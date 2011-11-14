Reading Research
5th Edition
A User-Friendly Guide for Health Professionals
Description
This practical beginner-level introduction to health sciences research is ideal for both students and health professionals. It assumes the reader has little or no experience with analyzing published research, and provides guidelines for reading and understanding research articles, as well as information about important elements of published research (e.g., research methods, common terminology, data analysis and results). The book also briefly discusses how research results can be used and applied to practice.
Key Features
- Concise overview of health sciences-related research - a fast read for students looking to maximize study time
- Easy-to-read conversational style - simplified style encourages students
- Helpful, succinct tips - useful, practical advice for those who are new to the subject
- An accompanying website provides up-to-date links for relevant research projects and other research-related sites, and offers Reader's Companion Worksheets
Table of Contents
Chapter 1: Introduction
Chapter 2: Easy Steps for Reading Research
Chapter 3: Where to Find Interesting Research Results
Chapter 4: Using Research Results
Journals that Publish Peer-Reviewed Research
Qualitative Research: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
Quantitative Research: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
Mixed Methods Research: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
Systematic Reviews: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
Using Research Results: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2012
- Published:
- 14th November 2011
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781927406366
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720205
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781926648750
About the Author
Barbara Davies
Barbara Davis, RN, PhD, FCAHS
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vice Dean Reseach, Faculty of Health Sciences; University of Ottawa
Jo Logan
Jo Logan, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Ottawa
Reviews
"An excellent practical resource, which is user-friendly and helpful for understanding and reading research. It provides useful tips; exercises and weblinks to further enhance the understanding within the book...The highlights are the simplicity of the book in terms of how it has been practically applied and the level of enhanced understanding for those new or in the early stages of research. It also provides an excellent reference book for those already undertaking research with good reminders and clear explanations...This book would be useful to healthcare professionals new to and experienced in research who want to enhance their understanding in reading research reports and undertaking their own research."
Nursing Times, April 2013
"This practical, beginner-level introduction to health sciences research guides us through the questions we should ask we as we read. It is an accessible resource for those with little or no experience of analysing published research, explaining common technology, data analysis and results...It includes an excellent glossary and bibliography, with worksheets to help examine the validity of systematic reviews and qualitative and quantitative and mixed-methods research...Overall, this is a most useful book."
Nursing Standard, June 2013