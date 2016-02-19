Reactor Safeguards - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780080136103, 9781483138862

Reactor Safeguards

1st Edition

International Series of Monographs on Nuclear Energy

Authors: Charles R. Russell
eBook ISBN: 9781483138862
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1962
Page Count: 400
Sales tax will be calculated at check-out Price includes VAT/GST
43.99
37.39
54.95
46.71
72.95
62.01
Unavailable
Price includes VAT/GST

eBook format help

Institutional Subscription

Support Center

Secure Checkout

Personal information is secured with SSL technology.

Free Shipping

Free global shipping
No minimum order.

Description

Reactor Safeguards focuses on the measures and approaches in the safeguard of reactors. The book first discusses the development of nuclear reactors, including the emergence of radiation hazards, construction of nuclear reactors in Chicago, and containment of reactors. The text also focuses on radioactive materials; reactor kinetics; and control and safety systems of reactors. The text discusses the containment of nuclear reactors. Topics include nuclear excursions; combustion of reactor materials; melting of reactor fuels; design of containment structures; and size of breaks or leaks in cooling systems. The text also describes the dispersion of radioactive materials,
including problems in operations, diffusion theory, and nomograms for graphical solutions. The book also highlights the possible damages that a nuclear reactor accident can produce. Considerations include the permissible dose of radiation, exposure to nuclear radiations, and evacuation from a contaminated area. The text is a valuable source of data for readers, engineers, and physicists who are responsible in hazard analysis and site selection.

Table of Contents


Contents

Page

Preface

Foreword

Introduction

Radioactive Materials

Reactor Kinetics

Control and Safety Systems

Containment

Safety Features of Water Reactors

Dispersion of Radioactive Material

Extent of Possible Damages

Site Requirements

Operating Experience

Appendices A—E

Index

Details

No. of pages:
400
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1962
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483138862

About the Author

Charles R. Russell

Ratings and Reviews

Request Quote

Tax Exemption

We cannot process tax exempt orders online. If you wish to place a tax exempt order please contact us.