Readings in Computer Vision - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080515816

Readings in Computer Vision

1st Edition

Issues, Problem, Principles, and Paradigms

Editors: Martin Fischler Oscar Firschein
Description

The field of computer vision combines techniques from physics, mathematics, psychology, artificial intelligence, and computer science to examine how machines might construct meaningful descriptions of their surrounding environment. The editors of this volume, prominent researchers and leaders of the SRI International AI Center Perception Group, have selected sixty papers, most published since 1980, with the viewpoint that computer vision is concerned with solving seven basic problems:

  • Reconstructing 3D scenes from 2D images
  • Decomposing images into their component parts
  • Recognizing and assigning labels to scene objects
  • Deducing and describing relations among scene objects
  • Determining the nature of computer architectures that can support the visual function
  • Representing abstractions in the world of computer memory
  • Matching stored descriptions to image representation

Each chapter of this volume addresses one of these problems through an introductory discussion, which identifies major ideas and summarizes approaches, and through reprints of key research papers. Two appendices on crucial assumptions in image interpretation and on parallel architectures for vision applications, a glossary of technical terms, and a comprehensive bibliography and index complete the volume.

Table of Contents

Readings in Computer Vision: Issues, Problems, Principles, and Paradigms
Edited by Martin A. Fischler and Oscar Firschein
    Acknowledgments
    Introduction
    Image Analysis: Problems, Progress and Prospects, A.Rosenfeld
    CHAPTER 1: RECOVERING SCENE GEOMETRY
      A Stochastic Approach to Stereo Vision, S.Barnard
      Epipolar-Plane Image Analysis: A Technique for Analyzing Motion Sequences, R.Bolles & H.Baker
      Preface--The Changing Shape of Computer Vision, M.Brady
      Understanding Image Intensities, B.Horn
      A Computer Algorithm for Reconstructing a Scene from Two Projections, H.Longuet-Higgins
      Practical Real-Time Imaging Stereo Matcher, H.Nishihara
      Detection of Binocular Disparities, K.Prazdny
      Hierarchical Warp Stereo, L.Quam
      Stereo Integral Equation, G.Smith
      Recovering the Camera Parameters from a Transformation Matrix, T.Strat
      One-Eyed Stereo: A General Approach to Modeling 3-D Scene Geometry, T.Strat and M.Fischler
      An Algebraic Approach to Shape-fromImage Problems, K.Sugihara
      Analysis of Visual Motion by Biological and Computer Systems, S.Ullman
      An Image Flow Paradigm, A.M.Waxman

    CHAPTER 2: IMAGE PARTITIONING AND PERCEPTUAL ORGANIZATION
      Extracting Straight Lines, J.Burns, A.Hanson, & E.Riseman
      A Computational Approach to Edge Detection, J.Canny
      Linear Delineation, M.Fischler & H.Wolf
      Perceptual Organization and Curve Partitioning, M.Fischler & R.Bolles
      Digital Stereo Edges from Zero Crossing of Second Directional Derivatives, R.Haralick
      Parts of Recognition, D.Hoffman & W.Richards
      Textons, The Fundamental Elements in Preattentive Vision and Perception of Textures, B.Julesz & J.Bergen
      Mapping Image Properties into Shape Constraints: Skewed Symmetry, Affine-Transformable Patterns, and the Shape-from-Texture Paradigm, T.Kanade & J.Kender
      Analyzing Oriented Patterns, M.Kass & A.Witkin
      Capturing the Local Structure of Image Discontinuities in Two Dimensions, Y.Leclerc
      Segmentation and Aggregation: An Approach to Figure-Ground Phenomena, D.Lowe & T.Binford
      Color Constancy: A Method for Recovering Surface Spectral Reflectance, L.Maloney & B.Wandell
      Visual Routines, S.Ullman
      Scale-Space Filtering, A.Witkin
      Early Orientation Selection: Tangent Fields and the Dimensionality of Their Support, S.Zucker

