Readings in Hardware/Software Co-Design - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781558607026, 9780080515793

Readings in Hardware/Software Co-Design

1st Edition

Editors: Giovanni De Micheli Rolf Ernst Wayne Wolf
eBook ISBN: 9780080515793
Paperback ISBN: 9781558607026
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 1st June 2001
Page Count: 697
Table of Contents

CONTENTS

PREFACE

ACKNOWLEDGMENTS

Chapter 1: Introduction

Hardware-Software Cosynthesis for Digital Systems

R. K Gupta and G. De Micheli

Hardware-Software Cosynthesis for Microcontrollers

R. Ernst, J. Henkel, and T. Benner

Hardware-Software Co-Design

G. De Micheli and R. K Gupta

Codesign of Embedded Systems: Status and Trends

R. Ernst

Chapter 2: Modeling

Dataflow Process Networks

E. A. Lee and T. M. Parks

Design of Embedded Systems: Formal Models, Validation, and Synthesis

S. Edwards, L. Lavagno, E. A. Lee, and A. Sangiovanni-Vincentelli

SpecSyn: An Environment Supporting the Specify-Explore-Refine Paradigm for Hardware/Software System Design

D. D. Gajski, F: Vahid, S. Narayan, and J. Gong

VHDL Generation from SDL Specifications

J.-M. Daveau, G. Femandes Marchioro, C. Alberto Valderrama, and A. Amine Jerraya

STATEMATE: A Working Environment for the Development of Complex Reactive Systems

D. Harel, H. Lachover, A. Naamad, A. Pnyeli, M. Politi, R. Sherman, A. Shtull-Trauring, and M. Trakhtenbrot

The Synchronous Approach to Reactive and Real-Time Systems

A. Benveniste and G. Berry

Chapter 3: Analysis and ktimation

Performance Estimation of Embedded Software with Instruction Cache Modeling

Y.-T. S. Li, S. Malik, and A. Wolfe

Scheduling Algorithms for Multiprogramming in a Hard-Real-Time Environment

C. L. Liu and J. W. Layland

Performance Estimation for Real-Time Distributed Embedded Systems

T.-Y. Yen and W. Wolf

Rate Analysis for Embedded Systems

A. Mathur, A. Dasdan, and R. K Gupta

Power Analysis of Embedded Software: A First Step Towards Software Power Minimization

V Tiwari, S. Malik, and A. Wolfe

A Survey of Design Techniques for System-Level Dynamic Power Management

L. Benini, A. Bogliolo, and G. De Micheli

Power Estimation of Embedded Systems: A Hardware/Software Codesign Approach

W. Fornaciari, P. Gubian, D. Sciuto, and C. Silvano

A Framework for Estimating and Minimizing Energy Dissipation of Embedded HW/SW Systems

Y. Li and J. Henkel

Hardware/Software Co-Synthesis with Memory Hierarchies

Y. Li and W. Wolf

System Level Memory Optimization for Hardware-Software Co-design

K. Danckaert, F. Catthoor, and H. De Man

A Path-Based Technique for Estimating Hardware Runtime in HW/SW-Cosynthesis

J. Henkel and R. Ernst

Chapter 4: System-Level Partitioning, Synthesis and lnterfacing

The Extended Partitioning Problem: Hardware/Software Mapping, Scheduling, and Implementation-bin Selection

A. Kalavade and E. A. Lee

Hardware-Software Codesign of Embedded Systems

M. Chiodo, P. Giusto, A. Jurecska, H. C. Hsieh, A. Sangiovanni-Vincentelli, and L. Lavagno

SOS: Synthesis of Application-Specific Heterogeneous Multiprocessor Systems

S. Prakash and A. C. Parker

An Architectural Co-Synthesis Algorithm for Distributed, Embedded Computing Systems

W. Wolf

Control Generation for Embedded Systems on Composition of Modal Processes

P. Chou, K Hines, K Partridge, and G. Borriello

Interface Co-Synthesis Techniques for Embedded Systems

P. Chou, R. B. Ortega, and G. Borriello

Protocol Selection and Interface Generation for HW-SW Codesign

J.-M. Daveau, G. Fernandes Marchioro, T. Ben-lsmail, and A. Amine Jerraya

Clairvoyant: A Synthesis System for Production-Based Specification

A. Seawright and F: Brewer

Real-Time Multi-Tasking in Software Synthesis for Information Processing Systems 389

