Reaction Kinetics
1st Edition
Homogeneous Gas Reactions
Description
Reactions Kinetics: Volume I: Homogeneous Gas Reactions presents a general introduction to the subject of kinetics, including the basic laws of kinetics and the theoretical treatment of reaction rates. This four-chapter book deals mainly with homogeneous reactions in the gas phase. Chapter 1 presents the kinetic laws based on experimental results in terms of their simple concepts, with a special consideration of the way in which rates depend on concentration, while Chapter 2 deals with the interpretation of rates in terms of more fundamental theories. Chapter 3 covers the overall reactions that are believed to be elementary, such as the reaction between hydrogen and iodine, the reverse decomposition of hydrogen iodide, the corresponding reactions involving deuterium instead of hydrogen, and the dimerizations of butadiene and cyclopentadiene, as well as a few elementary termolecular reactions, all involving nitric oxide. This chapter also includes a general account of some of the elementary reactions that occur as steps in more complex mechanisms. Chapter 4 examines the reaction rates of numerous complex gas reactions. Undergraduate physical chemistry and chemical kinetics students, as well as advanced students in other fields, such as biology and physics, will find this book invaluable.
Table of Contents
Preface
A Note to the Student
Chapter 1. Basic Kinetic Laws
Chapter 2. Molecular Kinetics
Chapter 3. Elementary Gas Reactions
Chapter 4. Complex Gas Reactions
Appendix 1. Correlation, and the Method of Least Squares
Appendix 2. Numerical Values
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
Volume II. Reactions in Solution
Preface
A Note to the Student
Chapter 1. Reactions in Solution: General Principles
Chapter 2. Some Reaction Mechanisms in Solution
Appendix 1. Numerical Values
Bibliography
Name Index
Subject Index
Details
- No. of pages:
- 242
- Language:
- English
- Copyright:
- © Pergamon 1963
- Published:
- 1st January 1963
- Imprint:
- Pergamon
- eBook ISBN:
- 9781483222417
About the Author
Keith J. Laidler
About the Editor
Robert Robinson
Affiliations and Expertise
Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine