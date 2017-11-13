Ideal for both students and health professionals alike, Reading Research: A User-Friendly Guide for Nurses and Health Professionals, 6th Edition is a practical beginner-level introduction to health sciences research. The text is written in a manner that assumes you have little or no experience with analyzing published research, and provides guidelines for reading and understanding research articles. It also covers important elements of published research, such as research methods, common terminology, data analysis and results. All chapters have been updated. The book also briefly discusses common barriers to the application of research results in practice.