Readings in Agents

The world of agents comprises a broad range of intelligent programs that perform specific tasks on behalf of their users. Agents are distinguished from other types of software by their status as independent entities capable of completing complex assignments without intervention, rather than as tools that must be manipulated by a user. Largely the province of speculation before the early 1990s, agent research has flourished since the advent of the Internet, which has created an ideal operating environment.

This important collection unifies the extensive recent literature on agent technology, presenting a wealth of the finest published papers on both theory and applications. Huhns and Singh have drawn on research communities in AI, databases, distributed computing, and programming languages to assemble the most comprehensive overview of the agent world available. The editors add a summary of the field and its terminology, history, and major issues, together with introductions to each of the thematic chapters and discussions of the significance and context of the individual papers.

Focuses on:

applications of agents

classical techniques for agent construction

theory for modeling and understanding agents

intellectual frontiers in agent science.

Researchers, practitioners, and students will gain the essential background and perspective needed to understand and appreciate current and future agent research.