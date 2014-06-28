Readings in Human-Computer Interaction
1st Edition
Toward the Year 2000
Table of Contents
Ronald M. Baecker, Jonathan Grudin, William A.S. Buxtin, Saul Greenberg
- Preface
Acknowledgments
Part I Introduction to Human-Computer Interaction
- The Psychopathology of Everyday Things Donald A. Norman
Case A Iterative Design of an Information Kiosk
- A Case Study in Interface Design: The CHI '89 Information Kiosk Gitta B. Salomon
Chapter 1 A Historical and Intellectual Perspective
Case B The Emergence of Graphical User Interfaces
- The Xerox Star: A Retrospective Jeff Johnson, Teresa I. Roberts, William Verplank, David C. Smith, Charles H. Irby, Marian Beard, and Kevin Mackey
Part II The Process of Developing Interactive Systems
- Chapter 2 Design and Evaluation
- How to Design Usable Systems (Excerpt) John D. Gould
Getting to Know Users and Their Tasks Clayton Lewis and J. Rieman
Tools and Techniques for Creative Design S. Joy Mountford
Using Video to Prototype User Interfaces Laurie Vertelney
Working with Interface Metaphors Thomas D. Erickson
Methodology Matters: Doing Research in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Joseph E. McGrath
Usability Inspection Methods Robert L. Mack and Jakob Nielsen
Using Video in the BNR Usability Lab Sue Kennedy
Chapter 3 Considering Work Contexts in Design
- Learning from Notes: Organizational Issues in Groupware Implementation Wanda J. Orlikowski
From Human Factors to Human Actors: The Role of Psychology and Human-Computer Interaction Studies in System Design Liam Bannon
Cooperative Design: Techniques and Experiences from the Scandinavian Scene Susanne Bødker, Kaj Grønboek, and Morten Kyng
Participatory Design of a Portable Torque-Feedback Device Michael Good
Understanding Practice: Video as a Medium for Reflection and Design (Excerpt) Lucy A. Suchman and Randall H. Trigg
Conducting and Analyzing a Contextual Interview (Excerpt) Karen Holtzblatt and Sandra Jones
Controversies About Computerization and the Organization of Whit Collar Work Rob Kling
Chapter 4 Software Development Contexts
- A Spiral Model of Software Development and Enhancement Barry W. Boehm
Interactive Systems: Bridging the Gaps Between Developers and Users Interdisciplinary Cooperation Scott Kim
Chapter 5 Development Tools
- State of the Art in User Interface Software Tools Brad A. Myers
Lessons Learned from SUIT, the Simple User Interface Toolkit Randy Pausch, Matthew Conway and Robert DeLine
Garnet: Comprehensive Support for Graphical, Highly Interactive User Interfaces Brad A. Myers, Dario A. Giuse, Roger B. Dannenberg, Brad Vander Zanden, David S. Kosbie, Edward Pervin, Andrew Mickish, and Philippe Marchal
ITS: A Tool for Rapidly Developing Interactive Applications Charles Wiecha, William Bennett, Stephen Boies, John Gould, and Sharon Greene
GroupKit: A Groupware Toolkit for Building Real-Time Conferencing Applications Mark Roseman and Saul Greenberg
A Taxonomy and Rule Base for the Selection of Interaction Styles Ben Shneiderman
- Chapter 6 Vision, Graphic Design, and Visual Display
- Principles of Effective Visual Communication for Graphical User Interface Design Aaron Marcus
Color Graphics-Blessing or Ballyhoo (Excerpt) Gerry M. Murch
Bringing Icons to Life Ronald Baecker, Ian Small, and Richard Mander
Visual Information Seeking: Tight Coupling of Dynamic Query Filters with Starfield Displays Christopher Ahlberg and Ben Shneiderman
A Comparison of Graphical User Interfaces (Excerpt) Aaron Marcus
Chapter 7 Touch, Gesture, and Marking
- Movement Time Prediction in Human-Computer Interfaces I Scott MacKenzie
Chunking and Phrasing and the Design of Human-Computer Dialogues William Buxton
Stylus User Interfaces for Manipulating Text David Goldberg and Aaron Goodisman
Tivoli: An Electronic Whiteboard for Informal Workgroup Meetings Elin Ronby Pedersen, Kim McCall, Thomas P. Moran, and Frank G. Halasz
A Taxonomy of See-Through Tools Eric Bier, Maureen C. Stone, Ken Fishkin, William Buxton, and Thomas Baudel
Chapter 8 Speech, Language , and Audition
- Text-to-Speech Conversion Technology Michael H. O'Malley
An Introduction to Speech and Speaker Recognition George M. White
Auditory Icons in Large-Scale Collaborative Environments William W. Gaver and Randall B. Smith
- Chapter 9 Human Information Processing
- User Technology: From Pointing to Pondering Stuart K. Card and Thomas P. Moran
The Growth of Cognitive Modeling in Human-Computer Interaction Since GOMS Judith Reitman Olson and Gary M. Olson
