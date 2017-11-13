Reading Research
6th Edition
A User-Friendly Guide for Health Professionals
Description
Ideal for both students and health professionals alike, Reading Research: A User-Friendly Guide for Nurses and Health Professionals, 6th Edition is a practical beginner-level introduction to health sciences research. The text is written in a manner that assumes you have little or no experience with analyzing published research, and provides guidelines for reading and understanding research articles. It also covers important elements of published research, such as research methods, common terminology, data analysis and results. All chapters have been updated. The book also briefly discusses common barriers to the application of research results in practice.
Key Features
- Concise overview of health sciences-related research maximizes your study time by including all popular types of research methodologies.
- UNIQUE! Tips boxes provide easy-to-follow, practical suggestions for those who are new to the subject.
- UNIQUE! Alert! boxes warn of common assumptions made when reading research.
- Accompanying website provides up-to-date links for relevant research projects and other research-related sites, and offers Reader's Companion Worksheets for qualitative, quantitative, mixed method, and systematic reviews.
Table of Contents
- Introduction
- Easy Steps for Reading Research
- Where to Find Interesting Research Results
- Using Research Results
Appendices
- Journals that Publish Peer-Reviewed Research
- Qualitative Research: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
- Quantitative Research: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
- Mixed Methods Research: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
- Systematic Reviews: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
- Using Research Results: The Reader’s Companion Worksheet
Details
- No. of pages:
- 96
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Mosby Canada 2018
- Published:
- 13th November 2017
- Imprint:
- Mosby Canada
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720717
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781771720700
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9781771720731
About the Author
Barbara Davies
Barbara Davis, RN, PhD, FCAHS
Affiliations and Expertise
Professor, Vice Dean Reseach, Faculty of Health Sciences; University of Ottawa
Jo Logan
Jo Logan, RN, PhD
Affiliations and Expertise
Adjunct Professor, School of Nursing, Faculty of Health Sciences, University of Ottawa