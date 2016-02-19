Reaction Kinetics for Chemical Engineers focuses on chemical kinetics, including homogeneous reactions, nonisothermal systems, flow reactors, heterogeneous processes, granular beds, catalysis, and scale-up methods.

The publication first takes a look at fundamentals and homogeneous isothermal reactions. Topics include simple reactions at constant volume or pressure, material balance in complex reactions, homogeneous catalysis, effect of temperature, energy of activation, law of mass action, and classification of reactions. The book also elaborates on adiabatic and programmed reactions, continuous stirred reactors, and homogeneous flow reactions. Topics include nonisothermal flow reactions, semiflow processes, tubular-flow reactors, material balance in flow problems, types of flow processes, rate of heat input, constant heat-transfer coefficient, and nonisothermal conditions.

The text ponders on uncatalyzed heterogeneous reactions, fluid-phase reactions catalyzed by solids, and fixed and fluidized beds of particles. The transfer processes in granular masses, fluidization, heat and mass transfer, adsorption rates and equilibria, diffusion and combined mechanisms, diffusive mass transfer, and mass-transfer coefficients in chemical reactions are discussed.

The publication is a dependable source of data for chemical engineers and readers wanting to explore chemical kinetics.