Readings in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering
1st Edition
Description
Readings in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering covers the main techniques and application of artificial intelligence and software engineering. The ultimate goal of artificial intelligence applied to software engineering is automatic programming. Automatic programming would allow a user to simply say what is wanted and have a program produced completely automatically. This book is organized into 11 parts encompassing 34 chapters that specifically tackle the topics of deductive synthesis, program transformations, program verification, and programming tutors. The opening parts provide an introduction to the key ideas to the deductive approach, namely the correspondence between theorems and specifications and between constructive proofs and programs. These parts also describes automatic theorem provers whose development has be designed for the programming domain. The subsequent parts present generalized program transformation systems, the problems involved in using natural language input, the features of very high level languages, and the advantages of the programming by example system. Other parts explore the intelligent assistant approach and the significance and relation of programming knowledge in other programming system. The concluding parts focus on the features of the domain knowledge system and the artificial intelligence programming. Software engineers and designers and computer programmers, as well as researchers in the field of artificial intelligence will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Acknowledgments
Introduction
I. Deductive Synthesis
1. A Deductive Approach to Program Synthesis
2. Top-Down Synthesis of Divide-and-Conquer Algorithms
II. Program Verification
3. Mechanical Proofs about Computer Programs
4. Proof Checking the RSA Public Key Encryption Algorithm
III. Transformational Approaches
5. An Experimental Program Transformation and Synthesis System
6. Program Development as a Formal Activity
7. An Experiment in Knowledge-Based Automatic Programming
8. On the Efficient Synthesis of Efficient Programs
9. Reusability through Program Transformations
10. Program Developments: Formal Explanations of Implementations
IV. Natural Language Specifications
11. Automatic Programming through Natural Language Dialog: a Survey
12. Protosystem 1: An Automatic Programming System Prototype
13. Informality in Program Specifications
V. Very High Level Languages
14. An Automatic Technique for Selection of Data Representations in SETL Programs
15. Automating the Selection of Implementation Structures
16. Knowledge-Based Programming Self Applied
17. Implementing Specification Freedoms
VI. Programming by Example
18. A Methodology for LISP Program Construction from Examples
19. Programming by Examples
VII. Intelligent Assistants
20. Toward Interactive Design of Correct Programs
21. A Designer/Verifier's Assistant
22. The Programmer's Apprentice: A Session with KBEmacs
23. Report on a Knowledge-Based Software Assistant
VIII. Programming Tutors
24. Intelligent Program Analysis
25. PROUST: Knowledge-Based Program Understanding
IX. Programming Knowledge
26. On Program Synthesis Knowledge
27. Program Abstraction and Instantiation
28. A Formal Representation for Plans in the Programmer's Apprentice
29. Empirical Studies of Programming Knowledge
X. Domain Knowledge
30. The Draco Approach to Constructing Software from Reusable Components
31. A Perspective on Automatic Programming
32. Knowledge Representations as the Basis for Requirements Specifications
XI. Artificial Intelligence Programming
33. Power Tools for Programmers
34. Perspectives on Artificial Intelligence Programming
Bibliography
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 624
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Morgan Kaufmann 1986
- Published:
- 25th December 1986
- Imprint:
- Morgan Kaufmann
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483214429