Readings in Child Socialization is a collection of papers that covers concerns in sociological science, particularly those that involve children. The book presents 14 materials that tackle issues in human society. The text first details the concept of society and socialization, and then proceeds to presenting sociological studies, such as a developmental study of the effects of sex of the dominant parent on sex role preference, identification, and imitation in children; social origins and consequences of elaborated and restricted codes; and sex, age, and state as determinants of mother-infant interaction. The book will be of great interest to researchers and practitioners of sociology and other related disciplines, such as social psychology.