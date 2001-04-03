Reaction Kinetics and the Development and Operation of Catalytic Processes, Volume 133

Adventures in catalytic nanospace: 'seeing' spillover in-situ for the first time (M. Bowker et al.). From first-principles to catalytic turnovers: ethylene hydrogenation over palladium (M. Neurock et al.). Development of microkinetic expressions by instationary methods (F.J. Keil). Self sustained oscillations over copper in the catalytic oxidation of methanol (I. Böttger et al.). Novel reactor configurations and modes of operation (D.Luss). New methodologies and reactors for catalytic process development (M.P. Harold et al.).

Hysteresis kinetics of propene oxidation characterized by a Ag-Re supported membrane reactor (M. Kobayashi et al.). Kinetics of oxidative dehydrogenation of LPG to olefins on Dy-Li-Cl-Zr-O catalyst (M.L. Kaliya et al.). De Donder relations and the theory of reaction routes (I. Fishtik, R. Datta). A kinetic study of NO reduction by CO over a NiO/Al2O3 catalyst (T.N. Angelidis, M. Papapetrou). Reaction kinetics of the hydrodenitrogenation of methylcyclohexylamine over fluorinated NiMoS/Al2O3 catalysts (L. Qu, R. Prins). Use of the "dusty-gas" model for the analysis of ethylbenzene oxidehydrogenation process (D. Ardissone et al.). Using low melting point alloy intrusion to quantify pore structure: Studies on an alumina catalyst support (L. Ruffino et al.).

Mass and heat transfer effects in the kinetic modelling of catalytic cracking (P. Hagelberg et al.). Kinetics of ethylene polymerisation over CrY zeolites (Y. Zhang et al.). Investigations of the selective partial oxidation of methanol and the oxidative coupling of methane over copper catalysts (H.-J. Wölk et al.). A new kinetic model for hydrodesulfurization of oil products (T. Mejdell et al.). Low-temperature, carbon-catalyzed, solvent-washed, trickle-bed sulfuric acid process (P.L. Silveston et al.). Butane oxidation to maleic anhydride over a VPO catalyst following the riser regenerator approach (St. Hess et al.). Effects of particle size and modified SAPO-34 on conversion of methanol to light olefins and dimethyl ether (M.G. Abraha et al.).

From DFT calculations to dynamic Monte Carlo simulations. The reactivity of CHx on the Ru(0001) surface (I.M. Ciobîcă et al.).

Non-steady state operation of trickle-bed reactors (J.G. Boelhouwer et al.). Performance enhancement of a microchannel reactor under periodic operation (A.Rouge, A. Renken). A dynamic study of steam-methane reforming (M.A. El-Bousiffi, D.J. Gunn). Model-based optimization of the periodic operation of the Fischer-Tropsch synthesis (R.M. de Deugd et al.). Direct determination of periodic states of cyclically operated packed bed reactors (T.L. van Noorden et al.). Dynamics and control of a radial-flow ammonia synthesis reactor (N.S. Schbib et al.).

Mass transfer through the gas-liquid interface at the presence of adsorbed active phospholipid monolayer (L. Gradoń, T.R. Sosnowski). Oxygenates and olefins from catalytic partial oxidation of cyclohexane and n-hexane in single-gauze chemical reactors (R.P. O'Connor, L.D. Schmidt). Mechanistic studies of hydroxyl radical-induced catalytic wet oxidation of dyehouse effluents at atmospheric pressure (D.-K. Lee et al.). Reaction pathways of photocatalytic oxidation of PCE in water with the TiO2 film on glass (D.-K. Lee, I.-C. Cho). Liquid phase hydrogenation of aphthalene on Ni/Al2O3 (P.A. Rautanen et al.). Effect of NO and oxygen upon the deactivation of Cu-ZSM-5 in NO decomposition (V.I. Pârvulescu et al.).

Non steady-state production of hydrogen from natural gas: Experiments and modeling (E. Odier et al.). Dynamic study of methane interaction with active sites involved in the total oxidation of methane over Pd/Al2O3 catalyst (S. Fessi et al.). A non-stationary kinetics approach for the determination of the kinetic parameters of the protolytic cracking of methylcyclohexane (V. Fierro et al.). Kinetic modelling of transient NO reduction by CO in the presence of O2 over an automotive exhaust gas catalyst (J.M.A Harmsen et al.). Transient kinetics of 15NO-decomposition on Pt/Al2O3 (A.R. Vaccaro et al.). Transient kinetics of the propene oxidation over silver catalysts (A. Zwijnenburg et al.).

129Xe NMR of absorbed xenon and 1H NMR imaging: new methods to study the diffusion of gaseous hydrocarbons in a fixed bed of zeolite (P. N'Gokoli-Kekele et al.). Catalytic activity of carbon nanotubes and other carbon materials for oxidative dehydrogenation of ethylbenzene to stryrene (N. Maksimova et al.). Heterogenous catalysis at high temperature for space applications (M. Balat-Pichelin, J.M. Badie). Catalyst design for reactions with synthesis gas (G.P. Valença, E.S. Gonçalves).

Enhancement of non isothermal autocatalytic reactions by intraparticle diffusion (M. Grzesik, J. Skrzypek). An adsorptive reactor for operation of exothermic series reactions (A.J. Kodde, A. Bliek).

