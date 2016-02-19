Readings in the Sociology of Migration - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080069159, 9781483155128

Readings in the Sociology of Migration

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Readings in Sociology

Authors: Clifford J. Jansen
Editors: A. H. Richmond
eBook ISBN: 9781483155128
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 412
Description

Readings in the Sociology of Migration deals with migration as a sociological problem, with greater emphasis on internal migrations than on international migrations. Some of the problems covered by sociological inquiry in the study of migration are discussed, along with theories of migration such as the push-pull theory, differential migration, and motivation for migration. This book is comprised of 16 chapters and opens by outlining types of migration according to the professional and social composition of migrants: mass migration, economic migration from an underdeveloped country, economic emigration from an industrial country, and immigration into an industrial nation. A general typology of migration is then presented before the problem of migration in various countries such as Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United States is considered. The final chapter presents preliminary findings from a demographic and socioeconomic sample survey of the population of the metropolitan area of San Salvador, El Salvador. This monograph will be a useful resource for sociologists and policymakers concerned with migration.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Migration: A Sociological Problem

I Typologies

Types of Migration of the Population According to the Professional and Social Composition of Migrants

A General Typology of Migration

II The Problem in Various Countries

The United States

Participation of Migrants in Urban Structures

Distance of Migration and Socio-economic Status of Migrants

Kentucky Mountain Migration and the Stem-Family: An American Variation on a Theme by Le Play

Great Britain

The Motivation and Characteristics of Internal Migrants: A Socio-medical Study of Young Migrants in Scotland

Movements of the Population in the Birmingham Region

France

The Growing Population of Paris

Geographical Mobility and Urban Concentration in France: A Study in the Provinces

Italy

Emigrants in the Upper Milanese Area

Immigrants to Turin

Aspects of Internal Migration Related to Other Types of Italian Migration

Spain

Problems of Adjustment in the Case of Internal Migration: An Example in Spain

Sweden

Internal Migration in Sweden and Intervening Opportunities

Japan

Family, Migration, and Industrialization in Japan

San Salvador

The Migrant Population of a Metropolitan Area in a Developing Country

Biographical Notes

About the Author

Clifford J. Jansen

About the Editor

A. H. Richmond

