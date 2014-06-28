Readings in Human-Computer Interaction - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080515748

Readings in Human-Computer Interaction

1st Edition

Toward the Year 2000

Editors: Ronald Baecker
Table of Contents

Readings in Human-Computer Interaction: Toward the Year 2000, Second Edition
Ronald M. Baecker, Jonathan Grudin, William A.S. Buxtin, Saul Greenberg
    Preface
    Acknowledgments
    Part I Introduction to Human-Computer Interaction
      The Psychopathology of Everyday Things Donald A. Norman
      Case A Iterative Design of an Information Kiosk
        A Case Study in Interface Design: The CHI '89 Information Kiosk Gitta B. Salomon

      Chapter 1 A Historical and Intellectual Perspective
      Case B The Emergence of Graphical User Interfaces
        The Xerox Star: A Retrospective Jeff Johnson, Teresa I. Roberts, William Verplank, David C. Smith, Charles H. Irby, Marian Beard, and Kevin Mackey

    Part II The Process of Developing Interactive Systems
      Chapter 2 Design and Evaluation
        How to Design Usable Systems (Excerpt) John D. Gould
        Getting to Know Users and Their Tasks Clayton Lewis and J. Rieman
        Tools and Techniques for Creative Design S. Joy Mountford
        Using Video to Prototype User Interfaces Laurie Vertelney
        Working with Interface Metaphors Thomas D. Erickson
        Methodology Matters: Doing Research in the Behavioral and Social Sciences Joseph E. McGrath
        Usability Inspection Methods Robert L. Mack and Jakob Nielsen
        Using Video in the BNR Usability Lab Sue Kennedy

      Chapter 3 Considering Work Contexts in Design
        Learning from Notes: Organizational Issues in Groupware Implementation Wanda J. Orlikowski
        From Human Factors to Human Actors: The Role of Psychology and Human-Computer Interaction Studies in System Design Liam Bannon
        Cooperative Design: Techniques and Experiences from the Scandinavian Scene Susanne Bødker, Kaj Grønboek, and Morten Kyng
        Participatory Design of a Portable Torque-Feedback Device Michael Good
        Understanding Practice: Video as a Medium for Reflection and Design (Excerpt) Lucy A. Suchman and Randall H. Trigg
        Conducting and Analyzing a Contextual Interview (Excerpt) Karen Holtzblatt and Sandra Jones
        Controversies About Computerization and the Organization of Whit Collar Work Rob Kling

      Chapter 4 Software Development Contexts
        A Spiral Model of Software Development and Enhancement Barry W. Boehm
        Interactive Systems: Bridging the Gaps Between Developers and Users Interdisciplinary Cooperation Scott Kim

      Chapter 5 Development Tools
        State of the Art in User Interface Software Tools Brad A. Myers
        Lessons Learned from SUIT, the Simple User Interface Toolkit Randy Pausch, Matthew Conway and Robert DeLine
        Garnet: Comprehensive Support for Graphical, Highly Interactive User Interfaces Brad A. Myers, Dario A. Giuse, Roger B. Dannenberg, Brad Vander Zanden, David S. Kosbie, Edward Pervin, Andrew Mickish, and Philippe Marchal
        ITS: A Tool for Rapidly Developing Interactive Applications Charles Wiecha, William Bennett, Stephen Boies, John Gould, and Sharon Greene
        GroupKit: A Groupware Toolkit for Building Real-Time Conferencing Applications Mark Roseman and Saul Greenberg
    Part III Interacting with Computers
    A Taxonomy and Rule Base for the Selection of Interaction Styles Ben Shneiderman
      Chapter 6 Vision, Graphic Design, and Visual Display
        Principles of Effective Visual Communication for Graphical User Interface Design Aaron Marcus
        Color Graphics-Blessing or Ballyhoo (Excerpt) Gerry M. Murch
        Bringing Icons to Life Ronald Baecker, Ian Small, and Richard Mander
        Visual Information Seeking: Tight Coupling of Dynamic Query Filters with Starfield Displays Christopher Ahlberg and Ben Shneiderman
        A Comparison of Graphical User Interfaces (Excerpt) Aaron Marcus

      Chapter 7 Touch, Gesture, and Marking
        Movement Time Prediction in Human-Computer Interfaces I Scott MacKenzie
        Chunking and Phrasing and the Design of Human-Computer Dialogues William Buxton
        Stylus User Interfaces for Manipulating Text David Goldberg and Aaron Goodisman
        Tivoli: An Electronic Whiteboard for Informal Workgroup Meetings Elin Ronby Pedersen, Kim McCall, Thomas P. Moran, and Frank G. Halasz
        A Taxonomy of See-Through Tools Eric Bier, Maureen C. Stone, Ken Fishkin, William Buxton, and Thomas Baudel