    CHAPTER 3: RECOGNITION AND LABELING OF SCENE OBJECTS
      3DPO: A Three-Dimensional Part Orientation System, R.Bolles, P.Howard, & M.Hannah
      Model-Based Three-Dimensional Interpretations of TwoDimensional Images, R.Brooks
      Special Purpose Automatic Programming for 3D Model-Based Vision, Chris Goad
      Model-Based Recognition and Localization from Sparse Range or Tactile Data, W.Eric, L.Grimson, & T.Lozano-Perez
      Rule-Based Interpretation of Aerial Imagery, D.McKeown,Jr., W.Harvey,Jr., & J.McDermott

    CHAPTER 4: RELATIONAL DESCRIPTION
      Visual Map Making for a Mobile Robot, R.Brooks
      A Heuristic Program to Solve Geometric-Analogy Problems, T.Evans
      Problem-Solving with Diagrammatic Representations, B.Funt
      The 3D MOSAIC Scene Understanding System: Incremental Reconstruction of 3D Scenes for Complex Images, M.Herman & T.Kanade
      Terrain Models for an Autonomous Land Vehicle, D.Lawton, T.Levitt, C.McConnell, & J.Glicksman
      Experiments in Using a Theorem Prover to Prove and Develop Geometrical Theorems in Computer Vision, M.Swain & J.Mundy
      Knowledge Organization and Its Role in Representation and Interpretation for Time-Varying Data: The ALVEN System, J.Tsotsos

    CHAPTER 5: VISION SYSTEM ARCHITECTURES AND COMPUTATIONAL PARADIGMS
      A Learning Algorithm for Boltzmann Machines, D.Ackley, G.Hinton, & T.Sejnowski
      Parameter Nets, D.Ballard
      Image Processing by Simulated Annealing, P.Carnevali, L.Coletti, & S.Patarnello
      Preface to S.Geman and D.Geman, "Stochastic Relaxation, Gibbs Distributions, and the Bayesian Restoration of Images," G.Smith
      Stochastic Relaxation, Gibbs Distributions, and the Bayesian Restoration of Images, S.Geman & D.Geman
      On the Foundations of Relaxation Labeling Processes, R.Hummel & S.Zucker
      Optimization by Simulated Annealing, S.Kirkpatrick, C.Gelatt,Jr., & M.Vecchi
      Visual Information Processing: Artificial Intelligence and the Sensorium of Sight, D.Marr & H.Nishihara
      Computational Vision and Regularization Theory, T.Poggio, V.Torre, & C.Koch

    CHAPTER 6: REPRESENTATIONS AND TRANSFORMATIONS
      Geometry for Construction and Display, D.Ahuja & S.Coons
      Global and Local Deformations of Solid Primitives, A.Barr
      The Laplacian Pyramid as a Compact Image Code, P.Burt & E.Adelson
      Perceptual Organization and the Representation of Natural Form, A.Pentland
      Codon Constraints on Closed 2D Shapes, W.Richards & D.Hoffman

    CHAPTER 7: MATCHING, MODEL FITTING, DEDUCTION, AND INFORMATION INTEGRATION
      Generalizing the Hough Transform to Detect Arbitrary Shapes, D.Ballard
      Random Sample Consensus: A Paradigm for Model Fitting with Applications to Image Analysis and Automated Cartography, M.Fischler & R.Bolles
      Detection of Roads and Linear Structures in Low-Resolution Aerial Imagery Using a Multisource Knowledge Integration Technique, M.Fischler, J.Tenenbaum, & H.Wolf
      Representations Based on Zero-crossings in Scale-Space, R.Hummel
      Signal Matching Through Scale Space, A.Witkin, D.Terzopoulis, & M.Kass

    APPENDIX A: KEY IDEAS, ASSUMPTIONS, AND OPEN ISSUES IN COMPUTER VISION
    APPENDIX B: PARALLEL COMPUTER ARCHITECTURES FOR COMPUTER VISION
    Glossary
    Bibliography
    Index

