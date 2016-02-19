Reaction Heats and Bond Strengths presents the variations in the heats of particular types of reaction. This book covers a variety of topics, including the hydrogenation and polymerization of olefinic compounds, the dissociation of organic and organo-metallic compounds, and the molecular-addition compounds. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concept of bond energy that can be very useful where a comparison is being made between two dissimilar molecules. This text then examines the strain in cyclopropane and cyclobutane, which is largely a result of angular strain due to compression of the tetrahedral angle in the carbon–carbon bonding. Other chapters consider the experimental thermochemical data for some conjugated molecules. This book discusses as well the significance of representing a molecule, which originated from the concept of resonance. The final chapter deals with bond strength in phosphorus, silicon, and sulfur compounds. This book is a valuable resource for postgraduate students.