      Chapter 8 Speech, Language , and Audition
        Text-to-Speech Conversion Technology Michael H. O'Malley
        An Introduction to Speech and Speaker Recognition George M. White
        Auditory Icons in Large-Scale Collaborative Environments William W. Gaver and Randall B. Smith
    Part IV Psychology and Human Factors
      Chapter 9 Human Information Processing
        User Technology: From Pointing to Pondering Stuart K. Card and Thomas P. Moran
        The Growth of Cognitive Modeling in Human-Computer Interaction Since GOMS Judith Reitman Olson and Gary M. Olson
        A GOMS Analysis of a Graphic, Machine-Paced, Highly Interactive Task Bonnie E. John and Alonso H. Vera
        GOMS Meets the Phone Company: Analytic Modeling Applied to Real-World Problems Wayne D. Gray, Bonnie E. John, Rory Stuart, Deborah Lawrence, and Michael E. Atwood
        The Contributions of Applied Cognitive Psychology to the Study of Human-Computer Interaction Phil Barnard
        Let's Get Real: A Position Paper on the Role of Cognitive Psychology in the Design of Humanly Useful and Usable Systems Thomas K. Landauer

      Chapter 10 Designing to Fit Human Capabilities
        Human Error and the Design of Computer Systems Donald A. Norman
        Learning to Use a Word Processor: By Doing, by Thinking, and by Knowing John M. Carroll and Robert L. Mack
        Building User-centered On-line Help Abigail Sellen and Anne Nicol
        Computers for the Disabled Joseph J. Lazzaro
        Improving VDT Work: Causes and Control of Health Concerns in VDT Use (Excerpt) Steven L. Sauter, L. John Chapman, and Sheri J. Knutson
    Part V Research Frontiers in Human-Computer Interaction
      Chapter 11 Groupware and Computer-Supported Work
        Computers, Networks and Work Lee Sproull and Sara Kiesler
        Groupware and Social Dynamics: Eight Challenges for Developers Jonathan Grudin
        The User-centered Iterative Design of Collaborative Writing Software Ronald M. Baecker, Dimitrios Nastos, Ilona R. Posner, and Kelly L. Mawby

      Chapter 12 From Customizable Systems to Intelligent Agents
        There's No Place Like Home: Continuing Design in Use Austin Henderson and Morten Kyng
        Eager: Programming Repetitive Tasks by Example Allen Cypher
        Agents that Reduce Work and Information overload Pattie Maes
        Beyond Intelligent Interfaces: Exploring, Analyzing, and Creating Success Models of Cooperative Problem Solving (Excerpt) Gerhard Fischer and Brent Reeves

      Chapter 13 Hypertext and Multimedia
        Behavioral Evaluation and Analysis of Hypertext Browser Dennis E. Egan, Joel R. Remde, Thomas K. Landauer, Carol C. Lochbaum, and Louis M. Gomez
        Seven Ways to Make a Hypertext Project Fail Robert J. Glushko
        Media Streams: An Iconic Visual Language for Video Representation Marc Davis
        Case C a Multimedia Communication System
        The Freestyle System: A Design Perspective Stephen R. Levine and Susan F. Ehrlich
        Iterative Tutorial Design in the Produce Development Cycle Ronald Perkins, Louis A. Blatt, Daniel Workman, and Susan F. Ehrlich
        Putting Innovation to Work: Adoption Strategies for Multimedia Communication Systems Ellen Francik, Susan Ehrlich Rudman, Donna Cooper, and Stephen Levine

      Chapter 14 Cyberspace
        TheWorld-Wide Web Tim Berners-Lee, Robert Cailliau, Ari Luotonen, Henrik Frystyk Nielsen, and Arthur Secret
        Nature and Origins of Virtual Environments: A Bibliographical Essay (Excerpt) Steve R. Ellis
        The Computer for the 21st Century Mark Weiser

    Index

Description

The effectiveness of the user-computer interface has become increasingly important as computer systems have become useful tools for persons not trained in computer science. In fact, the interface is often the most important factor in the success or failure of any computer system. Dealing with the numerous subtly interrelated issues and technical, behavioral, and aesthetic considerations consumes a large and increasing share of development time and a corresponding percentage of the total code for any given application. A revision of one of the most successful books on human-computer interaction, this compilation gives students, researchers, and practitioners an overview of the significant concepts and results in the field and a comprehensive guide to the research literature.

Like the first edition, this book combines reprints of key research papers and case studies with synthesizing survey material and analysis by the editors. It is significantly reorganized, updated, and enhanced; over 90% of the papers are new.

An invaluable resource for systems designers, cognitive scientists, computer scientists, managers, and anyone concerned with the effectiveness of user-computer interfaces, it is also designed for use as a primary or supplementary text for graduate and advanced undergraduate courses in human-computer interaction and interface design.

Key Features

  • Human computer interaction--historical, intellectual, and social
  • Developing interactive systems, including design, evaluation methods, and development tools
  • The interaction experience, through a variety of sensory modalities including vision, touch, gesture, audition, speech, and language
  • Theories of information processing and issues of human-computer fit and adaptation

