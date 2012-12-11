READy: Renewable Energy Action on Deployment - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780124055193, 9780124055360

READy: Renewable Energy Action on Deployment

1st Edition

policies for accelerated deployment of renewable energy

Authors: IEA-RETD Rolf de Vos Janet Sawin
eBook ISBN: 9780124055360
Hardcover ISBN: 9780124055193
Imprint: Elsevier
Published Date: 11th December 2012
Page Count: 280
Description

Are you developing strategies for a future sustainable energy supply? Are you designing policies to deploy renewable energy technologies in your country? Are you looking for new tools and measures to make your policies more effective? Are you planning to make decisions on renewable energy investments in certain countries and are you checking their policy robustness?

Let the IEA guide you into successful, efficient and effective policies and decisions for accelerating deployment of renewable energy. Learn about the six policy actions that are essential ingredients for your policy portfolio:

  • Alliance Building
  • Communicating
  • Target Setting
  • Integration in economic policies
  • Optimizing  existing instruments and
  • Neutralizing disadvantages on the playing field

This book shows why and how successful renewable energy strategies work. Many recent and actual examples of best cases and experiences in policies--based on literature and interviews--show how policies can best mobilize national and international renewable energy business and the financial institutions, while creating broad support. The book is an initiative of the IEA-RETD, an international agreement between nine countries to investigate and accelerate the deployment of renewable energy deployment.

Key Features

  • Presents you with a variety of policy options that have been proven to accelerate the deployment of renewable energy technologies
  • Based on experiences around the world at the local, regional and national levels
  • Includes the IEA’s ACTION star, a decision-making tool for developing a consolidated renewables policy framework
  • Find inspiration in this guide’s depiction of the significant renewable energy developments to date and the many examples of successful policies featured

Readership

Government and business leaders, NGOs, researchers and financers in the Energy sector, particularly those involved in renewables deployment

Table of Contents

Roadmap to READy
Part I: Trends and Outlooks 
Global and Regional Trends in Renewable Energy 
What is possible and by when? 
Drivers and Barriers 
Part II: Policy Experiences and Lessons Learned 
Policies to get on track: An overview 
Policies for power markets 
Transportation Policies 
Heating and cooling policies 
Energy systems change – policies for the transition 
Local policies 
Policies for Financing Renewables
Part III: The Road Ahead 
Getting on track: Lessons learned for the road ahead
Case Studies 
Appendix A: Players in the field 
Appendix B.  References 
Appendix C. Relevant RETD Studies

Details

No. of pages:
280
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Elsevier 2013
Published:
Imprint:
Elsevier
eBook ISBN:
9780124055360
Hardcover ISBN:
9780124055193

About the Author

Rolf de Vos

Rolf de Vos (MSc.) graduated from the Utrecht University in Physics. Already during his study he specialized as a newspaper journalist (in both sports and science). After graduation he became a fulltime science journalist. Since 1988 he has been working as an energy and environment journalist (editor-in-chief), reporting on climate change issues, sustainability, energy efficiency and renewable energy, but also on topics regarding fossil fuels and nuclear energy. As of 2002, he works as a journalist at Ecofys, offering writing and communication services to a large number of clients. His main working fields: policies, technologies, economy and markets regarding the application of energy efficiency, renewable energy, clean fossil fuels, nuclear energy in different sectors: power generation, industry, transport and households.

Affiliations and Expertise

Journalist, Ecofys Netherlands BV

Janet Sawin

Affiliations and Expertise

Partner, Sunna Research, LLC, Sandwich, New Hampshire

