Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS), Nanoparticles, and Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress-Induced Cell Death Mechanisms

1. Ecotoxicology of Environmental Heavy Metal Ions and Free Radicals on Macromolecules Cells Organisms

1.1. Heavy Metal Ions

1.2. Occurrence and recovery of heavy metals

1.3. Free radicals

1.3.1. Definition Free radicals

1.4. Heavy metals and their risk role on orginisms of biological systems

1.5. Bio-importance of some heavy metals

1.6. Ecotoxicology and metabolism of heavy metals

1.7. Toxicity of xenobiotic metals (mercury, lead, cadmium, tin and arsenic)

1.7.1. Mercury

1.7.2. Lead

1.7.3. Cadmium

1.7.4. Tin

1.7.5. Arsenic

References

2. Nanotoxicity, Cytotoxicity and Genotoxicity Mechanisms of Nanomaterials

2.1. Nano-bio interactions

2.2. Particulate matter (PM)

2.3. Toxicity of Nanomaterials

2.4. Overproduction of ROS and cell damage

2.5. Nanotoxicity and Generation of ROS

2.6. Dependence of ROS production on the properties of nanomaterials

2.6.1. Size and shape

2.6.2. Particle surface, surface positive charges, and surface containing groups

2.6.3. Solubility and particle dissolution

2.6.4. Metal ions released from metal and metal oxide nanoparticles

2.6.5. Light activation

2.6.6. Aggregation and mode of interaction with cells

2.6.7. Inflammation leading to ROS formation

2.6.8. pH of the system

References

3. Sources of Oxidants and Function of (ROS) inside the Macromolecules Cells

3.1. Exogenous Source of Oxidants

3.1.1. Cigarette Smoke

3.1.2. Ozone Exposure

3.1.3. Hyperoxia

3.1.4. Ionizing Radiation

3.1.5. Heavy Metal Ions

3.2. Endogenous Sources of ROS and Their Regulation in Inflammation

3.3. Mitochondria as main source of ROS in autophagy signalling

3.4. ROS and mitophagy

3.5. Production of ROS and their mechanisms of biological activities

3.6. Increased ROS Production in Photosynthesis during Drought

3.7. ROS elimination

3.8. Types of Reactive Oxygen Species (ROS)

References

4. The Roles and Mechanisms of ROS, Oxidative Stress and Oxidative Damage

4.1. Oxidative Stress

4.2. ROS regulation of signaling molecules

4.2.1. Kinases and phosphatases

4.2.2. Transcription factors

4.2.3. ROS-induced transcriptional activation

4.2.4. Signaling pathways

4.2.5. Mitogen signaling

4.2.6. Integrin signaling

4.2.7. Wnt signaling

4.3. Cellular processes regulated by ROS

4.3.1. Proliferation

4.3.2. Differentiation

4.3.3. Cell death

4.4. Autophagy and Oxidative Stress

4.4.1. Redox signalling in autophagy

4.5. Oxidative damage

4.6. ROS and Oxidative Damage to Biomolecules

4.6.1. Effects of Oxidative Stress on Lipids

4.6.2. Effects of Oxidative Stress on Proteins

4.6.3. Effects of Oxidative Stress on DNA

4.7. ROS/RNS and Nucleic Acid Destabilization

References

5.Consequences of Oxidative Stress and ROS‒Mediated Pathways Cellular Signaling Stress Response

