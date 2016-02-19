Reaction Heats and Bond Strengths
1st Edition
Based on a Series of Lectures Given to Postgraduate Students at the University of Keele, 1960
Reaction Heats and Bond Strengths presents the variations in the heats of particular types of reaction. This book covers a variety of topics, including the hydrogenation and polymerization of olefinic compounds, the dissociation of organic and organo-metallic compounds, and the molecular-addition compounds. Organized into 10 chapters, this book begins with an overview of the concept of bond energy that can be very useful where a comparison is being made between two dissimilar molecules. This text then examines the strain in cyclopropane and cyclobutane, which is largely a result of angular strain due to compression of the tetrahedral angle in the carbon–carbon bonding. Other chapters consider the experimental thermochemical data for some conjugated molecules. This book discusses as well the significance of representing a molecule, which originated from the concept of resonance. The final chapter deals with bond strength in phosphorus, silicon, and sulfur compounds. This book is a valuable resource for postgraduate students.
1. The Thermochemical Approach
Introduction
Energy changes in Heats of Reaction
Definitions of Bond Strength
1. Bond Energies
2. Bond Dissociation Energies
Heats of Reaction
Experimental Methods
2. Strain Energies in Saturated and Unsaturated Organic Compounds
Saturated Cyclic Compounds
1. Cyclo-alkanes
2. Heterocyclic Compounds
3. Decalins
4. Perhydroanthracenes
5. Dimethylcyclohexanes
6. Dimethylcyclopentanes
7. Hydrindanes
Unsaturated Compounds
1. Cyclic Olefins
2. Cyclic or^o-Substituted Benzene Derivatives
3. Acyclic Olefins
Polycyclo-alkanes and Alkenes
Exo-Endo Isomerism in Olefins
Conclusion
3. Stabilization Energiesm in Non-Aromatic Compounds
Introduction
Conjugation and Hyper conjugation
1. Olefins
2. Acetylenes
Polar Effects
Hybridization
Conclusion
4. Strain and Resonance Energies in Aromatic Compounds
Introduction
Experimental Determination of Resonance Energies
1. Bond Compressional Energy
2. Hybridization Changes
3. Charge Separation
4. Steric Effects
Five- and Seven-membered Ring Systems
Four- and Eight-membered Ring Systems
Cat a-Condensed Hydrocarbons
Polycyclic Hydrocarbons
1. Stabilization Energies
2. Strain Energies
Hetero-aromatics
Conclusion
5. Polymerization Energies
Heats of Self-Polymerization Reactions
Free Energies and Entropies
Co-polymerization
Polymerization of Cyclic Compounds
1. Cyclo-alkanes
2. Heterocyclic Compounds
6. Molecular Addition Compounds
Introduction
Steric and Inductive Effects
Acceptor Molecules: n-Bonding
Donor Molecules: Donor Strength and Reorganization Energy
Addition compounds: ^-Bonding
1. Acceptor Atoms with Available d-Orbitals
2. Acceptor Atoms with pseudo pπ-Orbitals
Conclusion
7. Bond Dissociation Energies and Heats of Formation of Free Radicals
Introduction
Heats of Formation of Free Radicals
1. Alkyl Radicals
2. Vinyl Radical
3. Benzyl Radical
4. Phenyl Radical
5. Cyanide Radical
6. Halogen-substituted Alkyl Radicals
7. Alkoxy Radicals
8. Thioalkoxy Radicals
9. Alkyl Amino Radicals
10. Radicals RCOO
Stepwise Dissociation Energies
8. Metal-Carbon and Metal-Halogen Bonds
Introduction
Mean Bond Dissociation Energies
1. Representative and 6-Group Elements
2. Transition Metals, Carbonyls
3. Cyclopentadienyl and Benzene Compounds
Stepwise Dissociation Energies
1. b-Group Metal Alkyls
2. Transition Metal Halides
Summary
9. Ionization Energies in Aqueous Solution
Introduction
Heats of Neutralization of Strong Acids and Strong Bases
Aliphatic Acids
Methyl-substituted Compounds
1. Picolines
2. Cresols
3. Chlorophenols
4. Nitrophenols
5. Toluidines
6. Methyl-Benzoic Acids
7. Lutidines and Xylenols
8. Summary of Data for Methyl-substituted Compounds
Halogen Substituted Acetic Acids
Dibasic Organic Acids
Conclusion
10. Bond Strengths in Silicon, Phosphorus and Sulfur Compounds
Introduction
dπ-pπ-Bonding in Simple Molecules
1. Silicon
2. Phosphorus
3. Sulfur
dπ-pπ-Bonding in Cyclic Systems
1. Cyclic Phosphazenes
2. Sulphanuric and Thiazyl Compounds
References
Author Index
Subject Index
- 242
- English
- © Pergamon 1962
- 1st January 1962
- Pergamon
- 9781483186504