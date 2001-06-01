Readings in Hardware/Software Co-Design
1st Edition
Table of Contents
CONTENTS
PREFACE
ACKNOWLEDGMENTS
Chapter 1: Introduction
Hardware-Software Cosynthesis for Digital Systems
R. K Gupta and G. De Micheli
Hardware-Software Cosynthesis for Microcontrollers
R. Ernst, J. Henkel, and T. Benner
Hardware-Software Co-Design
G. De Micheli and R. K Gupta
Codesign of Embedded Systems: Status and Trends
R. Ernst
Chapter 2: Modeling
Dataflow Process Networks
E. A. Lee and T. M. Parks
Design of Embedded Systems: Formal Models, Validation, and Synthesis
S. Edwards, L. Lavagno, E. A. Lee, and A. Sangiovanni-Vincentelli
SpecSyn: An Environment Supporting the Specify-Explore-Refine Paradigm for Hardware/Software System Design
D. D. Gajski, F: Vahid, S. Narayan, and J. Gong
VHDL Generation from SDL Specifications
J.-M. Daveau, G. Femandes Marchioro, C. Alberto Valderrama, and A. Amine Jerraya
STATEMATE: A Working Environment for the Development of Complex Reactive Systems
D. Harel, H. Lachover, A. Naamad, A. Pnyeli, M. Politi, R. Sherman, A. Shtull-Trauring, and M. Trakhtenbrot
The Synchronous Approach to Reactive and Real-Time Systems
A. Benveniste and G. Berry
Chapter 3: Analysis and ktimation
Performance Estimation of Embedded Software with Instruction Cache Modeling
Y.-T. S. Li, S. Malik, and A. Wolfe
Scheduling Algorithms for Multiprogramming in a Hard-Real-Time Environment
C. L. Liu and J. W. Layland
Performance Estimation for Real-Time Distributed Embedded Systems
T.-Y. Yen and W. Wolf
Rate Analysis for Embedded Systems
A. Mathur, A. Dasdan, and R. K Gupta
Power Analysis of Embedded Software: A First Step Towards Software Power Minimization
V Tiwari, S. Malik, and A. Wolfe
A Survey of Design Techniques for System-Level Dynamic Power Management
L. Benini, A. Bogliolo, and G. De Micheli
Power Estimation of Embedded Systems: A Hardware/Software Codesign Approach
W. Fornaciari, P. Gubian, D. Sciuto, and C. Silvano
A Framework for Estimating and Minimizing Energy Dissipation of Embedded HW/SW Systems
Y. Li and J. Henkel
Hardware/Software Co-Synthesis with Memory Hierarchies
Y. Li and W. Wolf
System Level Memory Optimization for Hardware-Software Co-design
K. Danckaert, F. Catthoor, and H. De Man
A Path-Based Technique for Estimating Hardware Runtime in HW/SW-Cosynthesis
J. Henkel and R. Ernst
Chapter 4: System-Level Partitioning, Synthesis and lnterfacing
The Extended Partitioning Problem: Hardware/Software Mapping, Scheduling, and Implementation-bin Selection
A. Kalavade and E. A. Lee
Hardware-Software Codesign of Embedded Systems
M. Chiodo, P. Giusto, A. Jurecska, H. C. Hsieh, A. Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, and L. Lavagno
SOS: Synthesis of Application-Specific Heterogeneous Multiprocessor Systems
S. Prakash and A. C. Parker
An Architectural Co-Synthesis Algorithm for Distributed, Embedded Computing Systems
W. Wolf
Control Generation for Embedded Systems on Composition of Modal Processes
P. Chou, K Hines, K Partridge, and G. Borriello
Interface Co-Synthesis Techniques for Embedded Systems
P. Chou, R. B. Ortega, and G. Borriello
Protocol Selection and Interface Generation for HW-SW Codesign
J.-M. Daveau, G. Fernandes Marchioro, T. Ben-lsmail, and A. Amine Jerraya
Clairvoyant: A Synthesis System for Production-Based Specification
A. Seawright and F: Brewer
Real-Time Multi-Tasking in Software Synthesis for Information Processing Systems 389
F. Thoen, M. Cornero, G. Goossens, and H. De Man
Co-Synthesis and Co-Simulation of Control-Dominated Embedded Systems
A. Balboni, W. Fornaciari, and D. Sciuto
CoWare-A Design Environment for Heterogeneous Hardware/Software Systems
D. Verkest, K Van Rompaey, 1. Bolsens, and H. De Man
Chapter 5: Implementation Generation
Embedded Software in Real-Time Signal Processing Systems: Design Technologies
