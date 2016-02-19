Readings in Kinship in Urban Society - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080160399, 9781483186658

Readings in Kinship in Urban Society

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Readings in Sociology

Editors: C. C. Harris
eBook ISBN: 9781483186658
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 408
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
72.95
62.01
54.95
46.71
43.99
37.39
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Readings in Kinship in Urban Society is a collection of articles on a specialized aspect of Sociology and Social Psychology, mainly focusing on the web of social relationships in urban setting. This book is divided into five major parts, discussing different areas of kinship in urban society. The first part examines kinship systems and the recognition of relationships, wherein certain formal characteristics of the cognatic kinship system of a rural community in Greece are featured. This book then explains the functions of kinship. Mate selection, as well as urbanization and the family, is also tackled. This text concludes by explaining a study of the family life of old people. This publication will be invaluable to anthropologists, sociologists, human ecologists, and other experts interested in studying kinship systems. Anthropology, sociology, and human ecology students will also find this book interesting and helpful.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Kinship Systems and the Recognition of Relationships

The Kindred in a Greek Mountain Community

A Study of French Canadian Kinship by R. PIDDINGTON 71 Relations with Neighbors and Relatives in Working Class Families of the Department de la Seine

The Functions of Kinship

The Family in a Greek Village: Dowry and Inheritance; Formal Structure

The Family in a Spanish Town

Composite Descent Groups in Canada

Kinship and Crisis in South Wales

Mobility and the Middle Class Extended Family

Marriage

Mate Selection in Various Ethnic Groups in France

Conjugal Roles and Social Networks

Urbanization and the Family

Traditional Household and Neighborhood Group: Survivals of the Genealogical-Territorial Societal Pattern in Eastern Parts of the Netherlands

Qualitative Changes in Family Life in the Netherlands

New Aspects of Rural-Urban Differentials in Family Values and Family Structure

Urbanization and Nuclear Family Individualization; A Causal Connection?

Old Age

The Extended Family in Transition: A Study of the Family Life of Old People in the Netherlands

Relations between Generations and the Three-generation Household in Denmark

Family Relations of the Elderly

Biographical Notes

Author Index

Subject Index

Details

No. of pages:
408
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1970
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483186658

About the Editor

C. C. Harris

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.