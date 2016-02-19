Reaction Kinetics for Chemical Engineers - 1st Edition - ISBN: 9780409902280, 9781483141107

Reaction Kinetics for Chemical Engineers

1st Edition

Butterworths Series in Chemical Engineering

Authors: Stanley M. Walas
Editors: Howard Brenner
eBook ISBN: 9781483141107
Imprint: Butterworth-Heinemann
Published Date: 4th December 1989
Page Count: 352
Description

Reaction Kinetics for Chemical Engineers focuses on chemical kinetics, including homogeneous reactions, nonisothermal systems, flow reactors, heterogeneous processes, granular beds, catalysis, and scale-up methods.

The publication first takes a look at fundamentals and homogeneous isothermal reactions. Topics include simple reactions at constant volume or pressure, material balance in complex reactions, homogeneous catalysis, effect of temperature, energy of activation, law of mass action, and classification of reactions. The book also elaborates on adiabatic and programmed reactions, continuous stirred reactors, and homogeneous flow reactions. Topics include nonisothermal flow reactions, semiflow processes, tubular-flow reactors, material balance in flow problems, types of flow processes, rate of heat input, constant heat-transfer coefficient, and nonisothermal conditions.

The text ponders on uncatalyzed heterogeneous reactions, fluid-phase reactions catalyzed by solids, and fixed and fluidized beds of particles. The transfer processes in granular masses, fluidization, heat and mass transfer, adsorption rates and equilibria, diffusion and combined mechanisms, diffusive mass transfer, and mass-transfer coefficients in chemical reactions are discussed.

The publication is a dependable source of data for chemical engineers and readers wanting to explore chemical kinetics.

Table of Contents


Preface

Notation

1. Fundamentals

1. Introduction

2. Classification of Reactions

3. The Rate of a Chemical Reaction

4. The Law of Mass Action

5. The Rate Equation

6. Variables Other than Mass or Concentration

7. Effect of Temperature

8. Energy of Activation

9. Mechanism and Stoichiometry

10. Theory of Reaction; Collision Theory

11. Energy Distribution

12. Activated Complex

Problems

2. Homogeneous Isothermal Reactions

13. Simple Reactions at Constant Volume or Pressure

14. Constants of the Rate Equation

15. Reversible Reactions

16. Material Balance in Complex Reactions

17. Consecutive and Simultaneous Reactions

18. Homogeneous Catalysis

Problems

3. Adiabatic and Programmed Reactions

19. Nonisothermal Conditions

20. The Adiabatic Reaction

21. Rate of Heat Input

22. Constant Rate of Heat Input

23. Constant Heat-transfer Coefficient

24. Rate of Heat Transfer to Isothermal Systems

Problems

4. Continuous Stirred Reactors

25. Types of Flow Processes

26. Material Balance in Flow Problems

27. Stirred Reactor Batteries; Graphical Method

28. Algebraic Method

29. Unsteady-State Conditions

Problems

5. Homogeneous Flow Reactions

30. Tubular-Flow Reactors

31. Pressure Drop in Tubular Reactors

32. Laminar Flow

33. Nonisothermal Flow Reactions

34. Semiflow Processes

Problems

6. Uncatalyzed Heterogeneous Reactions

35. Heterogeneous Reactions

36. Examples of Heterogeneous Reactions

37. Diffusive Mass Transfer

38. Absorption Combined with Chemical Reaction

39. Mass-transfer Coefficients in Chemical Reaction

40. Empirical Approach to Absorption-Reaction

41. Slow Reaction in the Liquid Film

42. Second-Order Kinetics

Notation

Problems

7. Fluid-phase Reactions Catalyzed by Solids

43. Mechanism of Heterogeneous Catalysis

44. Chemisorption and Physical Adsorption

45. Adsorption Rates and Equilibria

46. Surface-Reaction-Rate Controlling (Equilibrium Adsorption)

47. Rapid Surface Reaction (Adsorption-Rate Controlling)

48. Diffusion and Combined Mechanisms

49. Simplified Equations

50. Interpretation of Data

Problems

8. Fixed and Fluidized Beds of Particles

51. Transfer Processes in Granular Masses

52. Solutions of Equations

53. Fluidization

54. Pressure Drop in Fixed and Moving Beds

55. Pressure Drop in Fluidized Beds

56. Heat Transfer

57. Mass Transfer

58. Fixed-Bed-Reactor Design

59. Fluidized-Bed-Reactor Design

Problems

9. Heterogeneous Catalysis

60. Solid Catalysis

61. Some Physical Properties of Solid Catalysts

62. Principles of Selection of Catalysts

63. Preparation of Catalysts

64. Industrial Catalytic Processes

10. Scaling Up Test Results

65. Methods of Scale-Up

66. Chemical Similitude

67. The Reactor-Unit Concept

Problems

11. Industrial Reactors

68. Stirred-Tank Reactors

69. Tubular Reactors

70. Kilns and Hearth Furnaces

71. Fixed-Bed Reactors

72. Moving Beds

73. Fluidized Beds

74. Special Types of Reactors

12. Mathematics for Review

75. Introduction

76. Ordinary Differential Equations

77. Numerical and Graphical Calculations

78. Numerical Solution of Differential Equations

Appendix 1. The Literature of Reaction Kinetics

79. Literature Cited

80. Further Readings

81. Books and Reviews

82. Contents of the Series "Catalysis"

83. Contents of the Series "Advances in Catalysis"

Appendix 2. Constants and Conversion Factors

Index

