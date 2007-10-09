Reading Mental Health Nursing: Education, Research, Ethnicity and Power
1st Edition
Authors: Liam Clarke
eBook ISBN: 9780702037887
Paperback ISBN: 9780443103841
Imprint: Churchill Livingstone
Published Date: 9th October 2007
Page Count: 284
Description
This title is directed primarily towards health care professionals outside of the United States. It examines some of the ideology and professional issues surrounding the theory and practice of mental health nursing. The author supplies an analysis that goes beyond normal factual texts, drawing on a wide range of orthodox and unorthodox professional literature from several disciplines. Dr Clarke analyses five areas - race/ethnicity, education, ethics, research, and violence - in his distinctive style. The results are enlightening and practitioners of all levels are challenged to review how they think about mental health practice.
About the Author
Liam Clarke
Affiliations and Expertise
Senior Lecturer - Mental Health
