Reactive Species Detection in Biology
1st Edition
From Fluorescence to Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
Description
Reactive Species Detection in Biology: From Fluorescence to Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy discusses the reactive oxygen species that have been implicated in the pathogenesis of various diseases, presenting theories, chemistries, methodologies, and various applications for the detection of reactive species in biological systems, both in-vitro and in-vivo.
Techniques covered include fluorescence, high performance chromatography, mass spectrometry, immunochemistry, and electron paramagnetic resonance spectroscopy. Probe design and development are also reviewed in order to advance new approaches in radical detection through synthesis, computations, or experimental applications.
Key Features
- Reviews all current advances in radical detection
- Emphasizes chemical structures and reaction schemes fundamental to radical detection and identification
- Describes the uses, advantages, and disadvantages of various probe designs
- Examines new approaches to radical probe development
Readership
Research scientists / principal investigators in the fields of chemistry, biomedical research, nutrition/food science, public health, biology/biochemistry, biomedical engineering, and other related fields dealing with antioxidants (cosmetics, home products, fuel cell research, materials research)
Table of Contents
- Dedication
- Preface
- Chapter 1. Introduction
- References
- Chapter 2. Chemistry of Reactive Species
- Abstract
- 2.1 Introduction
- 2.2 Redox Chemistry
- 2.3 Properties of Reactive Species
- References
- Chapter 3. Reactive Species in Biological Systems
- Abstract
- 3.1 Introduction
- 3.2 Extracellular Milieu
- 3.3 Membrane-Bound Enzymes
- 3.4 Cytosolic Enzymes
- 3.5 Organelle Enzymes
- References
- Chapter 4. Fluorescence Technique
- Abstract
- 4.1 Introduction
- 4.2 Fluorescence Spectroscopy and Microscopy
- 4.3 Chemistry of Redox Detection by Fluorescence
- 4.4 Classification of Fluorescent RS Probes by Specificity
- 4.5 Considerations in Fluorescence Probe Application
- References
- Chapter 5. EPR Spin Trapping
- Abstract
- 5.1 Introduction
- 5.2 Electron Paramagnetic Resonance Spectroscopy
- 5.3 Chemistry of Spin Trapping
- 5.4 Classification of Spin Traps
- 5.5 Kinetics and Thermodynamics of Spin Trapping and ph effect
- 5.6 Kinetics and Thermodynamics of Adduct Decay
- 5.7 Biostability and Cytotoxicity of Spin Traps
- 5.8 Synthesis of Spin Traps
- 5.9 Interpretation of EPR Spectra
- 5.10 Applications of Spin Trapping
- References
- Chapter 6. UV–Vis Absorption and Chemiluminescence Techniques
- Abstract
- 6.1 Introduction
- 6.2 Superoxide Radical Probes
- 6.3 Hydroxyl Radical Probes
- 6.4 Antioxidant Capacity Assays
- 6.5 Nitric Oxide and Metabolites Probes
- 6.6 Thiols Probes
- 6.7 Peroxides Probes
- 6.8 Chemiluminescence
- References
- Chapter 7. Electrochemical, Mass Spectroscopic, Immunochemical, and Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Techniques
- Abstract
- 7.1 Introduction
- 7.2 Electrochemical Techniques
- 7.3 Mass Spectroscopy
- 7.4 Immunochemical Technique
- 7.5 Nuclear Magnetic Resonance Spectroscopy and Imaging
- References
- Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 340
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Elsevier 2017
- Published:
- 11th November 2016
- Imprint:
- Elsevier
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780124200807
- Hardcover ISBN:
- 9780124200173
About the Author
Frederick Villamena
Prof. Villamena received his Ph.D. in chemistry from Georgetown University and joined Ohio State in 2001. He has held a number of positions there, including several years as a research scientist/principal investigator in the Center for EPR Spectroscopy and Imaging (electron paramagnetic resonance). His current research interest is in the advancement of free radical detection and identification by EPR spectroscopy focusing mainly on the development of new spin traps and probes for chemical, biological, and biomedical imaging applications. Prof. Villamena publishes and lectures widely on this subject and has chaired the Free Radicals Session at the Rocky Mountain Conference on Analytical Chemistry for the past three years. He is an ad hoc grant reviewer for NIH and international funding agencies for the development of radical probes, and regularly reviews manuscripts on radical-related topics.
Affiliations and Expertise
Ohio State University, Columbus, Ohio, USA