A GOMS Analysis of a Graphic, Machine-Paced, Highly Interactive Task Bonnie E. John and Alonso H. Vera
GOMS Meets the Phone Company: Analytic Modeling Applied to Real-World Problems Wayne D. Gray, Bonnie E. John, Rory Stuart, Deborah Lawrence, and Michael E. Atwood
The Contributions of Applied Cognitive Psychology to the Study of Human-Computer Interaction Phil Barnard
Let's Get Real: A Position Paper on the Role of Cognitive Psychology in the Design of Humanly Useful and Usable Systems Thomas K. Landauer
Chapter 10 Designing to Fit Human Capabilities
- Human Error and the Design of Computer Systems Donald A. Norman
Learning to Use a Word Processor: By Doing, by Thinking, and by Knowing John M. Carroll and Robert L. Mack
Building User-centered On-line Help Abigail Sellen and Anne Nicol
Computers for the Disabled Joseph J. Lazzaro
Improving VDT Work: Causes and Control of Health Concerns in VDT Use (Excerpt) Steven L. Sauter, L. John Chapman, and Sheri J. Knutson
- Chapter 11 Groupware and Computer-Supported Work
- Computers, Networks and Work Lee Sproull and Sara Kiesler
Groupware and Social Dynamics: Eight Challenges for Developers Jonathan Grudin
The User-centered Iterative Design of Collaborative Writing Software Ronald M. Baecker, Dimitrios Nastos, Ilona R. Posner, and Kelly L. Mawby
Chapter 12 From Customizable Systems to Intelligent Agents
- There's No Place Like Home: Continuing Design in Use Austin Henderson and Morten Kyng
Eager: Programming Repetitive Tasks by Example Allen Cypher
Agents that Reduce Work and Information overload Pattie Maes
Beyond Intelligent Interfaces: Exploring, Analyzing, and Creating Success Models of Cooperative Problem Solving (Excerpt) Gerhard Fischer and Brent Reeves
Chapter 13 Hypertext and Multimedia
- Behavioral Evaluation and Analysis of Hypertext Browser Dennis E. Egan, Joel R. Remde, Thomas K. Landauer, Carol C. Lochbaum, and Louis M. Gomez
Seven Ways to Make a Hypertext Project Fail Robert J. Glushko
Media Streams: An Iconic Visual Language for Video Representation Marc Davis
Case C a Multimedia Communication System
The Freestyle System: A Design Perspective Stephen R. Levine and Susan F. Ehrlich
Iterative Tutorial Design in the Produce Development Cycle Ronald Perkins, Louis A. Blatt, Daniel Workman, and Susan F. Ehrlich
Putting Innovation to Work: Adoption Strategies for Multimedia Communication Systems Ellen Francik, Susan Ehrlich Rudman, Donna Cooper, and Stephen Levine
Chapter 14 Cyberspace
- TheWorld-Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee, Robert Cailliau, Ari Luotonen, Henrik Frystyk Nielsen, and Arthur Secret
Nature and Origins of Virtual Environments: A Bibliographical Essay (Excerpt) Steve R. Ellis
The Computer for the 21st Century Mark Weiser
Index
Description
The effectiveness of the user-computer interface has become increasingly important as computer systems have become useful tools for persons not trained in computer science. In fact, the interface is often the most important factor in the success or failure of any computer system. Dealing with the numerous subtly interrelated issues and technical, behavioral, and aesthetic considerations consumes a large and increasing share of development time and a corresponding percentage of the total code for any given application. A revision of one of the most successful books on human-computer interaction, this compilation gives students, researchers, and practitioners an overview of the significant concepts and results in the field and a comprehensive guide to the research literature.
Like the first edition, this book combines reprints of key research papers and case studies with synthesizing survey material and analysis by the editors. It is significantly reorganized, updated, and enhanced; over 90% of the papers are new.
An invaluable resource for systems designers, cognitive scientists, computer scientists, managers, and anyone concerned with the effectiveness of user-computer interfaces, it is also designed for use as a primary or supplementary text for graduate and advanced undergraduate courses in human-computer interaction and interface design.
Key Features
- Human computer interaction--historical, intellectual, and social
- Developing interactive systems, including design, evaluation methods, and development tools
- The interaction experience, through a variety of sensory modalities including vision, touch, gesture, audition, speech, and language
- Theories of information processing and issues of human-computer fit and adaptation
