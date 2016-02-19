Reaction Kinetics for Chemical Engineers
1st Edition
Butterworths Series in Chemical Engineering
Description
Reaction Kinetics for Chemical Engineers focuses on chemical kinetics, including homogeneous reactions, nonisothermal systems, flow reactors, heterogeneous processes, granular beds, catalysis, and scale-up methods.
The publication first takes a look at fundamentals and homogeneous isothermal reactions. Topics include simple reactions at constant volume or pressure, material balance in complex reactions, homogeneous catalysis, effect of temperature, energy of activation, law of mass action, and classification of reactions. The book also elaborates on adiabatic and programmed reactions, continuous stirred reactors, and homogeneous flow reactions. Topics include nonisothermal flow reactions, semiflow processes, tubular-flow reactors, material balance in flow problems, types of flow processes, rate of heat input, constant heat-transfer coefficient, and nonisothermal conditions.
The text ponders on uncatalyzed heterogeneous reactions, fluid-phase reactions catalyzed by solids, and fixed and fluidized beds of particles. The transfer processes in granular masses, fluidization, heat and mass transfer, adsorption rates and equilibria, diffusion and combined mechanisms, diffusive mass transfer, and mass-transfer coefficients in chemical reactions are discussed.
The publication is a dependable source of data for chemical engineers and readers wanting to explore chemical kinetics.
Table of Contents
Preface
Notation
1. Fundamentals
1. Introduction
2. Classification of Reactions
3. The Rate of a Chemical Reaction
4. The Law of Mass Action
5. The Rate Equation
6. Variables Other than Mass or Concentration
7. Effect of Temperature
8. Energy of Activation
9. Mechanism and Stoichiometry
10. Theory of Reaction; Collision Theory
11. Energy Distribution
12. Activated Complex
Problems
2. Homogeneous Isothermal Reactions
13. Simple Reactions at Constant Volume or Pressure
14. Constants of the Rate Equation
15. Reversible Reactions
16. Material Balance in Complex Reactions
17. Consecutive and Simultaneous Reactions
18. Homogeneous Catalysis
Problems
3. Adiabatic and Programmed Reactions
19. Nonisothermal Conditions
20. The Adiabatic Reaction
21. Rate of Heat Input
22. Constant Rate of Heat Input
23. Constant Heat-transfer Coefficient
24. Rate of Heat Transfer to Isothermal Systems
Problems
4. Continuous Stirred Reactors
25. Types of Flow Processes
26. Material Balance in Flow Problems
27. Stirred Reactor Batteries; Graphical Method
28. Algebraic Method
29. Unsteady-State Conditions
Problems
5. Homogeneous Flow Reactions
30. Tubular-Flow Reactors
31. Pressure Drop in Tubular Reactors
32. Laminar Flow
33. Nonisothermal Flow Reactions
34. Semiflow Processes
Problems
6. Uncatalyzed Heterogeneous Reactions
35. Heterogeneous Reactions
36. Examples of Heterogeneous Reactions
37. Diffusive Mass Transfer
38. Absorption Combined with Chemical Reaction
39. Mass-transfer Coefficients in Chemical Reaction
40. Empirical Approach to Absorption-Reaction
41. Slow Reaction in the Liquid Film
42. Second-Order Kinetics
Notation
Problems
7. Fluid-phase Reactions Catalyzed by Solids
43. Mechanism of Heterogeneous Catalysis
44. Chemisorption and Physical Adsorption
45. Adsorption Rates and Equilibria
46. Surface-Reaction-Rate Controlling (Equilibrium Adsorption)
47. Rapid Surface Reaction (Adsorption-Rate Controlling)
48. Diffusion and Combined Mechanisms
49. Simplified Equations
50. Interpretation of Data
Problems
8. Fixed and Fluidized Beds of Particles
51. Transfer Processes in Granular Masses
52. Solutions of Equations
53. Fluidization
54. Pressure Drop in Fixed and Moving Beds
55. Pressure Drop in Fluidized Beds
56. Heat Transfer
57. Mass Transfer
58. Fixed-Bed-Reactor Design
59. Fluidized-Bed-Reactor Design
Problems
9. Heterogeneous Catalysis
60. Solid Catalysis
61. Some Physical Properties of Solid Catalysts
62. Principles of Selection of Catalysts
63. Preparation of Catalysts
64. Industrial Catalytic Processes
10. Scaling Up Test Results
65. Methods of Scale-Up
66. Chemical Similitude
67. The Reactor-Unit Concept
Problems
11. Industrial Reactors
68. Stirred-Tank Reactors
69. Tubular Reactors
70. Kilns and Hearth Furnaces
71. Fixed-Bed Reactors
72. Moving Beds
73. Fluidized Beds
74. Special Types of Reactors
12. Mathematics for Review
75. Introduction
76. Ordinary Differential Equations
77. Numerical and Graphical Calculations
78. Numerical Solution of Differential Equations
Appendix 1. The Literature of Reaction Kinetics
79. Literature Cited
80. Further Readings
81. Books and Reviews
82. Contents of the Series "Catalysis"
83. Contents of the Series "Advances in Catalysis"
Appendix 2. Constants and Conversion Factors
Index
