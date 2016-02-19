Readings in Kinship in Urban Society is a collection of articles on a specialized aspect of Sociology and Social Psychology, mainly focusing on the web of social relationships in urban setting. This book is divided into five major parts, discussing different areas of kinship in urban society. The first part examines kinship systems and the recognition of relationships, wherein certain formal characteristics of the cognatic kinship system of a rural community in Greece are featured. This book then explains the functions of kinship. Mate selection, as well as urbanization and the family, is also tackled. This text concludes by explaining a study of the family life of old people. This publication will be invaluable to anthropologists, sociologists, human ecologists, and other experts interested in studying kinship systems. Anthropology, sociology, and human ecology students will also find this book interesting and helpful.