5.1. Oxidative stress and ROS

5.2. Sources of ROS

5.2.1. Endogenous sources and localization of ROS

5.2.1.1. Mitochondria

5.2.1.2. Endoplasmic reticulum

5.2.1.3. Soluble enzymes

5.2.1.4. Lipid metabolism

5.2.1.5. NADPH oxidase

5.2.2. Exogenous sources of ROS

5.2.3. The homeostasis of ROS

5.3. Oxidative stress in RA

5.4. Molecular targets of ROS

5.4.1. Protein tyrosine phosphatases and kinases

5.4.2. Lipid metabolism

5.4.3. Ca+2 signaling'

5.4.4. Small GTP-ases

5.4.5. Serine/threonine kinases and phosphatases

5.5. Redox regulation of trancription factors

5.5.1. NF-kB

5.5.2. AP-1

5.5.3. Other transcription factors

5.6. Rheumatoid arthritis (RA), pathogenesis and therapy

5.7. Oxidative stress/ROS associated consequences in RA

5.7.1. Lipid peroxidation

5.7.2. Effects on immunoglobulins advanced glycation end-products

5.7.3. Oxidative stress/ROS mediated alteration of auto-antigens

5.7.4. Genotoxic effects of oxidative stress

5.7.5. Oxidative stress and tissue injury

5.7.6. Cartilage/collagen effects

5.8. ROS mediated pathways in cell death

5.8.1. Extrinsic pathways

5.8.2. Intrinsic pathways

5.9. ROS mediated cellular signaling in RA

5.9.1. MAPKs signaling pathway

5.9.2. PI3K-Akt signaling pathway

5.9.3. ROS and NF-kB signaling pathway

5.9.4. Oxidative stress/ROS as signaling in T cell tolerance

5.10. The Homeostasis of ROS

5.11. ROS and NF-𝜅B Signaling Pathway

5.12. ROS and MAPKs Signaling Pathway

5.13. ROS and Keap1-Nrf2-ARE Signaling Pathway

5.14. ROS and PI3K-Akt Signaling Pathway

5.15 Cross Talk between ROS and Ca2+

5.16. ROS and mPTP

5.17. ROS and Protein Kinase

5.18. ROS and Ubiquitination/Proteasome System

5.19. Lipid Accumulation in Oleaginous Microorganisms under Different Types of Stress

5.19.1. Nutrient Limitation

5.19.2. Physical Environmental Stresses

5.19.3. Stress-induced for Generation and its Potential Role in Lipid Accumulation

5.19.4. Redox Homeostasis and Oxidative Stress

5.19.5. Stress Sensing and Putative Concomitant ROS Generation

5.19.6. Transduction of Intracellular ROS Signals

5.19.7. Possible Links between ROS and Lipid Accumulation

References

6. Interactions between Heavy Metals‒Induced Cell Responses and Oxidative Stress

6.1. Lead and oxidative stress

6.2. Iron and oxidative stress

6.3. Mercury and oxidative stress

6.4. Copper and oxidative stress

6.5. Effects of Cadmium and Zinc on oxidative stress

6.6. Arsenic and oxidative stress

6.7. Chromium and oxidative stress

6.8. Vanadium and oxidative stress

6.9. Cytotoxic mechanisms of heavy metals

References

7. Pathways for Nanoparticles NPs— Induced Oxidative Stress

7.1. Introduction to Transition Metals

7.1.1. Generation of ROS

7.1.2. Oxidative Stress

7.2. Exposure routes of nanoparticles

7.3. Prooxidant Effects of Metal Oxide Nanoparticles

7.4. Effects of NPs on organisms

7.4.1. Absorption and toxicity

7.4.2. Absorption under environmental conditions

7.4.3. NPs in outdoor spaces

7.4.4. Interactions among organisms, NPs, and contaminants

7.5. Nanoparticle-Induced Oxidative Stress

7.6. Oxidant Generation via Particle-Cell Interactions

7.6.1. Lung Injury Caused by Nanoparticle-Induced Reactive Nitrogen Species

7.6.2. Mechanisms of ROS Production and Apoptosis within Metal Nanoparticles.

7.7. Modelling nanotoxicity

7.8. Cellular Signaling Affected by Metal Nanoparticles

7.8.1. NF-𝜅B.

7.8.2. AP-1.

7.8.3. MAPK.

7.8.4. PTP.

7.8.5. Src.

7.9. Carbon Nanotubes

7.10. Carbon Nanotube-Induced Oxidative Stress

7.11. Role of ROS in CNT-Induced Inflammation

7.12. Role of ROS in CNT-Induced Genotoxicity

7.13. Role of ROS in CNT-Induced Fibrosis

7.14. Difficulties in determination of the mechanism of nanotoxicity in cells and in vivo

7.15. Conclusion

References

8. Role of Endoplasmic Reticulum ER Stress‒Induced Cell Death Mechanisms

8.1. ER stress and unfolded protein response

8.2. Protein folding: ER chaperones and foldases

8.2.1. General chaperones

8.2.2. Lectin chaperones

8.2.3. Other folding chaperones and enzymes

8.3. Role of ER stress inhibitors in the context of metabolic diseases

8.4. ER stress sensors

8.4.1. Activation of PERK

8.4.2. Activation of IRE1α pathway

8.4.3. Activation of ATF6 pathway

8.5. ER stress leads to disease progression

8.6. Metabolic disorders

8.6.1. Diabetes

8.6.2. Obesity

8.6.3. Lipid disorders

8.7. ER stress inhibitors

8.7.1. KIRA6

8.7.2. 3-hydroxy-2-naphthoic acid

8.7.3. MKC-3946

8.7.4. 4-Phenylbutyric acid

8.7.5. Taurine-conjugated ursodeoxycholic acid

8.7.6. Olmesartan

8.7.7. N-acetylcysteine (NAC)

8.7.8. Oleanolic acid

8.7.9. Ursolic acid

8.7.10. Telmisartan

8.7.11. Quercetin

8.7.12. Other inhibitors

8.7.13. Antidiabetic drugs targeting ER stress

8.8. ER stress, UPR signaling, and cell death regulation

8.9. UPR independent ER stress-signaling and cell death

8.9.1. Calcium

8.9.2. MEKK1 (MAP3K4)

8.9.3. ER membrane re-organization

8.10. Suppressors of ER-stress induced apoptosis

8.10.1. Bax-inhibitor 1 (BI-1/Tmbim6)

8.10.2. Bcl-2/Bcl-X

8.10.3. MicroRNAs

8.10.4. Additional suppressors of ER stress-induced apoptosis

8.11. ER stress and autophagy

8.12. ER stress involvement in diseases

8.12.1. Neurodegenerative diseases

8.12.2. Ophthalmology disorders

8.12.3. Inflammation

8.12.4. Viral infections

8.12.5. Metabolic diseases

8.12.6. Atherosclerosis

8.13. ER stress and cancer

8.13.1. ER chaperones and cancer regulation

8.13.2. ER sensors and cancer

8.14. The cross talk between ER stress and autophagy in cancer

8.15. The relationship between FOXO, ER stress and cancer

8.15.1. PERK pathway and FOXO3 story

8.15.2. IRE-1 and FOXO regulation

8.15.3. Chaperones and FOX regulation

8.15.4. ER stress and FOX regulation in worms

8.15.5. Daf-16 and dFOXO and regulation of Ire-1 arm

8.15.6. Regulation of PERK by dFOXO

8.16. Target cancer through the UPR signalling and its FOXO link

8.16.1. Targeting IRE1α-XBP1

8.16.2. Targeting PERK-ATF4

8.16.3. Chaperones inhibitors and FOXO3

References

9. Endoplasmic Reticulum (ER) Stress as a Mechanism for NP Induced Toxicity

9.1. Nanotoxicology and Nanomedicine

9.2. ER stress as a mechanism for nanotoxicology

9.2.1. Morphological changes of ER by NP exposure

9.2.2. Effects of NP exposure on ER stress pathway

9.2.3. Modulation of ER stress and the toxicity of NPs

9.3. Modulation of ER stress by NP in nanomedicine

9.3.1. Selective activation of ER stress by NPs for cancer therapy

9.3.2. Alleviation of ER stress by NPs for metabolic disease therapy

9.4. Silver nanoparticles – allies or adversaries?

9.5. Role of AgNPs in cell toxicity

9.5.1. Silver nanoparticles-induced apoptosis

9.5.2. Silver nanoparticles induce endoplasmatic reticulum ER stress

9.6. Uptake of AgNP and their Intracellular Localization

9.7. Inhibition of Proliferation and Cell Death

9.8. Oxidative Stress

9.9. Oxidative Stress as an Underlying Mechanism for NP Toxicity

9.10. Genotoxicity

9.11. Concluding remarks

References

10. Advances Nanotechnology and Effects of Nanoparticles on Oxidative Stress Parameters

10.1. Nanotechnology and Nanomaterials

10.2. Nanotechnological modifications

10.2.1. Nanodiffusion in the environment

10.2.2. Nanomaterials in soil

10.2.3. Nanoparticles mobility in soil

10.3. Nanotechnology and Agricultural Sustainable Development

10.3.1. Nanofertilizers

10.3.2. Nanopesticides

10.3.3. Ecotoxicological Implications of the Nanoparticles

10.4. Growth of Cultivated Plants and Its Ecotoxicological Sustainability

10.5. Applications of nanotechnology in the agricultural sector

10.5.1. Nanosilver

10.5.2. Nanosilica

10.5.3. Nanotitanium dioxide

10.5.4. Nanocalcium

10.5.5. Nano-iron

10.6. Nanotechnologies in Food Industry

10.6.1. Food Process

10.6.2. Food Packaging and Labeling

10.7. Selenium NPs as a food additive

10.7.1. Problems with traditional forms of oral supplementation of selenium and potential benefits of SeNPs

10.7.2. Mechanism of passage of NPs through intestinal mucosa

10.7.3. Application of SeNPs through oral administration

10.7.3.1. Nano-Se as an antioxidant

10.7.3.2. Effect of SeNPs on reproductive performance

10.7.3.3. Use of Nano-Se for increasing hair follicle development and fetal growth

10.7.3.4. Antiviral and antibacterial effects of SeNPs

10.7.4. Anticancer effects of SeNPs

10.7.4.1. Nano-Se as an anticancer drug

10.7.4.2. Nano-Se as an anticancer drug delivery carrier

10.7.4.3. Nano-Se as a promising orthopedic implant material and an agent reducing bone cancer cell functions

10.8. Effect of SeNPs on oxidative stress parameters

10.9. Protective effects of Nano-Se

10.9.1. SeNPs in prevention of cisplatin (CIS) induced reproductive toxicity

10.9.2. Protective effect of Nano-Se against polycyclic aromatic hydrocarbons

10.9.3. Use of SeNPs for minimization of risk of iron overabundance

10.9.4. SeNPs in treatment of heavy metal intoxication

10.9.5. Nano-Se as an immunostimulator

10.9.6. Effect of Nano-Se on microbial fermentation, nutrients digestibility, and probiotics support

10.9.7. Nano-Se in treatment of metabolic disorders

10.10. Safety and toxicity concerns of orally delivered SeNPs for use as food additives and drug carriers

References

11. Improvement Testing Strategy for Aligning Nanomaterial Safety Assessments and Oxidative Stress Responses

11.1. Aligning Nanomaterial Safety Assessments with the 3Rs Principles

11.2. NM Mechanism of Toxicity

11.3. NMs and inflammation

11.3.1. Neutrophils

11.3.2. Macrophages

11.4. NMs and oxidative stress

11.5. Alternative models to investigate NM mediated inflammogenicity and oxidative stress

11.5.1. Zebrafish

11.5.1.1. Zebrafish and the innate immune response to NMs

11.5.1.2. Zebrafish embryos and oxidative stress

11.5.1.3. Zebrafish: Recommendations for a testing strategy

11.5.1.3.1. Life stage

11.5.1.3.2. Route of administration

11.5.2. In vitro models

11.5.3. In Vitro to In Vivo Extrapolation (IVIVE)

11.6. Conclusions

References

12. Effects of Interactions between Antioxidant Defences Therapy and ROS

12.1. Enzymatic Antioxidants

12.1.1. A toxin and its action via ROS

12.1.2. Antioxidant Systems as Redox Signal Transmitters

12.2. Nonenzymatic Antioxidants

12.2.1. Vitamin C (Ascorbic Acid)

12.2.2. Vitamin E (a-Tocopherol)

12.2.3. Glutathione

12.2.4. Melatonin

12.2.5. Carotenoids (β-Carotene)

12.3. Antioxidants and Their Mode of Action

12.4. ROS Can Promote Pathogen Elimination by Direct Oxidative Damage or by a Variety of Innate and Adaptive Mechanisms

12.4.1. Direct oxidative damage to microbes

12.4.2. O2●—promotes proteolytic elimination of microorganisms indirectly

12.4.3. ROS promote autophagy

12.4.4. ROS inhibit mTOR kinase, triggering an antiviral response

12.4.5. ROS promote NETosis

12.4.6. ROS promote cell death of infected reservoirs

12.4.7. PRRs use ROS as signaling intermediaries in inflammation

12.4.8. ROS are chemoattractors to phagocytes

12.4.9. ROS can activate NRF2-target genes, a part of the antioxidant defense response that interferes with innate immunity

12.4.10. ROS interfere with iron storage and tissue mobilization, influencing iron availability to pathogens

12.4.11. ROS interfere with lipid metabolism and foam cell formation

12.4.12. ROS influence phagosomal proteolysis through cathepsin inactivation

12.4.13. ROS interfere with protein immunogenicity, antigenic presentation, The polarization, and co-stimulation by dendritic cells

12.5. Antioxidant defense towards oxidative stress

12.6. Counteractive Antioxidant Defense

12.7. Cellular Defense against ROS

12.8. Metal chelators as an algal response to heavy metals

12.8.1. L-cysteine and N-acetyl Cysteine

12.8.2. Taurine

12.8.3. Dietary Antioxidants

12.8.4. α-Lipoic Acid

12.9. Essential Mineral Ions

12.9.1. Selenium

12.9.2. Iron

12.9.3. Copper

12.9.4. Zinc

12.10. Redox biology and oxidative stress

12.11. The role of HDL, ABCA1 and ABCG1 transporters in cholesterol efflux and immune responses

12.11.1. ABC transporters and active cholesterol efflux

12.11.1.1. ABCA1 and cholesterol efflux to apoA-I

12.11.1.2. ABCG1 and cholesterol efflux to mature HDL

12.11.2. ABC transporters and the molecular regulation of the immune system

12.11.2.1. ABC transporters and the molecular regulation of the immune system

12.11.2.2. ABC transporters and lymphocyte proliferation

12.11.3. ABC transporters and in vivo relevance of the regulation of the immune system: a role in atherosclerosis and other inflammatory diseases

12.11.3.1. ABC transporters and atherosclerosis

12.11.3.2. ABC transporters and inflammatory diseases