G. Goossens, J. Van Praet, D. Lanneer, W. Geurts, A. Kifli, C. Liem, and P. G. Paulin
Generating Compact Code from Dataflow Specifications of Multirate Signal Processing Algorithms
S. S. Bhattacharyya, J. T. Buck, S. Ha, and E. A. Lee
Memory Management for Embedded Network Applications
S. Wuytack, J. L. da Silva, Jr., F: Catthoor, G. de Jong, and C. Ykman-Couvreur
Lower Bound on Latency for VLIW ASIP Datapaths
M. F: Jacome and G. de Veciana
Constraint Analysis for DSP Code Generation
B. Mesman, A. H. Timmer, J. L. van Meerbergen, and J. A. G. Jess
Instruction Selection Using Binate Covering for Code Size Optimization
S. Liao, S. Devadas, K. Keutzer, and S. Tijang
A Retargetable Compilation Methodology for Embedded Digital Signal Processors Using a Machine-Dependent Code Optimization Library
A. Sudarsanam, S. Malik, and M. Fujita
Incremental Hardware Estimation During Hardware/Software Functional Partitioning
F. Vahid and D. D. Gajski
Chapter 6: Co-Simulation and Emulation
Ptolemy: A Framework for Simulating and Prototyping Heterogeneous Systems
J. Buck, S. Ha, E. A. Lee, and D. G. Messerschmitt
Synthesis and Simulation of Digital Systems Containing Interacting Hardware and Software Components
R. K Gupta, C. N. Coelho, Jr., and G. De Micheli
An Engineering Environment for Hardware/Software Co-simulation
D. Becker, R. K Singh, and S. G. Tell
A Hardware-Software Codesign Methodology for DSP Applications
A. Kalavade and E. A. Lee
A Hardware-Software Co-simulator for Embedded System Design and Debugging
A. Ghosh, M. Bershteyn, R. Casley, C. Chien, A. Jain, M. Lipsie, D. Tarrodaychik, and O. Yamamoto
A Unified Model for Co-simulation and Co-synthesis of Mixed Hardware/Software Systems
C. A. Valderrama, A. Changuel, P. V. Raghavan, M. Abid, T. Ben Ismail, and A. A. Jerraya
Compiled HW/SW Co-simulation
V. Zivojnovic and H. Meyr
Hardware-Software Prototyping from LOTOS
L. Sánchez Fernandez, Gernot Koch, N. Martfnez Madrid, M. L. Lopéz Vallejo, C. Delgado Kloos, and W. Rosenstiel
Chapter 7: Reconfigurable Computing Platforms
Programmable Active Memories: Reconfigurable Systems Come of Age
J. Vuillemin, P. Bertin, D. Roncin, M. Shand, H. H. Touati, and P. Boucard
Logic Emulation with Virtual Wires
J. Babb, R. Tessier, M Dahl, S. Zimi Hanono, D. M. Hoki, and A. Agarwal
Embryonics: A New Methodology for Designing Field-Programmable Gate Arrays with Self-Repair and Self-Replicating Properties
D. Mange, E. Sanchez, A. Stauffer, G. Tempesti, P. Marchal, and C. Piguet
Chapter 8: Case Studies
Electronic and Firmware Design of the HP DesignJet Drafting Plotter
A. H. Mebane IV, J. R. Schmedake, I.-S. Chen, and A. P. Kadonaga
Design and Implementation of a Robot Control System Using a Unified Hardware-Software Rapid-Prototyping Framework
M B. Srivastava, T. 1. Blumenau, and R. W. Brodersen
The Infopad Multimedia Terminal: A Portable Device for Wireless Information Access
T. E. Truman, T. Pering, R. Doering, and R. W. Brodersen
A Processor-Coprocessor Architecture for High End Video Applications
E. Maas, D. Hermann, R. Ernst, P. Rüffer, S. Hasenzahl, and M. Seitz
AUTHOR INDEX
SUBJECT INDEX
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Embedded system designers are constantly looking for new tools and techniques to help satisfy the exploding demand for consumer information appliances and specialized industrial products. One critical barrier to the timely release of embedded system products is integrating the design of the hardware and software systems. Hardware/software co-design is a set of methodologies and techniques specifically created to support the concurrent design of both systems, effectively reducing multiple iterations and major redesigns. In addition to its critical role in the development of embedded systems, many experts believe that co-design will be a key design methodology for Systems-on-a-Chip.
