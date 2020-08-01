Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), Nanoparticles, and Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress-Induced Cell Death Mechanisms
1st Edition
Antioxidant Therapeutic Defenses
Secure CheckoutPersonal information is secured with SSL technology.
Free ShippingFree global shipping
No minimum order.
Description
Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), Nanoparticles, and Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress-Induced Cell Death Mechanisms presents the understanding about the roles of ROS‒mediated pathways cellular signaling stress, endoplasmic reticulum (ER) stress, oxidative stress, oxidative damage, nanomaterials, and the mechanisms by which metalloids and nanoparticles induce their toxic effects. Over seven chapters, the book covers the ecotoxicology of environmental heavy metal ions and free radicals on macromolecules cells organisms as well as heavy metals‒induced cell responses and oxidative stress. It discusses the source of oxidants and the roles of ROS, oxidative stress and oxidative damage mechanisms. The book also examines the nanotoxicity, cytotoxicity and genotoxicity mechanisms of nanomaterials and the effects of nanoparticles interactions on the activities of oxidative stress. Lastly, antioxidant defense therapy and strategies for treatment round out the book making Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), Nanoparticles, and Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress-Induced Cell Death Mechanisms a resource to researchers and professional scientists in toxicology, environmental chemistry, environmental science, nanomaterials, and pharmaceutical sciences.
Key Features
- Covers the ecotoxicology of environmental heavy metal ions and the interactions between specific heavy metals‒induced cell responses and oxidative stress
- Provide better understanding of the mechanism of nanomaterial-induced toxicity as a first defense for hazard prevention and covers recent advances in new nanomedication technologies for the effects of NPs on oxidative stress, ROS and ER stress
- Discusses the effects of interactions between antioxidant defense therapy and ROS and strategies for treatment which includes possible benefits of antioxidants supplementation to achieve the optimum effects
Readership
Researchers and professional scientists in toxicology, environmental toxicology, environmental chemistry, nanomaterials, and pharmaceutical sciences; graduate-level researchers working on metals/nanomaterials toxicity in mammalian systems, material science, or pharmaceutical science; R&D scientists, environmental scientists; public health
Table of Contents
1. Ecotoxicology of Environmental Heavy Metal Ions and Free Radicals on Macromolecules Cells Organisms
1.1. Heavy Metal Ions
1.2. Occurrence and recovery of heavy metals
1.3. Free radicals
1.3.1. Definition Free radicals
1.4. Heavy metals and their risk role on orginisms of biological systems
1.5. Bio-importance of some heavy metals
1.6. Ecotoxicology and metabolism of heavy metals
1.7. Toxicity of xenobiotic metals (mercury, lead, cadmium, tin and arsenic)
1.7.1. Mercury
1.7.2. Lead
1.7.3. Cadmium
1.7.4. Tin
1.7.5. Arsenic
References
2. Nanotoxicity, Cytotoxicity and Genotoxicity Mechanisms of Nanomaterials
2.1. Nano-bio interactions
2.2. Particulate matter (PM)
2.3. Toxicity of Nanomaterials
2.4. Overproduction of ROS and cell damage
2.5. Nanotoxicity and Generation of ROS
2.6. Dependence of ROS production on the properties of nanomaterials
2.6.1. Size and shape
2.6.2. Particle surface, surface positive charges, and surface containing groups
2.6.3. Solubility and particle dissolution
2.6.4. Metal ions released from metal and metal oxide nanoparticles
2.6.5. Light activation
2.6.6. Aggregation and mode of interaction with cells
2.6.7. Inflammation leading to ROS formation
2.6.8. pH of the system
References
3. Sources of Oxidants and Function of (ROS) inside the Macromolecules Cells
3.1. Exogenous Source of Oxidants
3.1.1. Cigarette Smoke
3.1.2. Ozone Exposure
3.1.3. Hyperoxia
3.1.4. Ionizing Radiation
3.1.5. Heavy Metal Ions
3.2. Endogenous Sources of ROS and Their Regulation in Inflammation
3.3. Mitochondria as main source of ROS in autophagy signalling
3.4. ROS and mitophagy
3.5. Production of ROS and their mechanisms of biological activities
3.6. Increased ROS Production in Photosynthesis during Drought
3.7. ROS elimination
3.8. Types of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)
References
4. The Roles and Mechanisms of ROS, Oxidative Stress and Oxidative Damage
4.1. Oxidative Stress
4.2. ROS regulation of signaling molecules
4.2.1. Kinases and phosphatases
4.2.2. Transcription factors
4.2.3. ROS-induced transcriptional activation
4.2.4. Signaling pathways
4.2.5. Mitogen signaling
4.2.6. Integrin signaling
4.2.7. Wnt signaling
4.3. Cellular processes regulated by ROS
4.3.1. Proliferation
4.3.2. Differentiation
4.3.3. Cell death
4.4. Autophagy and Oxidative Stress
4.4.1. Redox signalling in autophagy
4.5. Oxidative damage
4.6. ROS and Oxidative Damage to Biomolecules
4.6.1. Effects of Oxidative Stress on Lipids
4.6.2. Effects of Oxidative Stress on Proteins
4.6.3. Effects of Oxidative Stress on DNA
4.7. ROS/RNS and Nucleic Acid Destabilization
References
5.Consequences of Oxidative Stress and ROS‒Mediated Pathways Cellular Signaling Stress Response
5.1. Oxidative stress and ROS
5.2. Sources of ROS
5.2.1. Endogenous sources and localization of ROS
5.2.1.1. Mitochondria
5.2.1.2. Endoplasmic reticulum
5.2.1.3. Soluble enzymes
5.2.1.4. Lipid metabolism
5.2.1.5. NADPH oxidase
5.2.2. Exogenous sources of ROS
5.2.3. The homeostasis of ROS
5.3. Oxidative stress in RA
5.4. Molecular targets of ROS
5.4.1. Protein tyrosine phosphatases and kinases
5.4.2. Lipid metabolism
5.4.3. Ca+2 signaling'
5.4.4. Small GTP-ases
5.4.5. Serine/threonine kinases and phosphatases
5.5. Redox regulation of trancription factors
5.5.1. NF-kB
5.5.2. AP-1
5.5.3. Other transcription factors
5.6. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), pathogenesis and therapy
5.7. Oxidative stress/ROS associated consequences in RA
5.7.1. Lipid peroxidation
5.7.2. Effects on immunoglobulins advanced glycation end-products
5.7.3. Oxidative stress/ROS mediated alteration of auto-antigens
5.7.4. Genotoxic effects of oxidative stress
5.7.5. Oxidative stress and tissue injury
5.7.6. Cartilage/collagen effects
5.8. ROS mediated pathways in cell death
5.8.1. Extrinsic pathways
5.8.2. Intrinsic pathways
5.9. ROS mediated cellular signaling in RA
5.9.1. MAPKs signaling pathway
5.9.2. PI3K-Akt signaling pathway
5.9.3. ROS and NF-kB signaling pathway
5.9.4. Oxidative stress/ROS as signaling in T cell tolerance
5.10. The Homeostasis of ROS
5.11. ROS and NF-𝜅B Signaling Pathway
5.12. ROS and MAPKs Signaling Pathway
5.13. ROS and Keap1-Nrf2-ARE Signaling Pathway
5.14. ROS and PI3K-Akt Signaling Pathway
5.15 Cross Talk between ROS and Ca2+
5.16. ROS and mPTP
5.17. ROS and Protein Kinase
5.18. ROS and Ubiquitination/Proteasome System
5.19. Lipid Accumulation in Oleaginous Microorganisms under Different Types of Stress
5.19.1. Nutrient Limitation
5.19.2. Physical Environmental Stresses
5.19.3. Stress-induced for Generation and its Potential Role in Lipid Accumulation
5.19.4. Redox Homeostasis and Oxidative Stress
5.19.5. Stress Sensing and Putative Concomitant ROS Generation
5.19.6. Transduction of Intracellular ROS Signals
5.19.7. Possible Links between ROS and Lipid Accumulation
References
6. Interactions between Heavy Metals‒Induced Cell Responses and Oxidative Stress
6.1. Lead and oxidative stress
6.2. Iron and oxidative stress
6.3. Mercury and oxidative stress
6.4. Copper and oxidative stress
6.5. Effects of Cadmium and Zinc on oxidative stress
6.6. Arsenic and oxidative stress
6.7. Chromium and oxidative stress
6.8. Vanadium and oxidative stress
6.9. Cytotoxic mechanisms of heavy metals
References
7. Pathways for Nanoparticles NPs— Induced Oxidative Stress
7.1. Introduction to Transition Metals
7.1.1. Generation of ROS
7.1.2. Oxidative Stress
7.2. Exposure routes of nanoparticles
7.3. Prooxidant Effects of Metal Oxide Nanoparticles
7.4. Effects of NPs on organisms
7.4.1. Absorption and toxicity
7.4.2. Absorption under environmental conditions
7.4.3. NPs in outdoor spaces
7.4.4. Interactions among organisms, NPs, and contaminants
7.5. Nanoparticle-Induced Oxidative Stress
7.6. Oxidant Generation via Particle-Cell Interactions
7.6.1. Lung Injury Caused by Nanoparticle-Induced Reactive Nitrogen Species
7.6.2. Mechanisms of ROS Production and Apoptosis within Metal Nanoparticles.
7.7. Modelling nanotoxicity
7.8. Cellular Signaling Affected by Metal Nanoparticles
7.8.1. NF-𝜅B.
7.8.2. AP-1.
7.8.3. MAPK.
7.8.4. PTP.
7.8.5. Src.
7.9. Carbon Nanotubes
7.10. Carbon Nanotube-Induced Oxidative Stress
7.11. Role of ROS in CNT-Induced Inflammation
7.12. Role of ROS in CNT-Induced Genotoxicity
7.13. Role of ROS in CNT-Induced Fibrosis
7.14. Difficulties in determination of the mechanism of nanotoxicity in cells and in vivo
7.15. Conclusion
References
8. Role of Endoplasmic Reticulum ER Stress‒Induced Cell Death Mechanisms
8.1. ER stress and unfolded protein response
8.2. Protein folding: ER chaperones and foldases
8.2.1. General chaperones
8.2.2. Lectin chaperones
8.2.3. Other folding chaperones and enzymes
8.3. Role of ER stress inhibitors in the context of metabolic diseases
8.4. ER stress sensors
8.4.1. Activation of PERK
8.4.2. Activation of IRE1α pathway
8.4.3. Activation of ATF6 pathway
8.5. ER stress leads to disease progression
8.6. Metabolic disorders
8.6.1. Diabetes
8.6.2. Obesity
8.6.3. Lipid disorders
8.7. ER stress inhibitors
8.7.1. KIRA6
8.7.2. 3-hydroxy-2-naphthoic acid
8.7.3. MKC-3946
8.7.4. 4-Phenylbutyric acid
8.7.5. Taurine-conjugated ursodeoxycholic acid
8.7.6. Olmesartan
8.7.7. N-acetylcysteine (NAC)
8.7.8. Oleanolic acid
8.7.9. Ursolic acid
8.7.10. Telmisartan
8.7.11. Quercetin
8.7.12. Other inhibitors
8.7.13. Antidiabetic drugs targeting ER stress
8.8. ER stress, UPR signaling, and cell death regulation
8.9. UPR independent ER stress-signaling and cell death
8.9.1. Calcium
8.9.2. MEKK1 (MAP3K4)
8.9.3. ER membrane re-organization
8.10. Suppressors of ER-stress induced apoptosis
8.10.1. Bax-inhibitor 1 (BI-1/Tmbim6)
8.10.2. Bcl-2/Bcl-X
8.10.3. MicroRNAs
8.10.4. Additional suppressors of ER stress-induced apoptosis
8.11. ER stress and autophagy
8.12. ER stress involvement in diseases
8.12.1. Neurodegenerative diseases
8.12.2. Ophthalmology disorders
8.12.3. Inflammation
8.12.4. Viral infections
8.12.5. Metabolic diseases
8.12.6. Atherosclerosis
8.13. ER stress and cancer
8.13.1. ER chaperones and cancer regulation
8.13.2. ER sensors and cancer
8.14. The cross talk between ER stress and autophagy in cancer
8.15. The relationship between FOXO, ER stress and cancer
8.15.1. PERK pathway and FOXO3 story
8.15.2. IRE-1 and FOXO regulation
8.15.3. Chaperones and FOX regulation
8.15.4. ER stress and FOX regulation in worms
8.15.5. Daf-16 and dFOXO and regulation of Ire-1 arm
8.15.6. Regulation of PERK by dFOXO
8.16. Target cancer through the UPR signalling and its FOXO link
8.16.1. Targeting IRE1α-XBP1
8.16.2. Targeting PERK-ATF4
8.16.3. Chaperones inhibitors and FOXO3
References
9. Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress as a Mechanism for NP Induced Toxicity
9.1. Nanotoxicology and Nanomedicine
9.2. ER stress as a mechanism for nanotoxicology
9.2.1. Morphological changes of ER by NP exposure
9.2.2. Effects of NP exposure on ER stress pathway
9.2.3. Modulation of ER stress and the toxicity of NPs
9.3. Modulation of ER stress by NP in nanomedicine
9.3.1. Selective activation of ER stress by NPs for cancer therapy
9.3.2. Alleviation of ER stress by NPs for metabolic disease therapy
9.4. Silver nanoparticles – allies or adversaries?
9.5. Role of AgNPs in cell toxicity
9.5.1. Silver nanoparticles-induced apoptosis
9.5.2. Silver nanoparticles induce endoplasmatic reticulum ER stress
9.6. Uptake of AgNP and their Intracellular Localization
9.7. Inhibition of Proliferation and Cell Death
9.8. Oxidative Stress
9.9. Oxidative Stress as an Underlying Mechanism for NP Toxicity
9.10. Genotoxicity
9.11. Concluding remarks
References
10. Advances Nanotechnology and Effects of Nanoparticles on Oxidative Stress Parameters
10.1. Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials
10.2. Nanotechnological modifications
10.2.1. Nanodiffusion in the environment
10.2.2. Nanomaterials in soil
10.2.3. Nanoparticles mobility in soil
10.3. Nanotechnology and Agricultural Sustainable Development
10.3.1. Nanofertilizers
10.3.2. Nanopesticides
10.3.3. Ecotoxicological Implications of the Nanoparticles
10.4. Growth of Cultivated Plants and Its Ecotoxicological Sustainability
10.5. Applications of nanotechnology in the agricultural sector
10.5.1. Nanosilver
10.5.2. Nanosilica
10.5.3. Nanotitanium dioxide
10.5.4. Nanocalcium
10.5.5. Nano-iron
10.6. Nanotechnologies in Food Industry
10.6.1. Food Process
10.6.2. Food Packaging and Labeling
10.7. Selenium NPs as a food additive
10.7.1. Problems with traditional forms of oral supplementation of selenium and potential benefits of SeNPs
10.7.2. Mechanism of passage of NPs through intestinal mucosa
10.7.3. Application of SeNPs through oral administration
10.7.3.1. Nano-Se as an antioxidant
10.7.3.2. Effect of SeNPs on reproductive performance
10.7.3.3. Use of Nano-Se for increasing hair follicle development and fetal growth
10.7.3.4. Antiviral and antibacterial effects of SeNPs
10.7.4. Anticancer effects of SeNPs
10.7.4.1. Nano-Se as an anticancer drug
10.7.4.2. Nano-Se as an anticancer drug delivery carrier
10.7.4.3. Nano-Se as a promising orthopedic implant material and an agent reducing bone cancer cell functions
10.8. Effect of SeNPs on oxidative stress parameters
10.9. Protective effects of Nano-Se
10.9.1. SeNPs in prevention of cisplatin (CIS) induced reproductive toxicity
10.9.2. Protective effect of Nano-Se against polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons
10.9.3. Use of SeNPs for minimization of risk of iron overabundance
10.9.4. SeNPs in treatment of heavy metal intoxication
10.9.5. Nano-Se as an immunostimulator
10.9.6. Effect of Nano-Se on microbial fermentation, nutrients digestibility, and probiotics support
10.9.7. Nano-Se in treatment of metabolic disorders
10.10. Safety and toxicity concerns of orally delivered SeNPs for use as food additives and drug carriers
References
11. Improvement Testing Strategy for Aligning Nanomaterial Safety Assessments and Oxidative Stress Responses
11.1. Aligning Nanomaterial Safety Assessments with the 3Rs Principles
11.2. NM Mechanism of Toxicity
11.3. NMs and inflammation
11.3.1. Neutrophils
11.3.2. Macrophages
11.4. NMs and oxidative stress
11.5. Alternative models to investigate NM mediated inflammogenicity and oxidative stress
11.5.1. Zebrafish
11.5.1.1. Zebrafish and the innate immune response to NMs
11.5.1.2. Zebrafish embryos and oxidative stress
11.5.1.3. Zebrafish: Recommendations for a testing strategy
11.5.1.3.1. Life stage
11.5.1.3.2. Route of administration
11.5.2. In vitro models
11.5.3. In Vitro to In Vivo Extrapolation (IVIVE)
11.6. Conclusions
References
12. Effects of Interactions between Antioxidant Defences Therapy and ROS
12.1. Enzymatic Antioxidants
12.1.1. A toxin and its action via ROS
12.1.2. Antioxidant Systems as Redox Signal Transmitters
12.2. Nonenzymatic Antioxidants
12.2.1. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)
12.2.2. Vitamin E (a-Tocopherol)
12.2.3. Glutathione
12.2.4. Melatonin
12.2.5. Carotenoids (β-Carotene)
12.3. Antioxidants and Their Mode of Action
12.4. ROS Can Promote Pathogen Elimination by Direct Oxidative Damage or by a Variety of Innate and Adaptive Mechanisms
12.4.1. Direct oxidative damage to microbes
12.4.2. O2●—promotes proteolytic elimination of microorganisms indirectly
12.4.3. ROS promote autophagy
12.4.4. ROS inhibit mTOR kinase, triggering an antiviral response
12.4.5. ROS promote NETosis
12.4.6. ROS promote cell death of infected reservoirs
12.4.7. PRRs use ROS as signaling intermediaries in inflammation
12.4.8. ROS are chemoattractors to phagocytes
12.4.9. ROS can activate NRF2-target genes, a part of the antioxidant defense response that interferes with innate immunity
12.4.10. ROS interfere with iron storage and tissue mobilization, influencing iron availability to pathogens
12.4.11. ROS interfere with lipid metabolism and foam cell formation
12.4.12. ROS influence phagosomal proteolysis through cathepsin inactivation
12.4.13. ROS interfere with protein immunogenicity, antigenic presentation, The polarization, and co-stimulation by dendritic cells
12.5. Antioxidant defense towards oxidative stress
12.6. Counteractive Antioxidant Defense
12.7. Cellular Defense against ROS
12.8. Metal chelators as an algal response to heavy metals
12.8.1. L-cysteine and N-acetyl Cysteine
12.8.2. Taurine
12.8.3. Dietary Antioxidants
12.8.4. α-Lipoic Acid
12.9. Essential Mineral Ions
12.9.1. Selenium
12.9.2. Iron
12.9.3. Copper
12.9.4. Zinc
12.10. Redox biology and oxidative stress
12.11. The role of HDL, ABCA1 and ABCG1 transporters in cholesterol efflux and immune responses
12.11.1. ABC transporters and active cholesterol efflux
12.11.1.1. ABCA1 and cholesterol efflux to apoA-I
12.11.1.2. ABCG1 and cholesterol efflux to mature HDL
12.11.2. ABC transporters and the molecular regulation of the immune system
12.11.2.1. ABC transporters and the molecular regulation of the immune system
12.11.2.2. ABC transporters and lymphocyte proliferation
12.11.3. ABC transporters and in vivo relevance of the regulation of the immune system: a role in atherosclerosis and other inflammatory diseases
12.11.3.1. ABC transporters and atherosclerosis
12.11.3.2. ABC transporters and inflammatory diseases
Details
- No. of pages:
- 250
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 2020
- Published:
- 1st August 2020
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- Paperback ISBN:
- 9780128224816
About the Author
Loutfy Madkour
Dr. Loutfy H. Madkour is a professor of physical chemistry and nanoscience at the Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Al Baha University, Saudi Arabia, since 2012. He received his BSc, MSc, and PhD degrees in physical chemistry from the universities of Cairo, Minia, and Tanta, respectively, in Egypt. He worked as a lecturer in chemistry at the Tanta University since 1982 and as a professor of physical chemistry in 1999. He is an editorial board member of several international journals including International Journal of Industrial Chemistry (IJIC), International Journal of Ground Sediment & Water, E-Cronicon Chemistry (EC Chemistry), BAOJ Chemistry, Global Drugs and Therapeutics (GDT), Chronicles of Pharmaceutical Science, and Journal of Targeted Drug Delivery.
Affiliations and Expertise
Chemistry Department, Faculty of Science, Al Baha University, Saudi Arabia