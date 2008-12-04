ReadyRN
2nd Edition
Handbook for Disaster Nursing and Emergency Preparedness
Description
This color-coded, rapid-reference text includes all of the essential information you need to manage any disaster or emergency with mass casualties. Coverage of each category of disaster—weather-related, public health, infectious disease, chemical, biological, radiological/nuclear, and explosive—offers vital content on dealing with the injuries and nursing protocols for each scenario. Plus, information on disaster sites and clinical management prepares you to take action at the scene or in the hospital setting.
Key Features
- Provides the need-to-know information on emerging infectious diseases, such as Swine Flu, including:
- Distinguishing Pandemic Influenza from annual seasonal influenza.
- Assessing and managing patients with quarantinable infectous diseases.
- Preventing further transmission.
- Critical Info feature highlights the most important points from each chapter.Assessment illustrations show characteristic symptoms and make it easy to identify signs of illness quickly.
- Icons alert you to important information to consider before approaching a patient, including personal risk, contagion, and reporting obligations.
- Color-coded sections and coordinated thumb tabs make it easy to find important information at a glance.
- Chapter outlines provide page references for each major section within the chapter.
- Glossary and Acronyms section includes the most commonly used acronyms and terms you’ll need in emergency situations.
- Family Disaster Plan appendix offers vital information on creating a personal disaster plan, and Family Risk icons alert you to dangers that may be carried to your family.
- Contacts appendix provides federal agency contact information, as well as space for you to fill in local emergency contacts for increased efficiency in a disaster.
Table of Contents
Part 1 Basics
1. Disaster Management
Part 2 Natural and Public Health Disasters
2. Weather-Related and Environmental Disasters
3. Public Health Emergencies
4. Emerging Infectious Diseases
Part 3 Weaponry and Human-Caused Disasters
5. Chemical Emergencies
6. Biological Agents
7. Radiological and Nuclear Disasters
8. Explosives / Mass Casualty Events
Part 4 Priorities in Disaster Site Management
9. Personal Protective Equipment
10. Triage
11. Decontamination
Part 5 Clinical Management
12. Burn Management
13. Victim Assessment and Management
14. On-Scene Management
15. Psychological Considerations
16. Disaster Settings
17. Mass Immunization Clinics
18. Legal Implications
Appendices: Customizable References and Information
A. Family Disaster Plan
B. Contacts: Local and State Public Health Information
Glossary of Terms and Acronyms
References
Details
- No. of pages:
- 320
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby 2009
- Published:
- 4th December 2008
- Imprint:
- Mosby
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780323079471
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780323673013
About the Author
Tener Goodwin Veenema
Affiliations and Expertise
President and CEO, TenER Consulting Group, LLC; Associate Professor of Clinical Nursing and Assistant Professor of Emergency Medicine, University of Rochester Medical Center, Rochester, NY