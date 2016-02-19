Reactor Safeguards
1st Edition
International Series of Monographs on Nuclear Energy
Description
Reactor Safeguards focuses on the measures and approaches in the safeguard of reactors.
The book first discusses the development of nuclear reactors, including the emergence of radiation hazards, construction of nuclear reactors in Chicago, and containment of reactors. The text also focuses on radioactive materials; reactor kinetics; and control and safety systems of reactors.
The text discusses the containment of nuclear reactors. Topics include nuclear excursions; combustion of reactor materials; melting of reactor fuels; design of containment structures; and size of breaks or leaks in cooling systems. The text also describes the dispersion of radioactive materials,
including problems in operations, diffusion theory, and nomograms for graphical solutions. The book also highlights the possible damages that a nuclear reactor accident can produce. Considerations include the permissible dose of radiation, exposure to nuclear radiations, and evacuation from a contaminated area. The text is a valuable source of data for readers, engineers, and physicists who are responsible in hazard analysis and site selection.
Table of Contents
Contents
Page
Preface
Foreword
Introduction
Radioactive Materials
Reactor Kinetics
Control and Safety Systems
Containment
Safety Features of Water Reactors
Dispersion of Radioactive Material
Extent of Possible Damages
Site Requirements
Operating Experience
Appendices A—E
Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 400
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1962
- Published:
- 1st January 1962
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483138862