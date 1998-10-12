Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere
1st Edition
Description
The vast family of volatile organic compounds plays a central role in the chemistry of the Earth's atmosphere. Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere provides comprehensive and up-to-date reviews covering all aspects of the behavior, sources, occurrence, and chemistry of these compounds. The book considers both biogenic and anthropogenic sources, plus their effects in the atmosphere at local, regional, and global scales.
Key Features
- Covers a major component of atmospheric chemistry and air pollution
- Considers both natural background chemistry and pollution processes
- Provides authoritative reviews for a wide range of audiences
Readership
Atmospheric scientists including environmental chemists and geochemists, as well as policy analysts. Graduate-level courses in atmospheric or environmental chemistry
Table of Contents
R. Friedich and A. Obermeier, Anthropogenic Emissions of VOCs. R. Fall, Biogenic Emissions of VOCs from Higher Plants. A. Guenther, Modeling Biogenic VOC Emissions to the Atmosphere. X.-L. Cao and C.N. Hewitt, The Sampling and Analysis of VOCs in the Atmosphere. P. Ciccioli, E. Brancaleoni, and M. Frattoni, Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere at Urban and Regional Scales. B. Bonsang and C. Boissard, Global Distribution of Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere. R.G. Derwent, Reactive Hydrocarbons and Photochemical Air Pollution. J. Seinfeld, Global Atmospheric Chemistry of Reactive Hydrocarbons. References.
Details
- No. of pages:
- 322
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Academic Press 1999
- Published:
- 12th October 1998
- Imprint:
- Academic Press
- eBook ISBN:
- 9780080540306
About the Editor
C. Hewitt
Affiliations and Expertise
Lancaster University, U.K.
Reviews
"Considering both biogenic and antropogenic sources, this book provides comprehensive, up-to-date reviews of all aspects of the behavior, sources, occurrences, and chemistry of volatile organic compounds." --ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, May 1999
"In this book, an intional panel of experts discusses the current knowledge abut the sources, measurement, chemistry, and modeling methods for these compounds. The result of this discussion will be very useful to air pollution researchers, science students, and well-informed members of the general public. Recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals." --CHOICE, June 1999
"This book describes the current knowledge of volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere.... The book will be of interest to those working in atmospheric chemistry as well as climate change." --BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY, May 1999