Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780123462404, 9780080540306

Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere

1st Edition

Editors: C. Hewitt
eBook ISBN: 9780080540306
Imprint: Academic Press
Published Date: 12th October 1998
Page Count: 322
Description

The vast family of volatile organic compounds plays a central role in the chemistry of the Earth's atmosphere. Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere provides comprehensive and up-to-date reviews covering all aspects of the behavior, sources, occurrence, and chemistry of these compounds. The book considers both biogenic and anthropogenic sources, plus their effects in the atmosphere at local, regional, and global scales.

Key Features

  • Covers a major component of atmospheric chemistry and air pollution
  • Considers both natural background chemistry and pollution processes
  • Provides authoritative reviews for a wide range of audiences

Readership

Atmospheric scientists including environmental chemists and geochemists, as well as policy analysts. Graduate-level courses in atmospheric or environmental chemistry

Table of Contents

R. Friedich and A. Obermeier, Anthropogenic Emissions of VOCs. R. Fall, Biogenic Emissions of VOCs from Higher Plants. A. Guenther, Modeling Biogenic VOC Emissions to the Atmosphere. X.-L. Cao and C.N. Hewitt, The Sampling and Analysis of VOCs in the Atmosphere. P. Ciccioli, E. Brancaleoni, and M. Frattoni, Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere at Urban and Regional Scales. B. Bonsang and C. Boissard, Global Distribution of Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere. R.G. Derwent, Reactive Hydrocarbons and Photochemical Air Pollution. J. Seinfeld, Global Atmospheric Chemistry of Reactive Hydrocarbons. References.

About the Editor

C. Hewitt

Affiliations and Expertise

Lancaster University, U.K.

Reviews

"Considering both biogenic and antropogenic sources, this book provides comprehensive, up-to-date reviews of all aspects of the behavior, sources, occurrences, and chemistry of volatile organic compounds." --ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, May 1999

"In this book, an intional panel of experts discusses the current knowledge abut the sources, measurement, chemistry, and modeling methods for these compounds. The result of this discussion will be very useful to air pollution researchers, science students, and well-informed members of the general public. Recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals." --CHOICE, June 1999

"This book describes the current knowledge of volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere.... The book will be of interest to those working in atmospheric chemistry as well as climate change." --BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY, May 1999

Ratings and Reviews

