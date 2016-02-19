Readings in Kinship in Urban Society
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Readings in Sociology
Description
Readings in Kinship in Urban Society is a collection of articles on a specialized aspect of Sociology and Social Psychology, mainly focusing on the web of social relationships in urban setting. This book is divided into five major parts, discussing different areas of kinship in urban society. The first part examines kinship systems and the recognition of relationships, wherein certain formal characteristics of the cognatic kinship system of a rural community in Greece are featured. This book then explains the functions of kinship. Mate selection, as well as urbanization and the family, is also tackled. This text concludes by explaining a study of the family life of old people. This publication will be invaluable to anthropologists, sociologists, human ecologists, and other experts interested in studying kinship systems. Anthropology, sociology, and human ecology students will also find this book interesting and helpful.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Kinship Systems and the Recognition of Relationships
The Kindred in a Greek Mountain Community
A Study of French Canadian Kinship by R. PIDDINGTON 71 Relations with Neighbors and Relatives in Working Class Families of the Department de la Seine
The Functions of Kinship
The Family in a Greek Village: Dowry and Inheritance; Formal Structure
The Family in a Spanish Town
Composite Descent Groups in Canada
Kinship and Crisis in South Wales
Mobility and the Middle Class Extended Family
Marriage
Mate Selection in Various Ethnic Groups in France
Conjugal Roles and Social Networks
Urbanization and the Family
Traditional Household and Neighborhood Group: Survivals of the Genealogical-Territorial Societal Pattern in Eastern Parts of the Netherlands
Qualitative Changes in Family Life in the Netherlands
New Aspects of Rural-Urban Differentials in Family Values and Family Structure
Urbanization and Nuclear Family Individualization; A Causal Connection?
Old Age
The Extended Family in Transition: A Study of the Family Life of Old People in the Netherlands
Relations between Generations and the Three-generation Household in Denmark
Family Relations of the Elderly
Biographical Notes
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483186658