F. Thoen, M. Cornero, G. Goossens, and H. De Man

Co-Synthesis and Co-Simulation of Control-Dominated Embedded Systems

A. Balboni, W. Fornaciari, and D. Sciuto

CoWare-A Design Environment for Heterogeneous Hardware/Software Systems

D. Verkest, K Van Rompaey, 1. Bolsens, and H. De Man

Chapter 5: Implementation Generation

Embedded Software in Real-Time Signal Processing Systems: Design Technologies

G. Goossens, J. Van Praet, D. Lanneer, W. Geurts, A. Kifli, C. Liem, and P. G. Paulin

Generating Compact Code from Dataflow Specifications of Multirate Signal Processing Algorithms

S. S. Bhattacharyya, J. T. Buck, S. Ha, and E. A. Lee

Memory Management for Embedded Network Applications

S. Wuytack, J. L. da Silva, Jr., F: Catthoor, G. de Jong, and C. Ykman-Couvreur

Lower Bound on Latency for VLIW ASIP Datapaths

M. F: Jacome and G. de Veciana

Constraint Analysis for DSP Code Generation

B. Mesman, A. H. Timmer, J. L. van Meerbergen, and J. A. G. Jess

Instruction Selection Using Binate Covering for Code Size Optimization

S. Liao, S. Devadas, K. Keutzer, and S. Tijang

A Retargetable Compilation Methodology for Embedded Digital Signal Processors Using a Machine-Dependent Code Optimization Library

A. Sudarsanam, S. Malik, and M. Fujita

Incremental Hardware Estimation During Hardware/Software Functional Partitioning

F. Vahid and D. D. Gajski

Chapter 6: Co-Simulation and Emulation

Ptolemy: A Framework for Simulating and Prototyping Heterogeneous Systems

J. Buck, S. Ha, E. A. Lee, and D. G. Messerschmitt

Synthesis and Simulation of Digital Systems Containing Interacting Hardware and Software Components

R. K Gupta, C. N. Coelho, Jr., and G. De Micheli

An Engineering Environment for Hardware/Software Co-simulation

D. Becker, R. K Singh, and S. G. Tell

A Hardware-Software Codesign Methodology for DSP Applications

A. Kalavade and E. A. Lee

A Hardware-Software Co-simulator for Embedded System Design and Debugging

A. Ghosh, M. Bershteyn, R. Casley, C. Chien, A. Jain, M. Lipsie, D. Tarrodaychik, and O. Yamamoto

A Unified Model for Co-simulation and Co-synthesis of Mixed Hardware/Software Systems

C. A. Valderrama, A. Changuel, P. V. Raghavan, M. Abid, T. Ben Ismail, and A. A. Jerraya

Compiled HW/SW Co-simulation

V. Zivojnovic and H. Meyr

Hardware-Software Prototyping from LOTOS

L. Sánchez Fernandez, Gernot Koch, N. Martfnez Madrid, M. L. Lopéz Vallejo, C. Delgado Kloos, and W. Rosenstiel

Chapter 7: Reconfigurable Computing Platforms

Programmable Active Memories: Reconfigurable Systems Come of Age

J. Vuillemin, P. Bertin, D. Roncin, M. Shand, H. H. Touati, and P. Boucard

Logic Emulation with Virtual Wires

J. Babb, R. Tessier, M Dahl, S. Zimi Hanono, D. M. Hoki, and A. Agarwal

Embryonics: A New Methodology for Designing Field-Programmable Gate Arrays with Self-Repair and Self-Replicating Properties

D. Mange, E. Sanchez, A. Stauffer, G. Tempesti, P. Marchal, and C. Piguet

Chapter 8: Case Studies

Electronic and Firmware Design of the HP DesignJet Drafting Plotter

A. H. Mebane IV, J. R. Schmedake, I.-S. Chen, and A. P. Kadonaga

Design and Implementation of a Robot Control System Using a Unified Hardware-Software Rapid-Prototyping Framework

