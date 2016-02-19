Readings in Child Socialization - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080068824, 9781483184296

Readings in Child Socialization

1st Edition

The Commonwealth and International Library: Readings in Sociology

Editors: K. Danziger
eBook ISBN: 9781483184296
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1970
Page Count: 348
Description

Readings in Child Socialization is a collection of papers that covers concerns in sociological science, particularly those that involve children. The book presents 14 materials that tackle issues in human society. The text first details the concept of society and socialization, and then proceeds to presenting sociological studies, such as a developmental study of the effects of sex of the dominant parent on sex role preference, identification, and imitation in children; social origins and consequences of elaborated and restricted codes; and sex, age, and state as determinants of mother-infant interaction. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of sociology and other related disciplines, such as social psychology.

Table of Contents


Preface

Acknowledgments

Introduction

Conceptions of Socialization

The Process of Socialization

The Family System

Socialization and Society

Methodology

The Taking of Adult Roles in Middle Childhood

Two Origins of Achievement Motivation

A Developmental Study of the Effects of Sex of the Dominant Parent on Sex-Role Preference, Identification and Imitation in Children

Interaction in Families with a Schizophrenic Child

Marital Integration as a Factor in Parent-Child Relations

Children's Attitudes to Theft

Elaborated and Restricted Codes: Their Social Origins and Some Consequences

An Experimental Contribution to the Problem of Identification with the Father

Pancultural Factors of Parental Behavior in Sicily and the United States

Child Representation in Contemporary French Urban Society

Reliability of Maternal Retrospection: A Preliminary Report

Sex, Age, and State as Determinants of Mother-Infant Interaction

A Reinterpretation of the Direction of Effects in Studies of Socialization

Biographical Notes


About the Editor

K. Danziger

Ratings and Reviews

