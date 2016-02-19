Readings in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780934613125, 9781483214429

Readings in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering

1st Edition

Editors: Charles Rich Richard C. Waters
eBook ISBN: 9781483214429
Imprint: Morgan Kaufmann
Published Date: 25th December 1986
Page Count: 624
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
93.95
79.86
56.99
48.44
70.95
60.31
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Readings in Artificial Intelligence and Software Engineering covers the main techniques and application of artificial intelligence and software engineering. The ultimate goal of artificial intelligence applied to software engineering is automatic programming. Automatic programming would allow a user to simply say what is wanted and have a program produced completely automatically. This book is organized into 11 parts encompassing 34 chapters that specifically tackle the topics of deductive synthesis, program transformations, program verification, and programming tutors. The opening parts provide an introduction to the key ideas to the deductive approach, namely the correspondence between theorems and specifications and between constructive proofs and programs. These parts also describes automatic theorem provers whose development has be designed for the programming domain. The subsequent parts present generalized program transformation systems, the problems involved in using natural language input, the features of very high level languages, and the advantages of the programming by example system. Other parts explore the intelligent assistant approach and the significance and relation of programming knowledge in other programming system. The concluding parts focus on the features of the domain knowledge system and the artificial intelligence programming. Software engineers and designers and computer programmers, as well as researchers in the field of artificial intelligence will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Acknowledgments

Introduction

I. Deductive Synthesis

1. A Deductive Approach to Program Synthesis

2. Top-Down Synthesis of Divide-and-Conquer Algorithms

II. Program Verification

3. Mechanical Proofs about Computer Programs

4. Proof Checking the RSA Public Key Encryption Algorithm

III. Transformational Approaches

5. An Experimental Program Transformation and Synthesis System

6. Program Development as a Formal Activity

7. An Experiment in Knowledge-Based Automatic Programming

8. On the Efficient Synthesis of Efficient Programs

9. Reusability through Program Transformations

10. Program Developments: Formal Explanations of Implementations

IV. Natural Language Specifications

11. Automatic Programming through Natural Language Dialog: a Survey

12. Protosystem 1: An Automatic Programming System Prototype

13. Informality in Program Specifications

V. Very High Level Languages

14. An Automatic Technique for Selection of Data Representations in SETL Programs

15. Automating the Selection of Implementation Structures

16. Knowledge-Based Programming Self Applied

17. Implementing Specification Freedoms

VI. Programming by Example

18. A Methodology for LISP Program Construction from Examples

19. Programming by Examples

VII. Intelligent Assistants

20. Toward Interactive Design of Correct Programs

21. A Designer/Verifier's Assistant

22. The Programmer's Apprentice: A Session with KBEmacs

23. Report on a Knowledge-Based Software Assistant

VIII. Programming Tutors

24. Intelligent Program Analysis

25. PROUST: Knowledge-Based Program Understanding

IX. Programming Knowledge

26. On Program Synthesis Knowledge

27. Program Abstraction and Instantiation

28. A Formal Representation for Plans in the Programmer's Apprentice

29. Empirical Studies of Programming Knowledge

X. Domain Knowledge

30. The Draco Approach to Constructing Software from Reusable Components

31. A Perspective on Automatic Programming

32. Knowledge Representations as the Basis for Requirements Specifications

XI. Artificial Intelligence Programming

33. Power Tools for Programmers

34. Perspectives on Artificial Intelligence Programming

Bibliography

Index


Details

No. of pages:
624
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Morgan Kaufmann 1986
Published:
Imprint:
Morgan Kaufmann
eBook ISBN:
9781483214429

About the Editor

Charles Rich

Richard C. Waters

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.