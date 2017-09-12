Reactivity of P-H Group of Phosphorus Based Compounds
1st Edition
Description
Reactivity of P-H Group of Phosphorus Based Compounds bridges the gap between inorganic and organic phosphorus compounds, providing a basis to explore the myriad possibilities for synthesis of novel low and high molecular phosphorus-containing compounds. It covers well-documented reactions in detail, including: tautomerization, oxidation, reduction, alkylation, oxidation coupling, addition reaction to: carbon-carbon multiple bonds, Schiff base, isocyanates, nitriles, epoxides; addition to carbonyl group, Kabachnik- Fields reaction, cross-coupling reaction and more. In an accessible style complete with synthetic routes and figures, the resource then covers the reactivity of multiple P-H group members: phosphines, phosphine oxides, hypophosphorus acid, H-phosphinic acids and polys(alkylene H-phosphonate).
This valuable coverage supports the advancement of research and applications in this area for scientists solving a scientific problem or starting a variety of new projects, such as a new reaction for the synthesis of biologically active compounds, new methods of polymer synthesis or a new methodology for polymer modification.
Key Features
- Describes the diverse reactivity of the phosphorus-hydrogen group, perhaps the most powerful in organic chemistry
- Includes practical information for the synthesis of catalysts, biologically active substances, flame retardants, advance materials and polymer materials
- Offers a visually-accessible guide to important reactions by an internationally recognized chemist
Readership
Chemistry researchers in synthesis, in academia and industry
Table of Contents
- Acidity and tautomerization of P – H group
2. Reactivity of P-H group of phosphines
3. Reactivity of P-H group of phosphine oxides
4. Reactivity of P-H group of hypophosphorus acid
5. Reactivity of P-H group of H-phosphinic acids
6. Reactivity of P-H group of H-phosphonic acid
7. Reactivity of P-H group of poly(alkylene H-phosphonate)s
Details
- No. of pages:
- 464
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2018
- Published:
- 12th September 2017
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780128138359
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128138342
About the Author
Kolio D. Troev
Kolio Dimov Troev completed his undergraduate work at Higher Institute of Chemical Technology, Sofia; received his doctorate in the field of organophosphorus chemistry in 1974 from the Institute of Organic Chemistry, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences with Prof. Georgy Borissov; and was awarded the scientific degree “Doctor of Science” in 1985 from the Institute of Polymers. In 1988, he became Professor of Chemistry at the same Institute. He has been the founding head of the laboratory “Phosphorus-containing monomers and polymers” since 1989. His research interests are the areas of organophosphorus chemistry, especially esters of H-phosphonic acid; aminophosphonates; biodegradable, biocompatible phosphorus-containing polymers; polymer conjugates; drug delivery systems. He has been a visiting professor/lecturer in the USA (Marquette University, Tulane University), Japan (Tokyo Institute of Technology, University of Tokyo, Tohoku University, Tokyo University of Science), and Germany (Duesseldorf University). He is the author of more than 150 papers in this field published in the Phosphorus, Sulfur, Silicon and Related Elements, Heteroatom Chemistry, Journal of American Chemical Society, European Polymer Journal, Polymer, Bioorganic & Medicinal Chemistry, Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Macromolecular Rapid Communication, Polymer Degradation and Stability, Journal of Polymer Science, Part A: Polymer Chemistry, European Journal of Medicinal Chemistry, Amino Acids, Tetrahedron Letters, Macromolecules, and RSC Advances. He is also the author of two other Elsevier books, Chemistry and Application of H-phosphonates (2006) and Polyphosphoesters: Chemistry and Application (2012).
He was a director of the Institute of Polymers, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences from November 2003 to February 2012.
Affiliations and Expertise
Institute of Polymers, Bulgarian Academy of Sciences, Sofia, Bulgaria