Readings in Hardware/Software Co-Design presents the papers that have shaped the hardware/software co-design field since its inception in the early 90s. Field experts -- Giovanni De Micheli, Rolf Ernst, and Wayne Wolf -- introduce sections of the book, and provide context for the paper that follow. This collection provides professionals, researchers and graduate students with a single reference source for this critical aspect of computing design.
- Over 50 peer-reviewed papers written from leading researchers and designers in the field
- Selected, edited, and introduced by three of the fields' most eminent researchers and educators
- Accompanied by an annually updated companion Web site with links and references to recently published papers, providing a forum for the editors to comment on how recent work continues or breaks with previous work in the field
- No. of pages:
- 697
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 2002
- Published:
- 1st June 2001
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080515793
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781558607026
Giovanni De Micheli Editor
Giovanni De Micheli is professor of electrical engineering, and by courtesy, of computer science at Stanford University. Previously he was with the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center. He holds a degree in nuclear engineering from Politecnico di Milano in 1979 and a M.S. and a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley in 1980 and 1983, respectively. His research interests include several aspects of design technologies for integrated circuits and systems, with particular emphasis on synthesis, system-level design, hardware/software co-design and low-power design. He is author of Synthesis and Optimization of Digital Circuits and co-author and/or co-editor of four other books. Dr. De Micheli is a Fellow of ACM and IEEE. Currently, he is Editor in Chief of the IEEE Transactions on CAD/ICAS.
Rolf Ernst Editor
Rolf Ernst is professor of electrical engineering at the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany. His research interests are VLSI CAD and digital circuit design. Previously, he was a member of the technical staff in the CAD and Test Laboratory of AT&T Bell Laboratories and a research assistant at the University of Erlangen, Germany. He holds a diploma in computer science and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Erlangen. He is a member of the IEEE, the IEEE Computer Society, and the German GI (Society for Computer Science).
Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany
Wayne Wolf Editor
Wayne Wolf is Professor, Rhesea “Ray” P. Farmer Distinguished Chair in Embedded
Computing, and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar at the Georgia Institute of
Technology. Before joining Georgia Tech, he was with Princeton University and AT&T
Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, New Jersey. He received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in
electrical engineering from Stanford University. He is well known for his research in the
areas of hardware/software co-design, embedded computing, VLSI CAD, and multimedia
computing systems. He is a fellow of the IEEE and ACM. He co-founded several
conferences in the area, including CODES, MPSoC, and Embedded Systems Week. He
was founding co-editor-in-chief of Design Automation for Embedded Systems and
founding editor-in-chief of ACM Transactions on Embedded Computing Systems. He has
received the ASEE Frederick E. Terman Award and the IEEE Circuits and Society Education Award. He is also series editor of the Morgan Kaufmann Series in Systems on
Silicon.
Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA