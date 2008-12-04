ReadyRN - 2nd Edition - ISBN: 9780323063616, 9780323079471

ReadyRN

2nd Edition

Handbook for Disaster Nursing and Emergency Preparedness

Authors: Tener Goodwin Veenema
eBook ISBN: 9780323079471
Paperback ISBN: 9780323673013
Imprint: Mosby
Published Date: 4th December 2008
Page Count: 320
Description

This color-coded, rapid-reference text includes all of the essential information you need to manage any disaster or emergency with mass casualties. Coverage of each category of disaster—weather-related, public health, infectious disease, chemical, biological, radiological/nuclear, and explosive—offers vital content on dealing with the injuries and nursing protocols for each scenario. Plus, information on disaster sites and clinical management prepares you to take action at the scene or in the hospital setting.

Key Features

  • Provides the need-to-know information on emerging infectious diseases, such as Swine Flu, including:
    • Distinguishing Pandemic Influenza from annual seasonal influenza.
    • Assessing and managing patients with quarantinable infectous diseases.
    • Preventing further transmission.
  • Critical Info feature highlights the most important points from each chapter.Assessment illustrations show characteristic symptoms and make it easy to identify signs of illness quickly.
  • Icons alert you to important information to consider before approaching a patient, including personal risk, contagion, and reporting obligations.
  • Color-coded sections and coordinated thumb tabs make it easy to find important information at a glance.
  • Chapter outlines provide page references for each major section within the chapter.
  • Glossary and Acronyms section includes the most commonly used acronyms and terms you’ll need in emergency situations.
  • Family Disaster Plan appendix offers vital information on creating a personal disaster plan, and Family Risk icons alert you to dangers that may be carried to your family.
  • Contacts appendix provides federal agency contact information, as well as space for you to fill in local emergency contacts for increased efficiency in a disaster.

Table of Contents

Part 1 Basics

1. Disaster Management


Part 2 Natural and Public Health Disasters

2. Weather-Related and Environmental Disasters

3. Public Health Emergencies

4. Emerging Infectious Diseases


Part 3 Weaponry and Human-Caused Disasters

5. Chemical Emergencies

6. Biological Agents

7. Radiological and Nuclear Disasters

8. Explosives / Mass Casualty Events


Part 4 Priorities in Disaster Site Management

9. Personal Protective Equipment

10. Triage

11. Decontamination


Part 5 Clinical Management

12. Burn Management

13. Victim Assessment and Management

14. On-Scene Management

15. Psychological Considerations

16. Disaster Settings

17. Mass Immunization Clinics

18. Legal Implications


Appendices: Customizable References and Information

A. Family Disaster Plan

B. Contacts: Local and State Public Health Information

Glossary of Terms and Acronyms

References

Details

No. of pages:
320
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Mosby 2009
Published:
Imprint:
Mosby
eBook ISBN:
9780323079471
Paperback ISBN:
9780323673013

About the Author

Tener Goodwin Veenema

Affiliations and Expertise

President and CEO, TenER Consulting Group, LLC; Associate Professor of Clinical Nursing and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY

