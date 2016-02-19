Readings in Clinical Psychology illustrates the development of reliable and valid measures of behavior, and the skillful, expert use of modern statistical techniques for the analysis of data. These readings stress the importance of experimental and academic psychology as the basis of clinical psychology, and the need for behavioral research. This book is organized into five parts encompassing 44 chapters, and begins with an introduction to the history and role of clinical psychology. The following parts are devoted to the measurement of individual differences, treatment techniques, psychometric and statistical considerations and, finally, diagnostic and research problems. The last parts include articles on children, neuroses, psychoses, brain damage, old age, animal behavior and drugs. This book will prove useful to psychologists, social scientists, medical practitioners, and post-graduate applied psychology students.

Table of Contents



Foreword

Preface

I. Introduction

1. Clinical Psychology

II. The Measurement of Individual Differences

2. Experimental Method in the Psychological Description of the Individual Psychiatric Patient

3. Construct Validity in Psychological Tests

A. Cognitive Functions

4. The Structure of Intellect

5. The Wechsler Intelligence Scale for Children—A Review of a Decade of Research

6. Research on the Wechsler Intelligence Scales for Adults, 1955-1960

7. Raven's Progressive Matrices—A Review and Critical Evaluation

B. Personality Characteristics

8. Rorschach Methods and Other Projective Technics

9. Statistical Methods Applied to Rorschach Scores—A Review

10. The Minnesota Multiphasic Personality Inventory

11. Validation and Intensification of the Sixteen Personality Factor Questionnaire

12. The Maudsley Personality Inventory—A Review

III. Therapeutic Techniques

13. Some Issues Concerning the Control of Human Behavior

A. Psychotherapy and Behavior Therapy

14. General Principles of Psychotherapy

15. The Effects of Psychotherapy—An Evaluation

16. The Results of Psychotherapy with Children—An Evaluation

17. Psychotherapy as a Learning Process

18. Learning Theory and Behavior Therapy

19. The Aetiology and Treatment of Children's Phobias—A Review

IV. Psychometric and Statistical Techniques

20. Sampling in Psychological Research

21. Nonparametric Statistics for Psychological Research

22. The Analysis of Variance in Psychological Research

23. The Three Basic Factor-analytic Research Designs

24. The Differentiation of Clinical Groups Using Canonical Variates

25. Item Analysis in Relation to Educational and Psychological Testing

26. Statistics for the Investigation of Individual Cases

V. Diagnostic Problems and Research Techniques

A. Child Behavior

27. Developmental Studies in Perception

28. Learning Theory and Child Psychology

B. Neuroses

29. Neurosis and Experimental Psychology

30. Electrocerebral Activity, Extraversion and Neuroticism

31. Psychoneurotic Symptom Clusters, Trait Clusters and Psychological Tests

32. The Questionnaire Measurement of Emotionality

C. Psychoses

33. An Experimental Study of Schizophrenic Thought Disorder

34. Personal Construct Theory—A Summary and Experimental Paradigm

35. The Independence of Neurotic Depression and Endogenous Depression

D. Brain Damage

36. Validity of Some Psychological Tests of Brain Damage

37. Disorders in Visual Perception Following Cerebral Lesions

38. The Spiral After-effect as a Test of Brain Damage

39. The Modified Word Learning Test. The Validity of a Psychological Test of Brain Damage

E. Old Age

40. Psychological Investigations of Cognitive Deficit in Elderly Psychiatric Patients

41. A Paired-associate Learning Test for Use with Elderly Psychiatric Patients

F. Animal Behavior, Drugs and Clinical Psychology

42. The Definition and Measurement of Emotionality

43. A Comparative Approach to the Evaluation of Drug Effects Upon Affective Behavior

44. The Classification of Drugs According to Their Behavioral Effects

Index





