Systems

A Real-Time Distributed Processing System Using GEC 4000 Series Computers

The Integration of High Level Interpretive Software with Microprocessor Based Distributed Control Systems

Software Approach For Multi-Processor Systems

Distributed Load Sharing Functions in Multi-Computer System

Discussion

Session IV - Real-Time Operating Systems

Experiences in the Design and Implementation of A Structured Real-Time Operating System

Kernel Real-Time System

Generation of Dedicated Real-Time Operating Systems by Dialogue

A Methodological Approach To The Design of Real-Time Operating Systems

Discussion

Session V - Real-Time Applications

Computer Implementation of Automata For Electricity Distribution Control

Real-Time Computer System For The Data Acquisition Net Control

Interactive Control of A Biomedical Manipulator

Discussion

Session VI - The Estimation of the Software Development Costs

A Procedure For The Estimation of Software Development Costs

Discussion

International Program Committee

List of Participants




Details

No. of pages:
252
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1978
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483154589

About the Editor

C. H. Smedema

