Readings in Econometric Theory and Practice, Volume 209

This volume honors George Judge and his many, varied and outstanding contributions to econometrics, statistics, mathematical programming and spatial equilibrium modeling. The papers are grouped into four parts, each part representing an area in which Professor Judge has made a significant contribution. The authors have all benefited in some way, directly or indirectly, through an association with George Judge and his work.

The three papers in Part I are concerned with various aspects of pre-test and Stein-rule estimation. Part II contains applications of Bayesian methodology, new developments in Bayesian methodology, and an overview of Bayesian econometrics. The papers in Part III comprise new developments in time-series analysis, improved estimation and Markov chain analysis. The final part on spatial equilibrium modeling contains papers that had their origins from Professor Judge's pioneering work in the 60's.