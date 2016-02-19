Reading in Kinship in Urban Society
1st Edition
The Commonwealth and International Library: Reading in Sociology
Description
Reading in Kinship in Urban Society is a collection of articles that deal with family and kinship in urban settlements. It provides comparative ethnographic data and introduces studies and approaches found outside British social inquiry. Organized into four parts, this book first introduces kinship systems and the recognition of relationships in various communities. It then identifies the functions of kinship systems and pays particular attention to inheritance of property. After discussing patterns of mate selection and marital relationships, it turns to the effects of urbanization on family life. This book ends with a discussion about the family life of elderly people. Anthropologists and sociologists studying the relation of kinship to societies will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
Acknowledgments
Kinship Systems and the Recognition of Relationships
The Kindred in a Greek Mountain Community
A Study of French Canadian Kinship
Relations with Neighbors and Relatives in Working Glass Families of the Département de la Seine
The Functions of Kinship
The Family in a Greek Village: Dowry and Inheritance; Formal Structure
The Family in a Spanish Town
Composite Descent Groups in Canada
Kinship and Crisis in South Wales
Mobility and the Middle Glass Extended Family
Marriage
Mate Selection in Various Ethnic Groups in France
Conjugal Roles and Social Networks
Urbanization and the Family
Traditional Household and Neighborhood Group: Survivals of the Genealogical-Territorial Societal Pattern in Eastern Parts of the Netherlands
Qualitative Changes in Family Life in the Netherlands
New Aspects of Rural-Urban Differentials in Family Values and Family Structure
Urbanization and Nuclear Family Individualization; A Causal Connection?
Old Age
The Extended Family in Transition: A Study of the Family Life of Old People in the Netherlands
Relations between Generations and the Three-generation Household in Denmark
Family Relations of the Elderly
Biographical Notes
Author Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 408
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1970
- Published:
- 1st January 1970
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483139364