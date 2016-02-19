Reaction Kinetics

Reactions Kinetics: Volume I: Homogeneous Gas Reactions presents a general introduction to the subject of kinetics, including the basic laws of kinetics and the theoretical treatment of reaction rates. This four-chapter book deals mainly with homogeneous reactions in the gas phase. Chapter 1 presents the kinetic laws based on experimental results in terms of their simple concepts, with a special consideration of the way in which rates depend on concentration, while Chapter 2 deals with the interpretation of rates in terms of more fundamental theories. Chapter 3 covers the overall reactions that are believed to be elementary, such as the reaction between hydrogen and iodine, the reverse decomposition of hydrogen iodide, the corresponding reactions involving deuterium instead of hydrogen, and the dimerizations of butadiene and cyclopentadiene, as well as a few elementary termolecular reactions, all involving nitric oxide. This chapter also includes a general account of some of the elementary reactions that occur as steps in more complex mechanisms. Chapter 4 examines the reaction rates of numerous complex gas reactions. Undergraduate physical chemistry and chemical kinetics students, as well as advanced students in other fields, such as biology and physics, will find this book invaluable.