Reaction Kinetics - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9781483197388, 9781483222417

Reaction Kinetics

1st Edition

Homogeneous Gas Reactions

Authors: Keith J. Laidler
Editors: Robert Robinson H. M. N. H. Irving L. A. K. Staveley
eBook ISBN: 9781483222417
Imprint: Pergamon
Published Date: 1st January 1963
Page Count: 242
Description

Reactions Kinetics: Volume I: Homogeneous Gas Reactions presents a general introduction to the subject of kinetics, including the basic laws of kinetics and the theoretical treatment of reaction rates. This four-chapter book deals mainly with homogeneous reactions in the gas phase. Chapter 1 presents the kinetic laws based on experimental results in terms of their simple concepts, with a special consideration of the way in which rates depend on concentration, while Chapter 2 deals with the interpretation of rates in terms of more fundamental theories. Chapter 3 covers the overall reactions that are believed to be elementary, such as the reaction between hydrogen and iodine, the reverse decomposition of hydrogen iodide, the corresponding reactions involving deuterium instead of hydrogen, and the dimerizations of butadiene and cyclopentadiene, as well as a few elementary termolecular reactions, all involving nitric oxide. This chapter also includes a general account of some of the elementary reactions that occur as steps in more complex mechanisms. Chapter 4 examines the reaction rates of numerous complex gas reactions. Undergraduate physical chemistry and chemical kinetics students, as well as advanced students in other fields, such as biology and physics, will find this book invaluable.

Table of Contents


Preface

A Note to the Student

Chapter 1. Basic Kinetic Laws

Chapter 2. Molecular Kinetics

Chapter 3. Elementary Gas Reactions

Chapter 4. Complex Gas Reactions

Appendix 1. Correlation, and the Method of Least Squares

Appendix 2. Numerical Values

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index

Volume II. Reactions in Solution

Preface

A Note to the Student

Chapter 1. Reactions in Solution: General Principles

Chapter 2. Some Reaction Mechanisms in Solution

Appendix 1. Numerical Values

Bibliography

Name Index

Subject Index


Details

No. of pages:
242
Language:
English
Copyright:
© Pergamon 1963
Published:
Imprint:
Pergamon
eBook ISBN:
9781483222417

About the Author

Keith J. Laidler

About the Editor

Robert Robinson

Affiliations and Expertise

Recently retired from editorship of Canadian Security magazine

H. M. N. H. Irving

L. A. K. Staveley

