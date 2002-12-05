Real R & D Options - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780750653329, 9780080497976

Real R & D Options

1st Edition

Editors: Dean Paxson
eBook ISBN: 9780080497976
Hardcover ISBN: 9780750653329
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 5th December 2002
Page Count: 333
Table of Contents

Real R&D option models: classics and development (Paxson)
R&D (Dis)investment decisions (Bieke, Klumpes, Tippett)
Information uncertainty and real options (Bellalah)
Subsidies for R&D investments (Jou, Lee)
A gene to drug venture: Poisson and extreme distribution models
R&D real American sequential investment options (Lee, Paxson)
Implementation uncertainty and investment timing (Tsekrekos)
Review of classical & new real R&D empirical applications (Paxson)
Venture capital investments (Seppa, Laamanen)
Geological uncertainty (Cortazar, Casassus, Schwartz)
Service sector R&D (Warren, Jensen)
Pharmaceutical R&D (Loch, Bode-Greuel)
Electronics R&D new product (Lint, Pennings)
Appendix 1: Models in Excel
Appendix 2: Real R&D Options Database

Description

Real R&D options are among the earliest modelled real options, with now ten primary practical uses: general R&D planning, planning R&D in stages, evaluating test information, new product development timing, operations, abandonment, risk sharing, market funding, industry strategy and regulation.

This book was partly motivated by requests to identify and develop real option models for R&D in telecommunications, petroleum technology and biotechnology. Nine new models cover information and implementation costs, analytical solutions for mean reverting, or fat tailed revenues, endogenous learning and exogenous and experiential shocks, American sequential options, and innovator advantages. Four new applications include forward start development options, exploration options, innovation with information costs, and innovator's real values with changing market share.

R&D directors and researchers will find several uses for these models:

  • general R&D planning
  • evaluating test information
  • new product development timing
  • risk sharing
  • industry strategy and regulation

Key Features

  • A practical guide to how organizations can use Real Option techniques to effectively value research and development by companies
  • Provides a rigorous theoretical underpinning of the use of Real Option techniques
  • Real Options applications are orientated around the economies of North America, Europe and Asia, for an international perspective

Readership

Corporate financiers; CIOs using 'Real Options' in business valuation, research and development analysis; Investment/portfolio managers; Equity trust/fund managers in researching companies to invest in; Portfolio planners in most financial institutions and investment houses who need to value companies; Directors of quantitative analysis in corporates, investment banks and venture capitalist houses; Chief economists in investment houses; Consultants; Actuaries; Risk managers; Regulators and central bankers; MBA graduate students

About the Editors

Dean Paxson Editor

Affiliations and Expertise

Professor of Finance, Manchester Business School.

