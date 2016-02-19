Readings in the Sociology of Migration
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Readings in Sociology
Readings in the Sociology of Migration deals with migration as a sociological problem, with greater emphasis on internal migrations than on international migrations. Some of the problems covered by sociological inquiry in the study of migration are discussed, along with theories of migration such as the push-pull theory, differential migration, and motivation for migration. This book is comprised of 16 chapters and opens by outlining types of migration according to the professional and social composition of migrants: mass migration, economic migration from an underdeveloped country, economic emigration from an industrial country, and immigration into an industrial nation. A general typology of migration is then presented before the problem of migration in various countries such as Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United States is considered. The final chapter presents preliminary findings from a demographic and socioeconomic sample survey of the population of the metropolitan area of San Salvador, El Salvador. This monograph will be a useful resource for sociologists and policymakers concerned with migration.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Migration: A Sociological Problem
I Typologies
Types of Migration of the Population According to the Professional and Social Composition of Migrants
A General Typology of Migration
II The Problem in Various Countries
The United States
Participation of Migrants in Urban Structures
Distance of Migration and Socio-economic Status of Migrants
Kentucky Mountain Migration and the Stem-Family: An American Variation on a Theme by Le Play
Great Britain
The Motivation and Characteristics of Internal Migrants: A Socio-medical Study of Young Migrants in Scotland
Movements of the Population in the Birmingham Region
France
The Growing Population of Paris
Geographical Mobility and Urban Concentration in France: A Study in the Provinces
Italy
Emigrants in the Upper Milanese Area
Immigrants to Turin
Aspects of Internal Migration Related to Other Types of Italian Migration
Spain
Problems of Adjustment in the Case of Internal Migration: An Example in Spain
Sweden
Internal Migration in Sweden and Intervening Opportunities
Japan
Family, Migration, and Industrialization in Japan
San Salvador
The Migrant Population of a Metropolitan Area in a Developing Country
Biographical Notes
Details
- No. of pages:
- 412
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483155128