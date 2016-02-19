Readings in Child Socialization
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Readings in Sociology
Description
Readings in Child Socialization is a collection of papers that covers concerns in sociological science, particularly those that involve children. The book presents 14 materials that tackle issues in human society. The text first details the concept of society and socialization, and then proceeds to presenting sociological studies, such as a developmental study of the effects of sex of the dominant parent on sex role preference, identification, and imitation in children; social origins and consequences of elaborated and restricted codes; and sex, age, and state as determinants of mother-infant interaction. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of sociology and other related disciplines, such as social psychology.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Introduction
Conceptions of Socialization
The Process of Socialization
The Family System
Socialization and Society
Methodology
The Taking of Adult Roles in Middle Childhood
Two Origins of Achievement Motivation
A Developmental Study of the Effects of Sex of the Dominant Parent on Sex-Role Preference, Identification and Imitation in Children
Interaction in Families with a Schizophrenic Child
Marital Integration as a Factor in Parent-Child Relations
Children's Attitudes to Theft
Elaborated and Restricted Codes: Their Social Origins and Some Consequences
An Experimental Contribution to the Problem of Identification with the Father
Pancultural Factors of Parental Behavior in Sicily and the United States
Child Representation in Contemporary French Urban Society
Reliability of Maternal Retrospection: A Preliminary Report
Sex, Age, and State as Determinants of Mother-Infant Interaction
A Reinterpretation of the Direction of Effects in Studies of Socialization
Biographical Notes
