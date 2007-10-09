Reading Mental Health Nursing: Education, Research, Ethnicity and Power - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780443103841, 9780702037887

Reading Mental Health Nursing: Education, Research, Ethnicity and Power

1st Edition

Authors: Liam Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9780702037887
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103841
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th October 2007
Page Count: 284
Description

This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It examines some of the ideology and professional issues surrounding the theory and practice of mental health nursing. The author supplies an analysis that goes beyond normal factual texts, drawing on a wide range of orthodox and unorthodox professional literature from several disciplines. Dr Clarke analyses five areas - race/ethnicity, education, ethics, research, and violence - in his distinctive style. The results are enlightening and practitioners of all levels are challenged to review how they think about mental health practice.

About the Author

Liam Clarke

Affiliations and Expertise

Senior Lecturer - Mental Health

