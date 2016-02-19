Readings in the Sociology of Migration deals with migration as a sociological problem, with greater emphasis on internal migrations than on international migrations. Some of the problems covered by sociological inquiry in the study of migration are discussed, along with theories of migration such as the push-pull theory, differential migration, and motivation for migration. This book is comprised of 16 chapters and opens by outlining types of migration according to the professional and social composition of migrants: mass migration, economic migration from an underdeveloped country, economic emigration from an industrial country, and immigration into an industrial nation. A general typology of migration is then presented before the problem of migration in various countries such as Britain, France, Italy, Spain, Sweden, and the United States is considered. The final chapter presents preliminary findings from a demographic and socioeconomic sample survey of the population of the metropolitan area of San Salvador, El Salvador. This monograph will be a useful resource for sociologists and policymakers concerned with migration.