M B. Srivastava, T. 1. Blumenau, and R. W. Brodersen

The Infopad Multimedia Terminal: A Portable Device for Wireless Information Access

T. E. Truman, T. Pering, R. Doering, and R. W. Brodersen

A Processor-Coprocessor Architecture for High End Video Applications

E. Maas, D. Hermann, R. Ernst, P. Rüffer, S. Hasenzahl, and M. Seitz

AUTHOR INDEX

SUBJECT INDEX

ABOUT THE AUTHORS

Description

Embedded system designers are constantly looking for new tools and techniques to help satisfy the exploding demand for consumer information appliances and specialized industrial products. One critical barrier to the timely release of embedded system products is integrating the design of the hardware and software systems. Hardware/software co-design is a set of methodologies and techniques specifically created to support the concurrent design of both systems, effectively reducing multiple iterations and major redesigns. In addition to its critical role in the development of embedded systems, many experts believe that co-design will be a key design methodology for Systems-on-a-Chip.

Readings in Hardware/Software Co-Design presents the papers that have shaped the hardware/software co-design field since its inception in the early 90s. Field experts -- Giovanni De Micheli, Rolf Ernst, and Wayne Wolf -- introduce sections of the book, and provide context for the paper that follow. This collection provides professionals, researchers and graduate students with a single reference source for this critical aspect of computing design.

Key Features

  • Over 50 peer-reviewed papers written from leading researchers and designers in the field
  • Selected, edited, and introduced by three of the fields' most eminent researchers and educators
  • Accompanied by an annually updated companion Web site with links and references to recently published papers, providing a forum for the editors to comment on how recent work continues or breaks with previous work in the field

Details

No. of pages:
697
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 2002
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9780080515793
Paperback ISBN:
9781558607026

Ratings and Reviews

About the Editors

Giovanni De Micheli Editor

Giovanni De Micheli is professor of electrical engineering, and by courtesy, of computer science at Stanford University. Previously he was with the IBM T.J. Watson Research Center. He holds a degree in nuclear engineering from Politecnico di Milano in 1979 and a M.S. and a Ph.D. degree in Electrical Engineering and Computer Science from the University of California at Berkeley in 1980 and 1983, respectively. His research interests include several aspects of design technologies for integrated circuits and systems, with particular emphasis on synthesis, system-level design, hardware/software co-design and low-power design. He is author of Synthesis and Optimization of Digital Circuits and co-author and/or co-editor of four other books. Dr. De Micheli is a Fellow of ACM and IEEE. Currently, he is Editor in Chief of the IEEE Transactions on CAD/ICAS.

Rolf Ernst Editor

Rolf Ernst is professor of electrical engineering at the Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany. His research interests are VLSI CAD and digital circuit design. Previously, he was a member of the technical staff in the CAD and Test Laboratory of AT&T Bell Laboratories and a research assistant at the University of Erlangen, Germany. He holds a diploma in computer science and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Erlangen. He is a member of the IEEE, the IEEE Computer Society, and the German GI (Society for Computer Science).

Affiliations and Expertise

Technical University of Braunschweig, Germany

Wayne Wolf Editor

Wayne Wolf is Professor, Rhesea “Ray” P. Farmer Distinguished Chair in Embedded

Computing, and Georgia Research Alliance Eminent Scholar at the Georgia Institute of

Technology. Before joining Georgia Tech, he was with Princeton University and AT&T

Bell Laboratories in Murray Hill, New Jersey. He received his B.S., M.S., and Ph.D. in

electrical engineering from Stanford University. He is well known for his research in the

areas of hardware/software co-design, embedded computing, VLSI CAD, and multimedia

computing systems. He is a fellow of the IEEE and ACM. He co-founded several

conferences in the area, including CODES, MPSoC, and Embedded Systems Week. He

was founding co-editor-in-chief of Design Automation for Embedded Systems and

founding editor-in-chief of ACM Transactions on Embedded Computing Systems. He has

received the ASEE Frederick E. Terman Award and the IEEE Circuits and Society Education Award. He is also series editor of the Morgan Kaufmann Series in Systems on

Silicon.

Affiliations and Expertise

Georgia Institute of Technology, Atlanta, USA

