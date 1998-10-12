Reactive Hydrocarbons in the Atmosphere

"Considering both biogenic and antropogenic sources, this book provides comprehensive, up-to-date reviews of all aspects of the behavior, sources, occurrences, and chemistry of volatile organic compounds." --ENVIRONMENTAL SCIENCE AND TECHNOLOGY, May 1999

"In this book, an intional panel of experts discusses the current knowledge abut the sources, measurement, chemistry, and modeling methods for these compounds. The result of this discussion will be very useful to air pollution researchers, science students, and well-informed members of the general public. Recommended. Upper-division undergraduates through professionals." --CHOICE, June 1999

"This book describes the current knowledge of volatile organic compounds in the atmosphere.... The book will be of interest to those working in atmospheric chemistry as well as climate change." --BULLETIN OF THE AMERICAN METEOROLOGICAL SOCIETY, May 1999